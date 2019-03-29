openbase logo
on-load

by Kyle Robinson Young
4.0.2 (see all)

On load/unload events for DOM elements using a MutationObserver

3K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

on-load

On load/unload events for DOM elements using a MutationObserver

usage

var onload = require('on-load')

var div = document.createElement('div')
onload(div, function (el) {
  console.log('in the dom')
}, function (el) {
  console.log('out of the dom')
})

// Will fire the onload
document.body.appendChild(div)

// ... some time later

// Will fire the onunload
document.body.removeChild(div)

API

onload(node, onloadFn, onunloadFn, [caller])

Pass a dom node to onload to have a onloadFn function fire when the dom node is added to the document dom and a onunloadFn fire when the dom node is removed from the document dom. Optionally a caller ID can be set to associate the onload/onunload hooks with a particular instance of of a dom node. This is commonly used when 'componentizing' dom nodes.

license

(c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young. MIT License

