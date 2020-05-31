Extensible search component for React.
The demo can be found in this repository.
$ npm i -S omnibar
Import the module and your extensions
import Omnibar from 'omnibar';
import Foo from './Foo';
import Bar from './Bar';
Render it in your component
export default function MyComponent() {
return <Omnibar placeholder="Enter keyword" extensions={[Foo, Bar]} />;
}
The example below returns a simple list of items.
<Omnibar /> will
render an anchor item with the default result item schema.
{
title: string;
url: string;
}
export default function FooExtension() {
return [
{ title: 'Dropbox', url: 'https://dropbox.com' },
{ title: 'GitHub', url: 'https://github.com' },
{ title: 'Facebook', url: 'https://facebook.com' },
];
}
Extensions can also return a
Promise that resolves a list of items.
For example, given an API endpoint
https://myapi.com/ that takes
a request parameter
q, it will return a JSON response like so:
{
"items": [
{ "name": "foo", "website": "foo.com" },
{ "name": "bar", "website": "bar.com" }
]
}
Your extension can return a
Promise that resolves into a list of items.
The example below makes a request to our fake API endpoint
and maps it's data schema with the default anchor schema.
export default function SearchExtension(query) {
return fetch(`https://myapi.com/?q=${query}`)
.then(resp => resp.json().items.map(item => ({
title: item.name,
url: item.website,
});
If you would like to display additional data in your result listings such as a thumbnail, you can
pass a rendering function to the
render prop in your
<Omnibar /> instance.
The example below changes our result item schema to be in the shape of:
{
owner: {
avatar_url: string;
}
html_url: string;
full_name: string;
}
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Omnibar placeholder="Search GitHub" extensions={[GitHub]}>
{({ item }) => <div>{item.full_name}</div>}
</Omnibar>
);
}
}
Or you can use the
render prop to specify your custom component:
function ResultItem({ item }) {
return (
<div>
<img src={item.owner.avatar_url} width={30} height={30} />
<a href={item.html_url}>{item.full_name}</a>
</div>
);
}
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Omnibar
placeholder="Search GitHub"
extensions={[GitHub]}
render={ResultItem}
/>
);
}
}
command()
The
command() helper will wrap your extension through a command prefix and will filter only those matching the command.
Example:
import { command } from 'omnibar';
function MyExtension() {
return [
// ...items
];
}
export default command(MyExtension, 'foo');
In the above example,
MyExtension will be queried only if the user starts their query with the keyword
foo.
foo test -> queries extensions
footest -> doesn't query extension
test -> doesn't query extension
The
withExtensions is a HOC factory method to enhance your Omnibar with your own extensions.
Example
import Omnibar, { withExtensions } from 'omnibar';
const GitSearchBar = withExtensions([GitHub])(Omnibar);
const NpmSearchBar = withExtensions([Npm])(Omnibar);
const GlobalSearchBar = withExtensions([GitHub, Npm])(Omnibar);
// renders a GitHub-only search bar
// <GitSearchBar />
// renders a Npm-only search bar
// <NpmSearchBar />
// renders the global search bar (includes GitHub, and Npm)
// <GlobalSearchBar />
This will produce the results below:
// <Omnibar extensions={[GitHub]} {...props} />
// <Omnibar extensions={[Npm]} {...props} />
// <Omnibar extensions={[GitHub, Npm]} {...props} />
The
withVoice is another HOC factory method to enhance your Omnibar with voice recognition using the WebSpeech API.
Note that this is experimental.
Example
import Omnibar, { withVoice } from 'omnibar';
const VoiceBar = withVoice(Omnibar);
// voice-enhanced Omnibar
// <VoiceBar />
// regular Omnibar:
// <Omnibar />
Included in the
omnibar package is a
compose() function that allows you to apply all these nifty features.
const GitVoiceSearch = withVoice(withExtensions([GitHub]))(Omnibar);
const GitVoiceSearch = compose(
withVoice,
withExtensions([GitHub])
)(Omnibar);
// render
// <GitVoiceSearch />
|Prop
|Type
|Required?
|Description
autoFocus
boolean
|Optionally make the Omnibar autoFocus.
children
Function
|Optional rendering function for each result item. Arguments:
{ item, isSelected, isHighlighted }
inputDelay
number
|Set an input delay used for querying extensions (Default: 100ms)
maxResults
number
|The maximum amount of results to display overall.
maxViewableResults
number
|The maximum amount of results to display in the viewable container (before scrolling).
onAction
Function
|Apply an action callback when an item is executed. Arguments:
item
onQuery
Function
|Triggered when a query is made
placeholder
string
|Input placeholder
render
Function
|Alias of
children
resultStyle
object
|Style object override for the result container
style
React.CSSProperties
|Style object override for the
<input /> element
value
string
|Optional value to send to the Omnibar.
npm i or
yarn on the
omnibar directory.
npm link on the
omnibar directory.
npm i or
yarn on the
omnibar-www directory.
npm link omnibar on the
omnibar-www directory.
npm run dev on the
omnibar-www directory.
Like what you see? Become a Patron and support me via a monthly donation.
MIT © Vu Tran