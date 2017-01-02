openbase logo
omit-deep

by Jon Schlinkert
0.3.0 (see all)

Recursively omit specified keys from an object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

omit-deep NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Recursively omit the specified key or keys from an object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save omit-deep

Usage

var omitDeep = require('omit-deep');

var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['b']));
//=> {a: 'a', c: {d: {f: 'f'}}}

var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['b', 'f']));
//=> {a: 'a', c: {d: {}}}

Also works with dot-notation:

var obj = {a: 'a', b: 'b', c: {b: 'b', d: {b: 'b', f: 'f'}}};
console.log(omitDeep(obj, ['c.d.b', 'f']));
//=> { a: 'a', b: 'b', c: { b: 'b', d: {} } }

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
18jonschlinkert
2splodingsocks
1rikukissa

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.1, on January 01, 2017.

