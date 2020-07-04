Execute a listener when a response is about to write headers.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install on-headers
var onHeaders = require('on-headers')
This will add the listener
listener to fire when headers are emitted for
res.
The listener is passed the
response object as it's context (
this). Headers are
considered to be emitted only once, right before they are sent to the client.
When this is called multiple times on the same
res, the
listeners are fired
in the reverse order they were added.
var http = require('http')
var onHeaders = require('on-headers')
http
.createServer(onRequest)
.listen(3000)
function addPoweredBy () {
// set if not set by end of request
if (!this.getHeader('X-Powered-By')) {
this.setHeader('X-Powered-By', 'Node.js')
}
}
function onRequest (req, res) {
onHeaders(res, addPoweredBy)
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
res.end('hello!')
}
$ npm test