Recursively omit the specified key or keys from an object.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save omit-deep
var omitDeep = require('omit-deep');
var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['b']));
//=> {a: 'a', c: {d: {f: 'f'}}}
var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['b', 'f']));
//=> {a: 'a', c: {d: {}}}
Also works with dot-notation:
var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['c.d.b', 'f']));
//=> { a: 'a', b: 'b', c: { b: 'b', d: {} } }
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
|Commits
|Contributor
|18
|jonschlinkert
|2
|splodingsocks
|1
|rikukissa
To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
