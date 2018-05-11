Listen for performance timeline events and clears them after usage. Returns a singleton. Can be used in both node and browser environments.

Usage

var onPerformance = require ( 'on-performance' ) onPerformance( function ( entry ) { console .log( 'entry: ' , entry.entryType, entry) })

API

stop = onPerformance(callback(entry))

Listen for performance events. Returns a singleton (e.g. multiple calls to this method are registered on the same listener). If multiple instances are created during the first tick, all initial events will be played back to all instances.

Stop the observer.

License

MIT