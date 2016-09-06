once

Only call a function once.

usage

var once = require ( 'once' ) function load ( file, cb ) { cb = once(cb) loader.load( 'file' ) loader.once( 'load' , cb) loader.once( 'error' , cb) }

Or add to the Function.prototype in a responsible way:

require ( 'once' ).proto() function load ( file, cb ) { cb = cb.once() loader.load( 'file' ) loader.once( 'load' , cb) loader.once( 'error' , cb) }

Ironically, the prototype feature makes this module twice as complicated as necessary.

To check whether your function has been called, use fn.called . Once the function is called for the first time the return value of the original function is saved in fn.value and subsequent calls will continue to return this value.

var once = require ( 'once' ) function load ( cb ) { cb = once(cb) var stream = createStream() stream.once( 'data' , cb) stream.once( 'end' , function ( ) { if (!cb.called) cb( new Error ( 'not found' )) }) }

Throw an error if the function is called twice.

Some functions are expected to be called only once. Using once for them would potentially hide logical errors.

In the example below, the greet function has to call the callback only once: