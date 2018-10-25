We can happily announce that as of React 16.6, Omniscient.js can enjoy retirement after a job well done. The new
React.memo API can for most cases replace the Omniscient decorator with your own
areEqual function. It's not exactly the same, but we feel that it is close enough for most cases. Thanks for supporting Omniscient all these years.
Do fast top-down rendering embracing immutable data and functional programming.
Omniscient pairs the simplicity of Quiescent with the cursors of Om, for js, using Immutable.js.
Omniscient is all about making composable UIs in a functional manner. Having pure, referentially transparent components that gives a simpler static mental model, much like the static HTML - but bringing the views in a more powerful context in a programming language. Views will still be declarative and expressive, but without having to work with clunky and weird DSLs or template engines.
Omniscient can work pretty much the same way as vanilla stateless function components in React (post 0.14), but with added optimizations through a smart predefined
shouldComponentUpdate. This will work much the same way as memoization would for a Fibonacci function, allowing you to think functional programming in UI programming, but be able to do it with high speed and optimized re-rendering.
See more about Omniscient on it's website, where you can also play around with it on the playground. If you find all of these concepts foreign, you can read this introductory article explaining many of the constructs: Simpler UI Reasoning with Unidirectional Dataflow and Immutable Data.
Below you can see the same examples as shown on the React homepage, but using a more functional style programming. As with React examples, JSX is entirely optional, and the code reads almost just as good without it.
The examples below use syntax from the latest iteration of the Javascript language specification, ES2015. If you are unsure, you can see an overview in this blogpost: ES2015 (ES6) Features Commonly Used with Functional Style React.
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var component = require('omniscient');
var HelloMessage = component(({name}) => <div>Hello {name}</div>);
ReactDOM.render(<HelloMessage name="John" />, document.querySelector('#app'));
In contrast, without JSX it would look something like:
var {div} = React.DOM; // Extract the div convenience function from React
var HelloMessage = component(({name}) => div({}, `Hello ${name}`));
// Omniscient components are interoperable with JSX and non-JSX
ReactDOM.render(HelloMessage({ name: 'John' }), document.querySelector('#app'));
Following the next React example of a "Stateful component", the below example is how you could do it to avoid having state, but instead pass the state as an input of the application.
var stop;
var Timer = component({
// Attaching life cycle methods
componentDidMount: () => stop = createTicker(),
componentWillUnmount: () => stop()
}, ({time}) => <div>Seconds Elapsed: {time}</div>);
function render (appState = { seconds: 0 }) {
ReactDOM.render(<Timer time={appState.seconds} />, document.querySelector('#app'));
}
render();
function createTicker () {
var seconds = 0;
var interval = setInterval(() => render({ seconds: ++seconds }), 1000);
return function stop() {
clearInterval(interval);
};
}
See more on using life cycle methods below in the section "Passing Life Cycle Methods or other Methods".
Following the Todo example on the React homepage, one approach, also stateless and functional, with Omniscient.js and immutable data could be as follows:
// ...
var immutable = require('immutable');
// List of todo items as a stateless function
var TodoList = component(({items}) =>
<ul>
{items.map((itemText, i) =>
<li key={i + itemText}>{itemText}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
// Todo App as a stateless function. Just a render function.
var TodoApp = component(({state}) => (
<div>
<h3>TODO</h3>
<TodoList items={state.get('items')} />
<form onSubmit={addItem}>
<input onChange={changeText} value={state.get('text')} />
<button>{'Add #' + (state.get('items').size + 1)}</button>
</form>
</div>
));
// Render and re-render loop
var mountNode = document.querySelector('#app');
function render (state) {
ReactDOM.render(<TodoApp state={state} />, mountNode);
}
// Default initial structure as immutable data.
var structure = immutable.Map({
items: immutable.List(),
text: ''
});
// Render out initial application
render(structure);
// Actions. Ways to update the current state and trigger a re-render
function changeText (e) {
structure = structure.set('text', e.target.value);
// Re-render entire app
render(structure);
}
function addItem (e) {
e.preventDefault();
structure = structure.update('items',
(items) => items.concat(structure.get('text')));
structure = structure.set('text', '');
// Re-render entire app
render(structure);
}
Note, in the examples above, we have to manually do re-rendering. This can be a tedious and usually not something you'd do. You can read more about automating this in the section "Immutable Structure and Re-render Loop".
In contrast to vanilla React stateless functions, Omniscient components can get passed life cycle methods when that is necessary. For instance, when you want to do some operations when the component is mounted.
var FocusingInput = component({
componentDidMount: function () {
var input = this.refs.myInput;
var inputValue = input.value;
var inputRect = input.getBoundingClientRect();
// ...
