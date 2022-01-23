Watch an object or array for changes
It works recursively, so it will even detect if you modify a deep property like
obj.a.b[0].c = true.
Uses the
Proxy API.
$ npm install on-change
import onChange from 'on-change';
const object = {
foo: false,
a: {
b: [
{
c: false
}
]
}
};
let index = 0;
const watchedObject = onChange(object, function (path, value, previousValue, applyData) {
console.log('Object changed:', ++index);
console.log('this:', this);
console.log('path:', path);
console.log('value:', value);
console.log('previousValue:', previousValue);
console.log('applyData:', applyData);
});
watchedObject.foo = true;
//=> 'Object changed: 1'
//=> 'this: {
// foo: true,
// a: {
// b: [
// {
// c: false
// }
// ]
// }
// }'
//=> 'path: "foo"'
//=> 'value: true'
//=> 'previousValue: false'
//=> 'applyData: undefined'
watchedObject.a.b[0].c = true;
//=> 'Object changed: 2'
//=> 'this: {
// foo: true,
// a: {
// b: [
// {
// c: true
// }
// ]
// }
// }'
//=> 'path: "a.b.0.c"'
//=> 'value: true'
//=> 'previousValue: false'
//=> 'applyData: undefined'
watchedObject.a.b.push(3);
//=> 'Object changed: 3'
//=> 'this: {
// foo: true,
// a: {
// b: [
// {
// c: true
// },
// 3
// ]
// }
// }'
//=> 'path: "a.b"'
//=> 'value: [{c: true}, 3]'
//=> 'previousValue: [{c: true}]'
//=> 'applyData: {
// name: "push",
// args: [3],
// result: 2,
// }'
// Access the original object
onChange.target(watchedObject).foo = false;
// Callback isn't called
// Unsubscribe
onChange.unsubscribe(watchedObject);
watchedObject.foo = 'bar';
// Callback isn't called
Returns a version of
object that is watched. It's the exact same object, just with some
Proxy traps.
Type:
object
Object to watch for changes.
Type:
Function
Function that gets called anytime the object changes.
The function receives four arguments:
c in the above example would return
a.b.0.c.
WeakSets and
WeakMaps will return
undefined.
The context (this) is set to the original object passed to
onChange (with Proxy).
Type:
object
Options for altering the behavior of onChange.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Deep changes will not trigger the callback. Only changes to the immediate properties of the original object.
Type:
Function\
Default:
Object.is
The function receives two arguments to be compared for equality. Should return
true if the two values are determined to be equal. Useful if you only need a more loose form of equality.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Setting properties as
Symbol won't trigger the callback.
Type:
Array<string | symbol>\
Default:
undefined
Setting properties in this array won't trigger the callback.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Setting properties with an underscore as the first character won't trigger the callback.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
The path will be provided as an array of keys instead of a delimited string. Recommended when working with Sets, Maps, or property keys that are Symbols.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Ignore changes to objects that become detached from the watched object.
Type:
boolean|string[]\
Default:
false
Trigger callbacks for each change within specified method calls or all method calls.
Type:
Function
The function receives the same arguments and context as the onChange callback. The function is called whenever a change is attempted. Returning true will allow the change to be made and the onChange callback to execute, returning anything else will prevent the change from being made and the onChange callback will not trigger.
Returns the original unwatched object.
Type:
object
Object that is already being watched for changes.
Cancels all future callbacks on a watched object and returns the original unwatched object.
Type:
object
Object that is already being watched for changes.
I had some code that was like:
const foo = {
a: 0,
b: 0
};
// …
foo.a = 3;
save(foo);
// …
foo.b = 7;
save(foo);
// …
foo.a = 10;
save(foo);
Now it can be simplified to:
const foo = onChange({
a: 0,
b: 0
}, () => save(foo));
// …
foo.a = 3;
// …
foo.b = 7;
// …
foo.a = 10;
Proxy too)
array[-1] (Uses
Proxy too)
Proxy too)
Proxy too)