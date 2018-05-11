openbase logo
on-performance

by choojs
1.2.2 (see all)

Listen for performance timeline events

Overview

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

on-performance stability

npm version build status downloads js-standard-style

Listen for performance timeline events and clears them after usage. Returns a singleton. Can be used in both node and browser environments.

Usage

var onPerformance = require('on-performance')

onPerformance(function (entry) {
  console.log('entry: ', entry.entryType, entry)
})

API

stop = onPerformance(callback(entry))

Listen for performance events. Returns a singleton (e.g. multiple calls to this method are registered on the same listener). If multiple instances are created during the first tick, all initial events will be played back to all instances.

stop()

Stop the observer.

License

MIT

