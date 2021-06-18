Please contact support@omise.co if you have any question regarding this library and the functionality it provides.

Omise Node.js bindings.

Installation

From NPM

npm install omise

The library has been tested with Node version 4.4.6.

Code Status

Usage

Flow

User enters the credit card information on your website or application using a form. The card information is sent via HTTPS directly from the client to Omise Servers using Omise.js, Card.js or Omise-iOS SDK. If the card passes the authorization, then your frontend will send the token to omise-node backend to finally capture the charge with Omise-node.

The code

After you have implemented Omise.js on your frontend. Then you can charge the card by passing the token ( if card.security_code_check is true ) to omise-node backend.

In order to implement omise-node as your backend code. First, you have to configure the library by passing the secret key from https://dashboard.omise.co/ to omise export, for example:

var omise = require ( 'omise' )({ 'secretKey' : 'skey_test_...' , 'omiseVersion' : '2015-09-10' }); omise.charges.create({ 'description' : 'Charge for order ID: 888' , 'amount' : '100000' , 'currency' : 'thb' , 'capture' : false , 'card' : tokenId }, function ( err, resp ) { if (resp.paid) { } else { throw resp.failure_code; } });

Please see Omise Documentation for more information on how to use the library.

Important Note:

Full Credit Card data should never touch or go through your servers. That means, Do not send the credit card data to Omise from your servers directly.

The token creation method in the library should only be used either with fake data in test mode (e.g.: quickly creating some fake data, testing our API from a terminal, etc.), or if you do and you are PCI-DSS compliant, sending card data from server requires a valid PCI-DSS certification. that said, you must achieve, maintain PCI compliance at all times and do following a Security Best Practices

So, we recommended you to create a token using Omise.JS library which runs on browser. It uses Javascript to send the credit card data on client side, send it to Omise, and then you can populate the form with a unique one-time used token which can be used later on with omise-node or Card.js, by using it you can let it builds a credit card payment form window and creates a card token that you can use to create a charge with omise-node . For both methods, the client will directly send the card information to Omise gateway, your servers don't have to deal with card information at all and you don't need to deal with credit card data hassle, it reduces risk.

Please read https://www.omise.co/collecting-card-information/ regarding how to collecting card information.

Examples

Create a customer with card associated to it

Creating a customer can be done by using omise.customers.create which accepts an optional card argument. When you pass in a tokenId retrieve from Omise.js, the card associated to that token will be associated to the customer.

omise.customers.create({ 'email' : 'john.doe@example.com' , 'description' : 'John Doe (id: 30)' , 'card' : 'tokn_test_4xs9408a642a1htto8z' }, function ( err, customer ) { var customerId = customer.id; console .log(customerId); });

List all customers

After customers are created, you can list them with customer.customers.list and passing a callback to it. The object returned from a list API will be a list object, which you can access the raw data via data attribute:

omise.customers.list( function ( err, list ) { console .log(list.data); });

Retrieve a customer

You can retrieve the created customer by using omise.customers.retrieve and passing a customer ID to it, e.g.

omise.customers.retrieve(customerId, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp.description); });

Updating a Customer

The same with customer updating, which could be done using omise.customers.update with a customer ID and an object containing changes:

omise.customers.update(customerId, { description : 'Customer for john.doe@example.com' }, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp.description); });

Promise support

The library also supports the Promise/A+ interface that shares the same API method as the callback one, for example:

omise.tokens.retrieve( 'tokn_test_4xs9408a642a1htto8z' , function ( error, token ) { return omise.customers.create({ email : 'john.doe@example.com' , description : 'John Doe (id: 30)' , card : token.id }); }).then( function ( customer ) { console .log(customer.id); return omise.charges.create({ amount : 10000 , currency : 'thb' , customer : customer.id }); }).then( function ( charge ) { }).error( function ( err ) { }).done();

Error Handling

To handle an invalid request, it is required to check any error via an Error object that includes code and message attributes as stated in https://www.omise.co/api/errors. But, for any valid request, checking failure_code and failure_message is required, for example: If you'd like to create a Charge or a Transfer with a valid request, A sucessfully charge or tranfer happens only when none of failure exists that means both failure_code and failure_message must be null .

Resource methods

The following API methods are available. Please see https://www.omise.co/docs for more details.

account retrieve() update(data)

balance retrieve()

charges create(data) list([data]) retrieve(chargeId) capture(chargeId) createRefund(chargeId[, data]) update(chargeId[, data]) reverse(chargeId) expire(chargeId) schedules([data])

customers create(data) list([data]) update(customerId[, data]) destroy(customerId) retrieve(customerId) listCards(customerId[, data]) retrieveCard(customerId, cardId) updateCard(customerId, cardId[, data]) destroyCard(customerId, cardId)

tokens create(data) retrieve(tokenId)

transfers create(data) list([data]) retrieve(transferId) update(transferId[, data]) schedules([data])

transactions list([data]) retrieve(transactionId)

disputes list([data]) listClosed() listOpen() listPending() retrieve(disputeId) update(disputeId[, data])

recipients create(data) list([data]) update(recipientId[, data]) destroy(recipientId) retrieve(recipientId)

events list([data]) retrieve(eventId)

links create(data) list([data]) retrieve(linkId)

sources create(data)

schedules create(data) destroy(scheduleId) retrieve([scheduleId])

search list(data)



Testing

There are two modes of testing, to test without connecting to remote API server:

npm test

If you want to test by connecting to actual API server, you must first obtain a public and secret keys and export it:

export OMISE_PUBLIC_KEY=< test public key> export OMISE_SECRET_KEY=< test secret key> NOCK_OFF= true npm test

Contributions

Before submitting a pull request, please run jscs to verify coding styles and ensure all test passed:

npm run jscs npm test

You could use also use a git pre-commit hook to do this automatically by aliasing the pre-commit.sh to Git pre-commit hook:

ln -s ./pre- commit .sh .git/hooks/pre- commit

Adding new resources

Resources are handled via apiResource . Adding new resource could be done by creating a new resource file as lib/resourceName.js with the following content:

var resource = require ( '../apiResources' ); var resourceName = function ( config ) { return resource.resourceActions( 'resourceName' , [ 'create' , 'list' , 'retrieve' , 'destroy' , 'update' ], { 'key' : config[ 'secretKey' ]} ); } module .exports = resourceName;

Then register the newly created resource to lib/apiResources.js as e.g. resourceName('resourceName') . Pre-built actions are: create, list, retrieve, destroy and update.

Requests mocking