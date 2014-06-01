Omni.js is a framework designed to make building real-time apps with Backbone.js extremely easy. Simply define models, collections, and events on the server, and when a client connects it will automatically be given all of the information it has permission to see. Using Backbone.js from the client, you can then update the models and collections directly (i.e.
Omni.collections.players.findWhere({name: "Jim"}).set("x", 10);, and all of the new information will be propagated by the server to any other clients who have permission to see these changes. You can define who has permission to read and write to models, and who has permission to add and remove models from collections.
npm install omni
var Omni = require("omni");
var collection = new Omni.Collection([
new Omni.Model({
name: "foo",
bar: "baz"
})
]);
Omni.listen(3000, {
collection: collection
});
The
.listen(port, collections, events, options) method takes in a port, a list of instantiated collections, and a list of event objects. It returns a hash containing
webSocket and
express which contain the raw
webSocket and
express servers. The options parameter can take the following options:
static - boolean, defaults to true. If false, Omni.js will not serve your
/public folder automatically.
development - boolean, defaults to false. If true, Omni.js will serve the client javascript unminified.
There is also a list of collections available on the Omni object,
Omni.collections, which should work the same on both the client and the server. This way, within models and collections, you can use
Omni.collections to keep code working on both the client and server. The
Omni.collections object is only set after you have called
Omni.listen().
connection.sync() - This method can be called on any
connection object that is passed between the permissions and event methods, and will run through each collection and each model and check if there are any changes in the permissions, and push the changes to the client. This is useful for instances where a change in one model might trigger some permission changes in another model or collection. For example, if a user has permission to read all other users in the same "room" as them, and you change that users room, you need to call this event to propagate all the new players they might be able to see, and remove all the old players they can no longer see. Note that this is a relatively intense method, use it wisely.
connection.socket - The raw socket.io socket object associated with this connection.
connection.connections - Returns an object containing all of the other connection objects, where the key is the socket ID. You can do things like:
for (var x in connection.connections) {
connection.connections[x].socket.emit("myCustomEvent", {some: args});
}
var Omni = require("omni");
var Player = Omni.Model.extend({
defaults: {
online: false,
x: 0,
y: 0,
name: "name",
password: "hash"
},
readPermission: function (connection, property) {
if (property != undefined && property != "password" && this.get("online") || property == undefined) {
return true;
} else if (connection.player != null && connection.player == this) {
return true;
}
return false;
},
writePermission: function (connection, property, value) {
if (connection.player != null && connection.player == this) {
return true;
}
return false;
}
});
A model is essentially the same as a model in Backbone, however a
readPermission(connection, property) and
writePermission(connection, property, value) method can be supplied to determine whether or not there is permission to read or write to this model.
The
readPermission() method should return a value even if the
property parameter is not passed in. The result of the method should be whether or not ANY attributes will be available. The method is called with only the
connection parameter before checking each property individually, as if it returns false we won't need to iterate over all of the parameters. The
connection parameter should be always be passed in, however.
All of the methods and properties you define in a model will also be propagated to the client. Prefix properties with an "_" if you wish to keep them on the server only. The
readPermission and
writePermission methods are kept on the server only. All of the backbone methods are also kept on the server, so overriding native Backbone methods is currently not possible on the client, but should still work on the server. If you wish to access or modify collections, use
Omni.collections as this will work on both the client and the server.
var Omni = require("omni");
var Players = Omni.Collection.extend({
model: Player,
createPermission: function(connection) {
return true;
},
destroyPermission: function(connection) {
if (connection.player.get("admin")) {
return true;
}
return false;
}
});
A collection is essentially the same collection as Backbone, however a
createPermission(connection) and
destroyPermission(connection) method can be supplied to determine whether or not there is permission to add or remove models to/from this collection.
All of the methods and properties you define in a collection will also be propagated to the client. Prefix properties with an "_" if you wish to keep them on the server only. The
createPermission and
destroyPermission methods are kept on the server only. All of the backbone methods are also kept on the server, so overriding native Backbone methods is currently not possible on the client, but should still work on the server. If you wish to access or modify collections, use
Omni.collections as this will work on both the client and the server.
var loginEvent = {
run: function (connection, collections, data) {
if (connection.player) {
return {error: "Already logged in."};
}
if (data.name && data.password) {
var player = collections.players.findWhere({name: data.name, password: data.password});
if (player) {
connection.player = player;
console.log(player.get("name") + " logged in.");
return {success: "Logged in."};
}
}
return {error: "Incorrect username or password."};
}
}
Events allow for custom code to be run on the server when the client triggers the event.
