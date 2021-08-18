Indirect detection of the presence of the on-screen keyboard (OSK) shown by mobile browsers when the user interacts with input controls on a webpage.
This approach employs the browsers layout and visual viewports (Explainer, MDN, Demo) to observe the appearance of the virtual keyboard.
Simplified, since it's introduction
Chrome's behaviour makes it necessary to also observe
focusin,
focusout,
resize and
visibilitychange events.
The indirect detection relying on viewport and window DOM events brings some limitations:
hidden and
visible events are dispatched with a approximate 1 second delay.
visible keyboard.
Because of these caveats, the straight-forward way of detecting
blur and
focus events on inputs should be explored before falling back on this project.
npm install on-screen-keyboard-detector
import { subscribe, isSupported } from 'on-screen-keyboard-detector';
if (isSupported()) {
const unsubscribe = subscribe(visibility => {
if (visibility === "hidden") {
// ...
}
else { // visibility === "visible"
// ...
}
});
// After calling unsubscribe() the callback will no longer be invoked.
unsubscribe();
}
Begins to observe browser events and invokes the provided callback function when a change in the keyboard visibility is detected.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|callback
function(String)
|user-defined handler which receives the keyboard visibility changes
function(): void : Unsubscribes to receive updates
Returns
true if the browser runtime supports oskd.
PubSub is not part of this module and needs additional tools, e.g. emittery. See
demo/pubsub.html
import {subscribe} from 'on-screen-keyboard-detector';
import Emitter from 'emittery';
const emitter = new Emitter();
subscribe(visibility => emitter.emit(visibility));
emitter.on('hidden', function() { /* ... */ });
emitter.on('visible', function() { /* ... */ });
package.json)
TEST_SERVER in
package.json), E.g. run http-server in the project root folder
http-server . --port 8081
For real devices make sure
adb start-server), and
adb devices -l)
adb tcpip 5555 and
adb connect <test phone ip address> (see
"setup_test" in
package.json)
Then run
npm run test:chrome.
Connect a device where
Remote Automatation is enabled for Safari (see the Webkit blog). Then run
npm run test:ios
iOS tests should be performed manually (see the demo folder), because Webdriver controlled Mobile Safari does not show the virtual keyboard
Ramda, and Most for the reactive functional infrastructure.