}
}, function (props) {
return React.DOM.input({ value: props.cursor.get('text'), ref: 'myInput' });
});
Some times you would like to talk back to parents by passing down some sort of helper function or helper constructions like EventEmitters. In these cases you don't want to trigger a re-render if any of the internal changes. You can wrap the provided
shouldComponentUpdate and extend it to ignore given fields. The helper library Omnipotent has an implementation of this: the
ignore decorator:
var Title = component('View', ({input, ignoreThis}) =>
<h1>{input.deref()} vs. {ignoreThis.deref()}</h1>);
var IgnoredTitle = ignore('ignoreThis', Title);
For correct merging of states and components between render cycles, React needs a
key as part of the props of a component. With Omniscient, such a key can be passed as the first argument to the
component function.
var Item = component(function (props) {
return React.DOM.li({}, React.DOM.text(props.cursor.get('text')));
});
var List = component(function (props) {
return React.DOM.ul({},
props.cursor.toArray().map(function (item, key) {
return Item(key, item);
});
});
You can also provide your own
shouldComponentUpdate to Omniscient components. For instance
if you'd like to always re-render a component, no matter what the input is.
var ShouldComponentUpdateMixin = {
shouldComponentUpdate: function (newProps, newState) {
// your custom implementation
return true; // don't do this
};
};
var InefficientAlwaysRenderingText = component(ShouldComponentUpdateMixin, function (props) {
return React.DOM.text(props.cursor.get('text'));
});
If you want to override
shouldCompontentUpdate across multiple components, you can do this by creating a local component factory with setting the
shouldCompontentUpdate defaults.
var omniscient = require('omniscient');
var component = omniscient.withDefaults({
shouldComponentUpdate: function (newProps, newState) {
// your custom implementation
return true; // don't do do this
}
});
var InefficientAlwaysRenderingText = component(function (props) {
return React.DOM.text(props.cursor.get('text'));
});
Rendering a component tree is well and fine, but how to update? You can do this in several ways: either by using something like the very popular Redux with immutable data using Immutable.js, or you could use Immstruct and cursors.
Cursors (similar to functional lenses) are shallow wrappers on top of immutable structures that allow you to listen for when an underlying structure is swapped out. That's it. A mechanism that allows you to subscribe for structural changes in your state. The power of cursors is that they are immutable them self. This means, checking if they point to a new value is very easy and very cheap. This shines when using it with the Omniscient.js default
shouldComponentUpdate.
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var component = require('omniscient');
var immstruct = require('immstruct');
// List of todo items as a stateless function
var TodoList = component(({items}) =>
<ul>
{items.map((itemText, i) =>
<li key={i + itemText}>{itemText}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
// Todo App as a stateless function. Just a render function.
var TodoApp = component(({state}) => (
<div>
<h3>TODO</h3>
<TodoList items={state.get('items')} />
<form onSubmit={(e) => addItem(state, e)}>
<input onChange={(e) => changeText(state, e)} value={state.get('text')} />
<button>{'Add #' + (state.get('items').size + 1)}</button>
</form>
</div>
));
// Default initial structure as immutable data.
var structure = immstruct({
items: [],
text: ''
});
// Render and re-render loop
var mountNode = document.querySelector('#app');
function render (state) {
// Passing a cursor to the state instead of the actual state it self
ReactDOM.render(<TodoApp state={structure.cursor()} />, mountNode);
}
// Render out initial application
render();
// Listen for changes and rerender (render loop)
structure.on('swap', render);
// Actions. Ways to update the current state and trigger a re-render
function changeText (cursor, e) {
cursor.set('text', e.target.value);
}
function addItem (stateCursor, e) {
e.preventDefault();
stateCursor.update(function (current) {
current = current.update('items', (items) => items.concat(current.get('text')));
return current.set('text', '');
})
}
See more demos in the playground on the homepage
Immstruct is not a requirement for Omniscient, and you are free to choose any other cursor or state management implementation, or you can use Immutable.js directly.
If you are using something other than the cursors from Immutable.js, however, make sure to provide a custom implementation of
shouldComponentUpdate for efficient rendering.
See how to use immstruct for more information. Or the API Reference.
For debugging purposes, Omniscient supports calling
component.debug([regexPattern]). This enables logging on calls to
render and
shouldComponentUpdate.
When debugging, you should give your component names. This way the output will be better traceable, and you can filter on components using regex.
var MyComponent = component('MyComponent', function () {
return React.DOM.text({}, 'I output logging information on .shouldComponentUpdate() and .render()');
});
React.render(MyComponent('my-key'), document.body);
The
component.debug method takes an optional argument:
pattern. This should be a regex
used for matching a component name or key. This allows you to filter on both component and
instance of component:
component.debug(/mycomponent/i);
// or by key:
component.debug(/my-key/);
Setting debug is a global change. If you want to be able to filter on multiple things and dig down for finding errors, you can also use filtering in your browser inspector.
The OmniscientJS github organization has a lot of example repos to get you started with different pieces of technology along with omniscient
Logo created by the creative people at Know Associates