Please contact support@omise.co if you have any question regarding this library and the functionality it provides.
Omise Node.js bindings.
From NPM
$ npm install omise
The library has been tested with Node version 4.4.6.
omise-node backend to finally capture the charge with Omise-node.
After you have implemented
Omise.js on your frontend.
Then you can charge the card by passing the token ( if
card.security_code_check is true ) to
omise-node backend.
In order to implement
omise-node as your backend code.
First, you have to configure the library by passing the secret key from
https://dashboard.omise.co/ to
omise export, for example:
var omise = require('omise')({
'secretKey': 'skey_test_...',
'omiseVersion': '2015-09-10'
});
omise.charges.create({
'description': 'Charge for order ID: 888',
'amount': '100000', // 1,000 Baht
'currency': 'thb',
'capture': false,
'card': tokenId
}, function(err, resp) {
if (resp.paid) {
//Success
} else {
//Handle failure
throw resp.failure_code;
}
});
Please see Omise Documentation for more information on how to use the library.
Full Credit Card data should never touch or go through your servers. That means, Do not send the credit card data to Omise from your servers directly.
The token creation method in the library should only be used either with fake data in test mode (e.g.: quickly creating some fake data, testing our API from a terminal, etc.), or if you do and you are PCI-DSS compliant, sending card data from server requires a valid PCI-DSS certification. that said, you must achieve, maintain PCI compliance at all times and do following a Security Best Practices
So, we recommended you to create a token using Omise.JS library which runs on browser.
It uses Javascript to send the credit card data on client side, send it to Omise, and then you can populate the form with a unique one-time used token which can be used later on with
omise-node or Card.js, by using it you can let it builds a credit card payment form window and creates a card token that you can use to create a charge with
omise-node.
For both methods, the client will directly send the card information to Omise gateway, your servers don't have to deal with card information at all and you don't need to deal with credit card data hassle, it reduces risk.
Please read https://www.omise.co/collecting-card-information/ regarding how to collecting card information.
Creating a customer can be done by using
omise.customers.create which accepts an optional
card argument. When you pass in a
tokenId retrieve from Omise.js, the card associated to that token will be associated to the customer.
omise.customers.create({
'email': 'john.doe@example.com',
'description': 'John Doe (id: 30)',
'card': 'tokn_test_4xs9408a642a1htto8z' //tokenId
}, function(err, customer) {
var customerId = customer.id;
console.log(customerId);
});
After customers are created, you can list them with
customer.customers.list and passing a callback to it. The object returned from a list API will be a
list object, which you can access the raw data via
data attribute:
omise.customers.list(function(err, list) {
console.log(list.data);
});
You can retrieve the created customer by using
omise.customers.retrieve and passing a customer ID to it, e.g.
omise.customers.retrieve(customerId, function(err, resp) {
console.log(resp.description);
});
The same with customer updating, which could be done using
omise.customers.update with a customer ID and an object containing changes:
omise.customers.update(customerId, {
description: 'Customer for john.doe@example.com'
}, function(err, resp) {
console.log(resp.description);
});
The library also supports the Promise/A+ interface that shares the same API method as the callback one, for example:
omise.tokens.retrieve('tokn_test_4xs9408a642a1htto8z', function(error, token) {
return omise.customers.create({
email: 'john.doe@example.com',
description: 'John Doe (id: 30)',
card: token.id
});
}).then(function(customer) {
// And we make a charge to actually charge the customer for something.
console.log(customer.id);
return omise.charges.create({
amount: 10000,
currency: 'thb',
customer: customer.id
});
}).then(function(charge) {
// This function will be called after a charge is created.
}).error(function(err) {
// Put error handling code here.
}).done();
To handle an invalid request, it is required to check any error via an
Error object
that includes
code and
message attributes as stated in https://www.omise.co/api/errors.
But, for any valid request, checking
failure_code and
failure_message is required, for example:
If you'd like to create a
Charge or a
Transfer with a valid request,
A sucessfully charge or tranfer happens only when none of failure exists that means both
failure_code and
failure_message must be
null.
The following API methods are available. Please see https://www.omise.co/docs for more details.
retrieve()
update(data)
retrieve()
create(data)
list([data])
retrieve(chargeId)
capture(chargeId)
createRefund(chargeId[, data])
update(chargeId[, data])
reverse(chargeId)
expire(chargeId)
schedules([data])
create(data)
list([data])
update(customerId[, data])
destroy(customerId)
retrieve(customerId)
listCards(customerId[, data])
retrieveCard(customerId, cardId)
updateCard(customerId, cardId[, data])
destroyCard(customerId, cardId)
create(data)
retrieve(tokenId)
create(data)
list([data])
retrieve(transferId)
update(transferId[, data])
schedules([data])
list([data])
retrieve(transactionId)
list([data])
listClosed()
listOpen()
listPending()
retrieve(disputeId)
update(disputeId[, data])
create(data)
list([data])
update(recipientId[, data])
destroy(recipientId)
retrieve(recipientId)
list([data])
retrieve(eventId)
create(data)
list([data])
retrieve(linkId)
create(data)
create(data)
destroy(scheduleId)
retrieve([scheduleId])
list(data)
There are two modes of testing, to test without connecting to remote API server:
$ npm test
If you want to test by connecting to actual API server, you must first obtain a public and secret keys and export it:
$ export OMISE_PUBLIC_KEY=<test public key>
$ export OMISE_SECRET_KEY=<test secret key>
$ NOCK_OFF=true npm test
Before submitting a pull request, please run jscs to verify coding styles and ensure all test passed:
$ npm run jscs
$ npm test
You could use also use a git pre-commit hook to do this automatically by aliasing the
pre-commit.sh to Git pre-commit hook:
ln -s ./pre-commit.sh .git/hooks/pre-commit
Resources are handled via
apiResource. Adding new resource could be done by creating a new resource file as
lib/resourceName.js with the following content:
var resource = require('../apiResources');
var resourceName = function(config) {
return resource.resourceActions(
'resourceName',
['create', 'list', 'retrieve', 'destroy', 'update'],
{'key': config['secretKey']}
);
}
module.exports = resourceName;
Then register the newly created resource to
lib/apiResources.js as e.g.
resourceName('resourceName'). Pre-built actions are: create, list, retrieve, destroy and update.
Request mocks are stored as
test/mocks/<resource>_<action>.js.