Execute a listener when a response is about to write headers.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install on-headers

API

var onHeaders = require ( 'on-headers' )

This will add the listener listener to fire when headers are emitted for res . The listener is passed the response object as it's context ( this ). Headers are considered to be emitted only once, right before they are sent to the client.

When this is called multiple times on the same res , the listener s are fired in the reverse order they were added.

Examples

var http = require ( 'http' ) var onHeaders = require ( 'on-headers' ) http .createServer(onRequest) .listen( 3000 ) function addPoweredBy ( ) { if (! this .getHeader( 'X-Powered-By' )) { this .setHeader( 'X-Powered-By' , 'Node.js' ) } } function onRequest ( req, res ) { onHeaders(res, addPoweredBy) res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) res.end( 'hello!' ) }

Testing

$ npm test

License

MIT