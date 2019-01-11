An isomorphic and configurable javascript function for object deep cloning.
omniclone(source [, config, [, visitor]]);
Example:
const obj = { foo: { bar: 'baz' } };
const obj2 = omniclone(obj);
obj2; // { foo: { bar: 'baz' } };
obj === obj2; // false
obj.foo === obj2.foo; // false
$ npm install --save omniclone
const omniclone = require('omniclone');
import omniclone from 'omniclone';
Test it in no time with RunKit!
[[Prototype]] object between source and the resulting object (customizable behavior)
If you need to invoke the objects constructors for each object prop set the
invokeConstructors flag to
true:
const res = omniclone(source, {
invokeConstructors: true
});
This option will correctly set up the new object, because constructors are invoked to create it. The resulting object and each of its object property therefore will have the
[[Prototype]] and the
constructor props correctly setted up, corresponding to the source object and its object properties for everyone.
class Test {
constructor() {
console.log('constructor invoked');
}
};
const t = new Test(); // 'constructor invoked'
t.foo = new Test(); // 'constructor invoked'
t; // Test { t: Test {} }
const res = omniclone(t, {
invokeConstructors: true
}); // 'constructor invoked' 'constructor invoked'
res; // Test { t: Test {} }
res instanceof Test; // true
res.foo instanceof Test; // true
It is actually a default enabled setting, but you can disable it (Array, Map and Set objects will be properly cloned anyway).\ It is highly discouraged to disable this flag, do it only if you know what you are doing.
If the
invokeConstructors flag is set to
false, a plain new object will be created for each object prop and for the resulting object as well. So the
constructor prop will be set to the
Object function, and the
[[Prototype]] prop will be
Object.prototype.\
Unless you use the
setPrototype flag.
If the
invokeConstructors flag is setted to
false we could anyway share the
[[Prototype]] object between the source object and the resulting object thanks to the
setPrototype flag, without calling the constructors.\
(Array, Map and Set objects will be properly cloned anyway because for them the constructor will be always called).\
This means that the
constructor prop will be shared as well because it is related to the
[[Prototype]] prop.\
This flag affects all the object properties as weel, like the previous flag.\
If the
invokeConstructors flag is setted to
true, the
setPrototype flag will be is ignored.
const res = omniclone(source, {
invokeConstructors: false,
setPrototype: true
});
The resulting object therefore will have the
[[Prototype]] and the
constructor props correctly setted up, but the constructors are not invoked.
class Test {
constructor() {
console.log('constructor invoked');
}
};
const t = new Test(); // 'constructor invoked'
t.foo = new Test(); // 'constructor invoked'
t; // Test { t: Test {} }
const res = omniclone(t, {
invokeConstructors: false,
setPrototype: true
});
res; // Test { t: Test {} }
res instanceof Test; // true
res.foo instanceof Test; // true
const prot = { foo:'bar' };
const obj1 = Object.create(prot);
Object.getPrototypeOf(obj1) === prot; // true
const res = omniclone(obj1, {
invokeConstructors: false,
setPrototype: true
});
Object.getPrototypeOf(res) === prot; // true
Enable it to deep copy also non enumerables properties.\ Disable it to ignore them.
const res = omniclone(source, {
copyNonEnumerables: true
});
Enable it to deep copy also symbol properties.\ Disable it to ignore them.\ Symbols are shallow copied;
const res = omniclone(source, {
copySymbols: true
});
Enable it to copy also getters and setters.\ Disable it to ignore them.
const res = omniclone(source, {
copyGettersSetters: true
});
Odds are that to properly copy gets&setts you have also to enable the
copyNonEnumerables flag.
Enable it to allow circular references.\
Disable it to throw an error if one is met.
Know that
omniclone is more performing with this flag enabled, so disable it only if you really need.
const res = omniclone(source, {
allowCircularReferences: true
});
Enable it to discard Error objects props.\
Know that
omnicopy will return
null if one is passed as source.\
Disable it to throw an error if one is met.
const res = omniclone(source, {
discardErrorObjects: true
});
The default config is the following:
omniclone(source, {
invokeConstructors : true,
setPrototype : false,
copyNonEnumerables : false,
copySymbols : false,
copyGettersSetters : false,
allowCircularReferences: true,
discardErrorObjects: true,
});
String, Boolean and Number objects passed to
omniclone as sources will produce
null.\
Error objects passed to
omniclone as sources will produce
null if the
discardErrorObjects is set to
true (as default).\
Error objects passed to
omniclone as sources will produce a
TypeError if the
discardErrorObjects is set to
false (not the predefined behaviour).
String, Boolean and Number objects props will be unwrapped.\
Error objects props will be discarded if the
discardErrorObjects is set to
true (as default).\
Error objects props will produce a
TypeError if the
discardErrorObjects is set to
false (not the predefined behaviour).
Promise, WeakMap and WeakSet objects will be returned if passed to
omniclone as sources.\
Promise, WeakMap and WeakSet objects props will be copied by reference.
Map objects (keys/values) will be always deeply cloned, but any properties added to the map object itself will not be copied.\ Set objects will be always deeply cloned, but any properties added to the set object itself will not be copied.\ ArrayBuffer and TypedArray objects will be always deeply cloned, but any properties added to the array objects themselves will not be copied. DataView objects are copied by reference.
To understand it, let's compare the function
omniclone with the well-know
JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(source)):
const obj = { foo: 'bar'};
const source = {
a: obj,
b: obj,
};
JSON.stringify(source); // '{"a":{"foo":"bar"},"b":{"foo":"bar"}}'
When you will use
JSON.parse(), an
{"foo":"bar"} object will be created for the
a prop and a
{"foo":"bar"} distinct object will be created for the
b prop. But this is not the initial situation where
source.a == source.b; // true.
You can define a callback function that will be called on each node which copy can be customized:
function visitor(node, config) {
// do stuff
}
The function will receive the
node and a copy of the
config object. If the function returns something different than
undefined, that returned value will become the cloned value. On the contrary if the function returns
undefined the default cloning algorithm will be used.
You cannot overwrite the default algorithm logic for String, Boolean, Number, Error, Promise, Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, Date and RegExp objects. You can overwrite the default algorithm logic for Array, ArrayBuffer, TypedArray, DataView, plain js and custom objects.
Let's see an example where we add custom logic to properly clone a Node.js Buffer object:
const buffer = Buffer.from([1, 2, 3, 4]);
const resBuffer = omniclone(buffer, {}, node => {
if (node instanceof Buffer) { // it affects only Buffer objects
return Buffer.from(node);
}
return undefined; // all the other nodes will be cloned as usual
});
Thanks to the
instanceof check, only Buffer objects will be affected by the intervention of the visitor callback.
super is statically bound to a class heirarchy, remember it
Error objects cannot be properly copied because of js limitations
Proxy nor is possible to access the handler object. Because of transparent virtualization,
omniclone will copy each properties, the
constructor and the
[[Prototype]] directly from the proxed object.
Let me know that you like this project: star it! Thanks :)