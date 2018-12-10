Recursively omit empty properties from an object. Omits empty objects, arrays, strings or zero.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save omit-empty
const omitEmpty = require('omit-empty');
console.log(omitEmpty({ a: 'a', b: '' }));
//=> { a: 'a' }
console.log(omitEmpty({ a: 'a', b: { c: 'c', d: '' } }));
//=> { a: 'a', b: { c: 'c' } }
console.log(omitEmpty({ a: ['a'], b: [] }));
//=> { a: ['a'] }
console.log(omitEmpty({ a: 0, b: 1 }));
//=> { a: 0, b: 1 }
// set omitZero to true, to evaluate "0" as falsey
console.log(omitEmpty({ a: 0, b: 1 }, { omitZero: true }));
//=> { b: 1 }
