On load/unload events for DOM elements using a MutationObserver
var onload = require('on-load')
var div = document.createElement('div')
onload(div, function (el) {
console.log('in the dom')
}, function (el) {
console.log('out of the dom')
})
// Will fire the onload
document.body.appendChild(div)
// ... some time later
// Will fire the onunload
document.body.removeChild(div)
onload(node, onloadFn, onunloadFn, [caller])
Pass a dom
node to
onload to have a
onloadFn function fire when the dom
node is added to the document
dom and a
onunloadFn fire when the dom
node is removed from the document
dom. Optionally a
caller ID can be set to associate the onload/onunload hooks with a particular instance of of a dom
node. This is commonly used when 'componentizing' dom nodes.
(c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young. MIT License