openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
odl

on-demand-live-region

by Heydon Pickering
0.1.3 (see all)

A module for editing content inline using an accessible contenteditable implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

On Demand Live Regions

A tiny module for making screen readers announce text on demand, without a visual change to the interface. Initializing and using the live region is as simple as:

const liveRegion = new OnDemandLiveRegion()

liveRegion.say('Hello World!')

Installation

Just grab the minified version or install from NPM:

npm i on-demand-live-region

Settings object

  • level — the live region level (default: polite)
  • parent — the element to which the live region will be appended (default: body)
  • idPrefix — the prefix for the unique id generated for the live region (default: live-region-)
  • delay — the delay in milliseconds before the phrase is announced (default: 0)

Assertive example with a half second delay

const liveRegionDelayed = new OnDemandLiveRegion({
  level: 'assertive',
  delay: 500
})

liveRegionDelayed.say('Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)')

You can override the delay setting in a second argument when calling say:

liveRegionDelayed.say('Hello World! (sorry, delayed reaction)', 1000)

Say it over and over

Each time you use the say method, the extant live region (if it exists) is destroyed and a new one created. This means you can reliably make the same announcement multiple times. This is not guaranteed in other implementations, where a persistent live region is repopulated.

Tested in

  • Safari with VoiceOver
  • Chrome with VoiceOver
  • IE11 with JAWS
  • Chrome with JAWS
  • Firefox with NVDA
  • Chrome with ChromeVox

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial