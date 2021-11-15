English | 简体中文

Omi - Front End Cross-Frameworks Framework

Omiu - Cross-Frameworks and Cross-Themes UI Components powered by Omi

Define cross-frameworks button element with typescript:

import { tag, WeElement, h, extractClass } from 'omi' import * as css from './index.scss' interface Props { size?: 'medium' | 'small' | 'mini' , type ?: 'primary' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' | 'info' | 'text' plain?: boolean , round?: boolean , circle?: boolean , loading?: boolean , disabled?: boolean , icon?: string , autofocus?: boolean , nativeType?: 'button' | 'submit' | 'reset' , block?: boolean text?: string } ( 'o-button' ) export default class Button extends WeElement<Props>{ static css = css static defaultProps = { plain: false , round: false , circle: false , loading: false , disabled: false , autofocus: false , nativeType: 'button' , block: false } static propTypes = { size: String , type : String , plain: Boolean , round: Boolean , circle: Boolean , loading: Boolean , disabled: Boolean , icon: String , autofocus: Boolean , nativeType: String , block: Boolean , text: String } render(props) { return <button disabled={props.disabled} {...extractClass(props, 'o-button' , { [ 'o-button-' + props.type]: props.type, [ 'o-button-' + props.size]: props.size, 'is-plain' : props.plain, 'is-round' : props.round, 'is-circle' : props.circle, 'is-disabled' : props.disabled, 'is-block' : props.block })} type ={props.nativeType} > {props.loading && <i class = 'icon-loading' >< /i>} {props.text} <slot></ slot> < /button> } }

New Project by Omi

$ npm i omi-cli -g $ omi init my-app $ cd my-app $ npm start $ npm run build

npx omi-cli init my-app is also supported(npm v5.2.0+).

New Component by Omi

$ npm i omi-cli -g $ omi init-component my-component $ cd my-app $ npm start $ npm run build

npx omi-cli init-component my-component is also supported(npm v5.2.0+).

Ecosystem of Omi

Project Description omi-docs and codepen Omi official documents omi-router Omi official router in 1KB js omi-cli Project scaffolding. → Base Templates CEE Fork from custom-elements-everywhere

🐍Snake MVP

Project Description omi-snake & → Touch the demo The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by Omi omi-kbone-snake omi-kbone 写的 MVP 架构的跨端贪吃蛇游戏，支持小程序和 H5 Preact-snake The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by Preact + Preact-CSS + Omis [P]react-snake The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by React/Preact omix-snake 小程序贪吃蛇

Project Description omi-piano Build piano with Omi and Omi Snippets, Enjoy now! omi-devtools Browser DevTools extension omi-chart Simple HTML5 Charts using chart-x tag. md2site Static Site Generator with markdown powered by Omio. omi-30-seconds Useful Omi snippets that you can understand in 30 seconds. omi-canvas Perfect fusion of web components, jsx and canvas. omi-swiper Omi + Swiper omi-vscode VSCode extension for omi, Install now! omi-ex Omi.js extension(TypeScript) omi-transform Omi / css3transform integration. Made css3 transform super easy in your Omi project. omi-finger Support touch and gesture events in your Omi project. omi-touch Smooth scrolling, rotation, pull to refresh and any motion for the web. omi-native Render web components to native omi-i18n Internationalization solution for omi.js using i18next ecosystem omie Build cross platform desktop apps with Omi.js and Electron.js omi-cv Create a front-end engineer curriculum vitae, Get Started! Soo Has same API as omi but is great alternative if you want to create custom elements without JSX, virtual DOM and store

Why Omi?

Compare TodoApp by Omi and React, Omi and React rendering DOM structure:

Omi React

Omi uses Shadow DOM or Light DOM based style isolation and semantic structure.

Useful Resources

Overview of the Readme

Getting Started

Project Template

Template Type Command Describe Base Template omi init my-app Basic omi project template. Kbone Template omi init-kbone my-app Developing mini program or web using omi.

Hello Element

Define a custom element by extending WeElement base class:

import { define, WeElement } from 'omi' define( 'hello-element' , class extends WeElement { onClick = evt => { this .fire( 'Abc' , { name : 'dntzhang' , age : 12 }) evt.stopPropagation() } static propTypes = { msg : String } static css = ` div { color: red; cursor: pointer; }` render(props) { return ( < div onClick = {this.onClick} > Hello {props.msg} < div > Click Me! </ div > </ div > ) } })

Using hello-element :

import { define, render, WeElement } from 'omi' import './hello-element' define( 'my-app' , class extends WeElement { data = { abc : 'abc' } onAbc = evt => { this .data.abc = ' by ' + evt.detail.name this .update() } static css = ` div{ color: green; }` render(props) { return ( <div> Hello {this.data.abc} <hello-element onAbc={this.onAbc} msg="WeElement" /> </div> ) } }) render(<my-app name="Omi v4.0" />, 'body')

Tell Babel to transform JSX into Omi.h() call:

{ "presets" : [ "env" , "omi" ] }

The following two NPM packages need to be installed to support the above configuration:

"babel-preset-env" : "^1.6.0" , "babel-preset-omi" : "^0.1.1" ,

If you use babel7, you can also use the following packages and configuration:

npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-env npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-react

{ "presets" : [ "@babel/preset-env" , [ "@babel/preset-react" , { "pragma" : "Omi.h" , "pragmaFrag" : "Omi.h.f" } ] ] }

If you don't want to write CSS in JS, you can use to-string-loader of webpack. For example, the following configuration:

{ test : /[\\|\/]_[\S]*\.css$/ , use : [ 'to-string-loader' , 'css-loader' ] }

If your CSS file starts with " _ ", CSS will use to-string-loader , such as:

import { tag, WeElement render } from 'omi' define( 'my-app' , class extends WeElement { css = require ( './_index.css' ) ... ... ...

You can also forget the tedious configuration and use omi-cli directly, no need to configure anything.

TypeScript Auto Complete

import { h, WeElement, tag, classNames } from 'omi' ; import * as styles from './_index.less' ; interface ButtonProps { href?: string, disabled?: boolean, type?: 'default' | 'primary' | 'danger' , htmltype?: 'submit' | 'button' | 'reset' , onClick?: ( e: any ) => void } const TAG = 'o-button' declare global { namespace JSX { interface IntrinsicElements { [TAG]: Omi.Props & ButtonProps } } } @tag(TAG) export default class oButton extends WeElement < ButtonProps > { ... ... ...

Lifecycle

Lifecycle method When it gets called install before the component gets mounted to the DOM installed after the component gets mounted to the DOM uninstall prior to removal from the DOM beforeUpdate before update updated after update beforeRender before render() receiveProps parent element re-render will trigger it, return false will prevent update action

View registered elements

console .log(Omi.elements)

Browsers Support

Omi works in the latest two versions of all major browsers: Safari 10+, IE 11+, and the evergreen Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

→ Polyfills

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.0.0/webcomponents-bundle.js" > </ script >

Contribution

Build a example:

npm start example_name

Build omi:

npm run build

Unit testing

npm run test

Contributors

Any form of contribution is welcome. The above contributors have been officially released by Tencent.

We very much welcome developers to contribute to Tencent's open source, and we will also give them incentives to acknowledge and thank them. Here we provide an official description of Tencent's open source contribution. Specific contribution rules for each project are formulated by the project team. Developers can choose the appropriate project and participate according to the corresponding rules. The Tencent Project Management Committee will report regularly to qualified contributors and awards will be issued by the official contact.

Core Maintainers

Please contact us for any questions.

Thanks

License

MIT © Tencent