Events are passed into the
listen method of Omni as a hash, such as
Omni.listen(1337, {collection: new Omni.Collection()}, {loginEvent: loginEvent});.
Predefined Events:
connect, and
disconnect. Any event passed in with these keys will be called automatically, and ignored in your
Omni.trigger() calls on the client. The third (data) parameter will not be passed in for these events.
Everything you should need should be readily available to access on the client. Right now, Omni.js automatically serves the
public folder of your app at the port you specify. It also serves a client file (omni.js) at
/omni.js. The client requires socket.io and Backbone, and Backbone requires Underscore, so your
index.html head might look something like:
<head>
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="http://underscorejs.org/underscore-min.js"></script>
<script src="http://backbonejs.org/backbone-min.js"></script>
<script src="/omni.js"></script>
<script src="./your-custom-script.js"></script>
</head>
The omni.js file automatically gives you the following:
Omni.collections (alias: window.Collections) - All the collections you defined on the server and passed into the
listen method are automatically available in the global
Collections object on the client, provided they have permission to see it. If I passed in a collection to the server with
Omni.listen(1337, {messages: new Omni.Collection()});, I'd be able to access this collection on the client with
Collections.messages. Then I can do things like
Collections.messages.add({message: "Hello!"}) and the server will propagate this new message to all clients who have permission to see it.
Omni.trigger(eventName, args, callback) - This is how you trigger custom events. Once you trigger this custom event, the server will execute the code that you wrote inside the
event hash with the name
eventName. For example, with the
loginEvent defined above, if the client sends
Omni.trigger("loginEvent", {name: "foo", password: "bar"});, assuming a user with the name "foo" and password "bar" exists, it will set connection.player to that player model. This allows for the server to change the permissions of this user now, maybe to allow them to modify their own model more freely, or grant admin access, or other actions. The callback takes in a single parameter, which is the response hash.
Omni.ready(callback) - You can call
Omni.ready() any number of times, providing callbacks. When Omni has downloaded the initial data from the server, these callbacks will be executed. If you call
Omni.ready() after Omni has already initialized, your callback will be called immediately.
Omni.on(eventName, callback) - Add a callback for a certain client sided event. Currently the only event is
sync, triggered when the server calls
connection.sync() on this client's connection.
Omni.js does nothing to interface with any databases, and so there is currently no persistance by default. You can, however, use Backbone's methods just like you would normally to persist objects. Unfortunately Backbone relies on jQuery or Zepto for this, using
$.ajax to fetch information from the server. In order to get the Backbone methods that use
$.ajax to work with Omni.js, you need to set
Backbone.$ to an object with has an
ajax method. E.g.
require("backbone").$ = require("jquery"); Then you can use methods like
Collection.fetch() or
Model.save(), or any other persistance method just like normal.
Feel free to contribute fixes, features or refactors. Just fork & submit a pull request. Please make sure the tests pass, and to update them if need be.
Hop on
#omni.js on
irc.freenode.net to discuss Omni.js, or to ask questions.
Run
make test or
npm test to run the tests.
v0.2.6
v0.2.5
v0.2.4
v0.2.3
v0.2.2
sync() to be called every connect.
v0.2.1
recheckAllPermissions() to be
sync() or
resync()
Omni.collections on the server.
v0.2.0
v0.1.1
development which if true will serve the client javascript unminified.
v0.1.0
v0.0.11
static option.
v0.0.10
v0.0.9
Omni.on(eventName, callback) on the client side. Currently the only event is
recheckPermissions, triggered when the server calls
connection.recheckAllPermissions() on this client's connection.
connection.connections to the
connection object so you can access other connections within events or permission methods.
v0.0.8
connection.recheckAllPermissions() method to recheck permissions and propagate all data for that connection.
connect event trigger to occur before Omni.js sends any data to the client. This way you can modify the connection object to change the outcome of the data that ends up being propagated.
Copyright © 2013 Kevin Bedi
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.