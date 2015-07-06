____ __ ___ __ _______ / __ \ / |/ /__ / /_____ _ / / ___/ / / / / /|_/ / _ \ / __/ __ `/_ / / \ _ _ \ / /_/ / / / / __/ /_/ /_/ / /_/ /___/ / \ _ ___/_/ /_/ \ _ __/ \ _ _/ \ _ _,_/ \ _ ___//____/

OMetaJS

OMetaJS is a JavaScript implementation of OMeta, an object-oriented language for pattern matching.

This is a node.js module for developing and using such pattern matching grammars.

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing ometajs

$ [sudo] npm install ometajs -g

Note: If you are using ometajs programmatically you should not install it globally.

$ cd /path/to/your/project $ npm install ometajs

Usage

Command line

$ ometajs2js -- help Usage: ometajs2js [OPTIONS] [ARGS] Options: -h, -- help : Help -v, --version : Version -i INPUT, --input=INPUT : Input file (default: stdin) -o OUTPUT, --output=OUTPUT : Output file (default: stdout) --root=ROOT : Path to root module (default: ometajs)

ometajs2js will take input *.ometajs file and produce a CommonJS- compatible javascript file.

You may also require('*.ometajs') files directly without compilation. (OMetaJS is patching require.extensions as CoffeeScript does).

Usage as CommonJS module

var ometajs = require ( 'ometajs' ); var ast = ometajs.grammars.BSJSParser.matchAll( 'var x = 1' , 'topLevel' ), code = ometajs.grammars.BSJSTranslator.matchAll([ast], 'trans' );

Example grammar

ometa Simple { top = [#simple] -> 'ok' }

More information about OMetaJS syntax.

Use cases

Quickly prototype and buildyour own parser/language. Process/traverse complex AST.

Some projects that are using OMetaJS:

More information

To study OMetaJS or ask questions about its core you can reach out to the original repository author Alessandro Warth or me.

Here is the documented code.

Contributors