Trigger function when clicking outside a component for Vue.js

Vue 2.0 compatible, see demo: https://egoistian.com/onclick-outside

Install

$ npm install --save onclick-outside

Usage

<template> <click-outside :handler="handleClickOutside"> <button>don't click me, click outside!</button> </click-outside> </template> <script> import ClickOutside from 'onclick-outside' export default { methods: { handleClickOutside(e) { console.log('hey, why did you touch outside?') } }, components: { ClickOutside } } </script>

FAQ

Not work on iOS, etc?

See https://github.com/kentor/react-click-outside#not-working-on-ios

License

MIT © EGOIST