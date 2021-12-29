Execute a function on exit without leaking memory, allowing all objects to be garbage collected.
Listen to both
'beforeExit' and
'exit, executing the given function only once.
Requires
WeakRef,
WeakMap and
FinalizationRegistry, i.e. use Node v14+.
npm i on-exit-leak-free
'use strict'
const { register, unregister } = require('on-exit-leak-free')
const assert = require('assert')
function setup () {
// This object can be safely garbage collected,
// and the resulting shutdown function will not be called.
// There are no leaks.
const obj = { foo: 'bar' }
register(obj, shutdown)
// call unregister(obj) to remove
}
let shutdownCalled = false
// Please make sure that the function passed to register()
// does not create a closure around unnecessary objects.
function shutdown (obj, eventName) {
console.log(eventName) // beforeExit
shutdownCalled = true
assert.strictEqual(obj.foo, 'bar')
}
setup()
process.on('exit', function () {
assert.strictEqual(shutdownCalled, true)
})
MIT