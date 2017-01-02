Recursively omit the specified key or keys from an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save omit-deep

Usage

var omitDeep = require ( 'omit-deep' ); var obj = { a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : { b : 'b' , d : { b : 'b' , f : 'f' }}}; console .log(omitDeep(obj, [ 'b' ])); var obj = { a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : { b : 'b' , d : { b : 'b' , f : 'f' }}}; console .log(omitDeep(obj, [ 'b' , 'f' ]));

Also works with dot-notation:

var obj = { a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : { b : 'b' , d : { b : 'b' , f : 'f' }}}; console .log(omitDeep(obj, [ 'c.d.b' , 'f' ]));

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 18 jonschlinkert 2 splodingsocks 1 rikukissa

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

