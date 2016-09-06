openbase logo
onc

once

by isaacs
1.4.0 (see all)

Run a function exactly one time

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.8M

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

once

Only call a function once.

usage

var once = require('once')

function load (file, cb) {
  cb = once(cb)
  loader.load('file')
  loader.once('load', cb)
  loader.once('error', cb)
}

Or add to the Function.prototype in a responsible way:

// only has to be done once
require('once').proto()

function load (file, cb) {
  cb = cb.once()
  loader.load('file')
  loader.once('load', cb)
  loader.once('error', cb)
}

Ironically, the prototype feature makes this module twice as complicated as necessary.

To check whether your function has been called, use fn.called. Once the function is called for the first time the return value of the original function is saved in fn.value and subsequent calls will continue to return this value.

var once = require('once')

function load (cb) {
  cb = once(cb)
  var stream = createStream()
  stream.once('data', cb)
  stream.once('end', function () {
    if (!cb.called) cb(new Error('not found'))
  })
}

once.strict(func)

Throw an error if the function is called twice.

Some functions are expected to be called only once. Using once for them would potentially hide logical errors.

In the example below, the greet function has to call the callback only once:

function greet (name, cb) {
  // return is missing from the if statement
  // when no name is passed, the callback is called twice
  if (!name) cb('Hello anonymous')
  cb('Hello ' + name)
}

function log (msg) {
  console.log(msg)
}

// this will print 'Hello anonymous' but the logical error will be missed
greet(null, once(msg))

// once.strict will print 'Hello anonymous' and throw an error when the callback will be called the second time
greet(null, once.strict(msg))

