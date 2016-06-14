This is a JavaScript implementation of a slider to select a numeric value or a range. The slider is horizontal and can be implemented with one handle or two. Following are some technical details for the omni-slider:

Vanilla JS

9.34 KB minified

18.86 KB unminified

Demo

Three ways to try out the Priceline omni-slider:

Use it to live search at priceline.com

View the functionality on our demo page

Download the demo with the omni-slider source file ZIP

Features

Two handle sliding to select a numeric range

One handle sliding from left/minimum to right/maximum

Touch and mouse capability

Currency ( typeof Number ) or Date ( typeof Date )

) or Date ( ) Custom minimum and maximum values

Pub/sub implementation for each state in the process

Overlap and touching each other for final state

Preset the initial location of the handles

Push data into slider (setting the value)

Can be disabled

Can change design using css (see fly.css inside demo folder)

Supported Browsers

IE9

IE11

Chrome

Safari

Mobile Safari

Android Default Browser

Using the Slider

Declare the slider

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "reset.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "omni-slider.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "es5-shim.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "omni-slider.js" > </ script > var element = document.getElementById('harryPotter'); var options = { isDate: false, min: 3, max: 1980, start: 7, end: 31, overlap: false }; var mySlider = new Slider(element, options); </ script >

new Slider(elementContainer, options) Defines the slider features: one handle (minimum/maximum) or two handle (range)

currency or date <elementContainer> expects a div DOM element or node that acts as a wrapper for the slider

DOM element or node that acts as a wrapper for the slider all of the slider's DOM elements will be transcluded inside the <elementContainer> provided <options> must be of type object

defines the following currently supported slider options isOneWay - Boolean, denotes if slider only has one handle isDate - Boolean, denotes if returning a date object overlap - Boolean, denotes if handles will overlap or just sit next to each other callbackFunction - Function, denotes if a generic callback function is provided to apply to the value of the Slider min - Lower bounds of the slider (if isDate true typeof String [yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm] else typeof Number) max - Upper bounds of the slider (if isDate true typeof String [yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm] else typeof Number) start - Initial starting position of the left hand slider (if isDate true typeof String [yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm] else typeof Number) end - Initial starting position of the right hand slider (if isDate true typeof String [yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm] else typeof Number)

<elementContainer> - is the div container element <options> - can be defined to customize the slider

Add listeners

var mySlider = new Slider(element, options); var harry = mySlider.subscribe( 'start' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'harry ' + data.left); }); var potter = mySlider.subscribe( 'moving' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'potter ' + data.right); }); var data = mySlider.subscribe( 'start' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); potter.remove(); var hermione = mySlider.subscribe( 'moving' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'hermione ' + data.right + data.left); });

topic (type String) start - triggers when the handle is selected

- triggers when the handle is selected moving - triggers when the handle is being moved

- triggers when the handle is being moved stop - triggers when the handle is released listener (type Function) will receive the result of Slider.prototype.getInfo() as an argument

as an argument will be called with the argument (above) once the topic has been fired/published returns an object with accessor method remove() which removes the listener from binding to the topic

Preset a slider value

This can be used to preset a handle at a specific value upon initially generating the page or it can move a slider handle based on value typed in a field. It also initially checks whether the handles are overlapping and for other built-in features.

var mySlider = new Slider(... , { isOneWay : false }); var data = { left : 7 , right : 31 }; mySlider.move(data); var myOneWaySlider = new Slider(... , { isDate : true , isOneWay : true }); myOneWaySlider.move( new Date ( '1980-07-31' ));

Slider.prototype.move(data, preventPublish) data type object for two way sliders or number for one way sliders

for two way sliders or for one way sliders if it is an object it should be constructed: left value of the left handle of the slider

can be a date object if slider isDate === true or a floating point number otherwise right value of the right handle of the slider

can be a date object if slider isDate === true or a floating point number otherwise preventPublish type boolean

if true then it won't publish the moving topic otherwise it will Reverse of Slider.prototype.getInfo() in terms of data provided. If you are setting a two way slider then you pass in an object otherwise if it is a one way slider you only pass in a value.

Extract slider values

Example for a two handle slider

var mySlider = new Slider(...); var data = mySlider.getInfo(); console .log(data.left); console .log(data.right);

If it is a one handle slider, then it will return just the value rather than an object. In this case, the value is calculated from the left handle rather than the fill.

Slider.prototype.getInfo() Essentially the data for the slider is always available since the slider-fill is made up of percentages. slider.getInfo() merely extracts the said percentages and generates a human-readable value based on the context of the application (either date or currency). Slider.getInfo() returns an object with left and right properties. left value of the left handle of the slider

can be a date object if slider isDate === true or a floating point number otherwise right value of the right handle of the slider

can be a date object if slider isDate === true or a floating point number otherwise

Disable the slider

var disabledSlider = new Slider( document .getElementById( 'disabledSlider' ), { overlap : true }); disabledSlider.disable( true );

Slider.prototype.disable Makes the slider handle unmovable

Development

To develop new features on top of this slider first download and build it with dependencies listed in package.json .

npm install npm start

Known Issues

Chrome Device Emulator does not allow us to bind touchmove to the document (i.e. document.addEventListener('touchmove', this.movingHandler, true); ). Workaround: disable emulate touch screen under Emulation at the bottom tabs of dev tools

Provided style sheet is a .css file not a .scss file so if the build process does not import .css it won't get taken. Workaround: rename the .css file into .scss

License

omni-slider is released under the MIT license.