On load/unload events for DOM elements using a MutationObserver

usage

var onload = require ( 'on-load' ) var div = document .createElement( 'div' ) onload(div, function ( el ) { console .log( 'in the dom' ) }, function ( el ) { console .log( 'out of the dom' ) }) document .body.appendChild(div) document .body.removeChild(div)

API

Pass a dom node to onload to have a onloadFn function fire when the dom node is added to the document dom and a onunloadFn fire when the dom node is removed from the document dom . Optionally a caller ID can be set to associate the onload/onunload hooks with a particular instance of of a dom node . This is commonly used when 'componentizing' dom nodes.

license

(c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young. MIT License