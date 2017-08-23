A tiny module for making screen readers announce text on demand, without a visual change to the interface. Initializing and using the live region is as simple as:
const liveRegion = new OnDemandLiveRegion()
liveRegion.say('Hello World!')
Just grab the minified version or install from NPM:
npm i on-demand-live-region
level — the live region level (default:
polite)
parent — the element to which the live region will be appended (default:
body)
idPrefix — the prefix for the unique
id generated for the live region (default:
live-region-)
delay — the delay in milliseconds before the phrase is announced (default:
0)
const liveRegionDelayed = new OnDemandLiveRegion({
level: 'assertive',
delay: 500
})
liveRegionDelayed.say('Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)')
You can override the delay setting in a second argument when calling
say:
liveRegionDelayed.say('Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)', 1000)
Each time you use the
say method, the extant live region (if it exists) is destroyed and a new one created. This means you can reliably make the same announcement multiple times. This is not guaranteed in other implementations, where a persistent live region is repopulated.