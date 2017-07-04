openbase logo
onclick-outside

by EGOIST
0.1.1 (see all)

Trigger function when clicking outside a component for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

882

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

onclick-outside

Trigger function when clicking outside a component for Vue.js

Vue 2.0 compatible, see demo: https://egoistian.com/onclick-outside

Install

$ npm install --save onclick-outside

Usage

<template>
  <click-outside :handler="handleClickOutside">
    <button>don't click me, click outside!</button>
  </click-outside>
</template>

<script>
  import ClickOutside from 'onclick-outside'

  export default {
    methods: {
      handleClickOutside(e) {
        console.log('hey, why did you touch outside?')
      }
    },
    components: {
      ClickOutside
    }
  }
</script>

FAQ

Not work on iOS, etc?

See https://github.com/kentor/react-click-outside#not-working-on-ios

License

MIT © EGOIST

