Return a copy of an object excluding the given key, or array of keys. Also accepts an optional filter function as the last argument.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save object.omit
var omit = require('object.omit');
Pass a string
key to omit:
omit({a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'}, 'a')
//=> { b: 'b', c: 'c' }
Pass an array of
keys to omit:
omit({a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'}, ['a', 'c'])
//=> { b: 'b' }
Returns the object if no keys are passed:
omit({a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'})
//=> {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'}
Returns an empty object if no value is passed.
omit()
//=> {}
An optional filter function may be passed as the last argument, with or without keys passed on the arguments:
filter on keys
var res = omit({a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c'}, function (val, key) {
return key === 'a';
});
//=> {a: 'a'}
filter on values
var fn = function() {};
var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: fn};
var res = omit(obj, ['a'], function (val, key) {
return typeof val !== 'function';
});
//=> {b: 'b'}
