Execute a function on exit without leaking memory, allowing all objects to be garbage collected. Listen to both 'beforeExit' and 'exit , executing the given function only once.

Requires WeakRef , WeakMap and FinalizationRegistry , i.e. use Node v14+.

Install

npm i on-exit-leak-free

Example

const { register, unregister } = require ( 'on-exit-leak-free' ) const assert = require ( 'assert' ) function setup ( ) { const obj = { foo : 'bar' } register(obj, shutdown) } let shutdownCalled = false function shutdown ( obj, eventName ) { console .log(eventName) shutdownCalled = true assert.strictEqual(obj.foo, 'bar' ) } setup() process.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { assert.strictEqual(shutdownCalled, true ) })

License

MIT