omgopass

A tiny memorable password generator

Fast : 600 times faster than password-generator

: 600 times faster than Small : 322 bytes (minified and gzipped)

: 322 bytes (minified and gzipped) Secure : Uses cryptographically strong random API instead of Math.random

: Uses cryptographically strong random API instead of No dependencies

Supports Node.js and browsers

Why you should consider using omgopass in your project? The library's goal is to provide the fastest and the smallest (in terms of the bundle size) password generation solution. We have performed a bunch of benchmarks against popular password generation libraries, and omgopass currently beats them all.

Install

npm install omgopass --save

Usage

import generatePassword from "omgopass" ; const password = generatePassword();

By default omgopass returns a random memorable password with size in range 9 to 12 characters. To change password length you should config syllablesCount , minSyllableLength and maxSyllableLength options.

Advanced Usage

generatePassword({ hasNumbers : false }); generatePassword({ syllablesCount : 5 }); generatePassword({ titlecased : false }); generatePassword({ syllablesCount : 4 , minSyllableLength : 3 , maxSyllableLength : 4 , hasNumbers : false , titlecased : true , separators : "-_" , vowels : "аеиоуэюя" , consonants : "бвгджзклмнпрстчш" });

Recipe: Generate random passphrase

Looking for long passwords that are easy to remember but hard to guess? Try to generate random passphrase instead.

generatePassword({ minSyllableLength : 4 , maxSyllableLength : 6 , hasNumbers : false , titlecased : false , separators : " " });

Available options

Name Description Default syllablesCount Integer, count of syllables 3 minSyllableLength Integer, minimal length of a syllable 2 maxSyllableLength Integer, max length of a syllable 3 hasNumbers Boolean, put numbers in the password true titlecased Boolean, use titlecase true vowels String, vowel alphabet 'aeiouy' consonants String, consonant alphabet 'bcdfghklmnprstvz' separators String, symbols that separate syllables ''

Benchmark

name ops/sec size (bytes) memorable browser node omgopass 1 430 233 322 ✅ ✅ ✅ password-generator 2 163 644 ✅ ✅ ✅ generate-password 696 006 740 ❌ ❌ ✅ randomatic 29 796 1 740 ❌ ✅ ✅ secure-random-password 7 622 8 939 ❌ ✅ ✅ niceware 327 805 195 584 ✅ ✅ ✅ xkpasswd 793 456 732 160 ✅ ❌ ✅

Benchmark results were generated on a MBP 2018, 2,3 GHz Intel Core i5. To perform these tests, execute npm run benchmark in the library folder.

Who uses omgopass

LogChimp — self-hosted platform for products makers to get feedback from their users

Laravel VPN Admin — Admin panel for VPN servers management

Password Pusher - application to securely communicate passwords over the web

Supporting IE11 and obsolete platforms