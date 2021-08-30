openbase logo
omg

omgopass

by Vlad Shilov
3.2.1 (see all)

*️⃣ A tiny memorable password generator for Node.js and browsers

Readme

omgopass

npm Build Status Dependencies

A tiny memorable password generator

Why you should consider using omgopass in your project? The library's goal is to provide the fastest and the smallest (in terms of the bundle size) password generation solution. We have performed a bunch of benchmarks against popular password generation libraries, and omgopass currently beats them all.

Generate password online

Install

npm install omgopass --save

Usage

import generatePassword from "omgopass";
const password = generatePassword(); // "Tu6Log5Bam4"

By default omgopass returns a random memorable password with size in range 9 to 12 characters. To change password length you should config syllablesCount, minSyllableLength and maxSyllableLength options.

Advanced Usage

generatePassword({ hasNumbers: false }); // "MunBedKod"

generatePassword({ syllablesCount: 5 }); // "Rot2Ba5Vim1My8Red4"

generatePassword({ titlecased: false }); // "si5co3ve8"

generatePassword({
  syllablesCount: 4,
  minSyllableLength: 3,
  maxSyllableLength: 4,
  hasNumbers: false,
  titlecased: true,
  separators: "-_",
  vowels: "аеиоуэюя",
  consonants: "бвгджзклмнпрстчш"
}); // "Зер_Коти-Лов_Меч"

Recipe: Generate random passphrase

Looking for long passwords that are easy to remember but hard to guess? Try to generate random passphrase instead.

generatePassword({
  minSyllableLength: 4,
  maxSyllableLength: 6,
  hasNumbers: false,
  titlecased: false,
  separators: " "
}); // "goferu lipeba cyzex"

Available options

NameDescriptionDefault
syllablesCountInteger, count of syllables3
minSyllableLengthInteger, minimal length of a syllable2
maxSyllableLengthInteger, max length of a syllable3
hasNumbersBoolean, put numbers in the passwordtrue
titlecasedBoolean, use titlecasetrue
vowelsString, vowel alphabet'aeiouy'
consonantsString, consonant alphabet'bcdfghklmnprstvz'
separatorsString, symbols that separate syllables''

Benchmark

nameops/secsize (bytes)memorablebrowsernode
omgopass1 430 233322
password-generator2 163644
generate-password696 006740
randomatic29 7961 740
secure-random-password7 6228 939
niceware327 805195 584
xkpasswd793 456732 160

Benchmark results were generated on a MBP 2018, 2,3 GHz Intel Core i5. To perform these tests, execute npm run benchmark in the library folder.

Who uses omgopass

  • LogChimp — self-hosted platform for products makers to get feedback from their users
  • Laravel VPN Admin — Admin panel for VPN servers management
  • Password Pusher - application to securely communicate passwords over the web

Supporting IE11 and obsolete platforms

This library uses features like destructuring assignment and const/let declarations and doesn't ship with ES5 transpiled sources. If you aim to support browsers like IE11 and below → make sure you run Babel over your node_modules

