On Demand Live Regions

A tiny module for making screen readers announce text on demand, without a visual change to the interface. Initializing and using the live region is as simple as:

const liveRegion = new OnDemandLiveRegion() liveRegion.say( 'Hello World!' )

Installation

Just grab the minified version or install from NPM:

npm i on -demand-live-region

Settings object

level — the live region level (default: polite )

— the live region level (default: ) parent — the element to which the live region will be appended (default: body )

— the element to which the live region will be appended (default: ) idPrefix — the prefix for the unique id generated for the live region (default: live-region- )

— the prefix for the unique generated for the live region (default: ) delay — the delay in milliseconds before the phrase is announced (default: 0 )

Assertive example with a half second delay

const liveRegionDelayed = new OnDemandLiveRegion({ level : 'assertive' , delay : 500 }) liveRegionDelayed.say( 'Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)' )

You can override the delay setting in a second argument when calling say :

liveRegionDelayed.say( 'Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)' , 1000 )

Say it over and over

Each time you use the say method, the extant live region (if it exists) is destroyed and a new one created. This means you can reliably make the same announcement multiple times. This is not guaranteed in other implementations, where a persistent live region is repopulated.

Tested in