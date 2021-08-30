A tiny memorable password generator
password-generator
Math.random
Why you should consider using omgopass in your project? The library's goal is to provide the fastest and the smallest (in terms of the bundle size) password generation solution. We have performed a bunch of benchmarks against popular password generation libraries, and omgopass currently beats them all.
npm install omgopass --save
import generatePassword from "omgopass";
const password = generatePassword(); // "Tu6Log5Bam4"
By default omgopass returns a random memorable password with size in range 9 to 12 characters.
To change password length you should config
syllablesCount,
minSyllableLength and
maxSyllableLength options.
generatePassword({ hasNumbers: false }); // "MunBedKod"
generatePassword({ syllablesCount: 5 }); // "Rot2Ba5Vim1My8Red4"
generatePassword({ titlecased: false }); // "si5co3ve8"
generatePassword({
syllablesCount: 4,
minSyllableLength: 3,
maxSyllableLength: 4,
hasNumbers: false,
titlecased: true,
separators: "-_",
vowels: "аеиоуэюя",
consonants: "бвгджзклмнпрстчш"
}); // "Зер_Коти-Лов_Меч"
Looking for long passwords that are easy to remember but hard to guess? Try to generate random passphrase instead.
generatePassword({
minSyllableLength: 4,
maxSyllableLength: 6,
hasNumbers: false,
titlecased: false,
separators: " "
}); // "goferu lipeba cyzex"
|Name
|Description
|Default
syllablesCount
|Integer, count of syllables
3
minSyllableLength
|Integer, minimal length of a syllable
2
maxSyllableLength
|Integer, max length of a syllable
3
hasNumbers
|Boolean, put numbers in the password
true
titlecased
|Boolean, use titlecase
true
vowels
|String, vowel alphabet
'aeiouy'
consonants
|String, consonant alphabet
'bcdfghklmnprstvz'
separators
|String, symbols that separate syllables
''
|name
|ops/sec
|size (bytes)
|memorable
|browser
|node
|omgopass
|1 430 233
|322
|✅
|✅
|✅
|password-generator
|2 163
|644
|✅
|✅
|✅
|generate-password
|696 006
|740
|❌
|❌
|✅
|randomatic
|29 796
|1 740
|❌
|✅
|✅
|secure-random-password
|7 622
|8 939
|❌
|✅
|✅
|niceware
|327 805
|195 584
|✅
|✅
|✅
|xkpasswd
|793 456
|732 160
|✅
|❌
|✅
Benchmark results were generated on a MBP 2018, 2,3 GHz Intel Core i5. To perform these tests, execute
npm run benchmark in the library folder.
This library uses features like destructuring assignment and
const/let declarations and doesn't ship with ES5 transpiled sources. If you aim to support browsers like IE11 and below → make sure you run Babel over your
node_modules