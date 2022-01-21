Omelette is a simple template based autocompletion tool for Node and Deno projects with super easy API.
yarn add omelette
# or
npm install omelette
You also can use Omelette with Deno:
import omelette from "https://deno.land/x/omelette/omelette.ts";
You just have to decide your program name and CLI fragments.
omelette`github ${['pull', 'push']} ${['origin', 'upstream']} ${['master', 'develop']}`.init()
...and you are almost done! The output will look like this:
For a step by step guide please follow this link
Implementing omelette is very easy:
import * as omelette from 'omelette';
const firstArgument = ({ reply }) => {
reply([ 'beautiful', 'cruel', 'far' ])
}
const planet = ({ reply }) => {
reply([ 'world', 'mars', 'pluto' ])
}
omelette`hello|hi ${firstArgument} ${planet}`.init()
It's based on a simple CLI template.
Let's think we have a executable file with the name githubber, in a global path.
In our program, the code will be:
import * as omelette from 'omelette';
// Write your CLI template.
const completion = omelette(`githubber|gh <action> <user> <repo>`);
// Bind events for every template part.
completion.on('action', ({ reply }) => {
reply([ 'clone', 'update', 'push' ])
})
completion.on('user', ({ reply }) => {
reply(fs.readdirSync('/Users/'))
})
completion.on('repo', ({ before, reply }) => {
reply([
`http://github.com/${before}/helloworld`,
`http://github.com/${before}/blabla`
])
})
// Initialize the omelette.
completion.init()
// If you want to have a setup feature, you can use `omeletteInstance.setupShellInitFile()` function.
if (~process.argv.indexOf('--setup')) {
completion.setupShellInitFile()
}
// Similarly, if you want to tear down autocompletion, use `omeletteInstance.cleanupShellInitFile()`
if (~process.argv.indexOf('--cleanup')) {
completion.cleanupShellInitFile()
}
// Rest is yours
console.log("Your program's default workflow.")
console.log(process.argv)
complete.reply is the completion replier. You must pass the options into that method.
You can use Template Literals to define your completion with a simpler (super easy) API.
import * as omelette from 'omelette';
// Just pass a template literal to use super easy API.
omelette`hello ${[ 'cruel', 'nice' ]} ${[ 'world', 'mars' ]}`.init()
Let's make the example above with ES6 TL:
import * as omelette from 'omelette'
// Write your CLI template.
omelette`
githubber|gh
${[ 'clone', 'update', 'push' ]}
${() => fs.readdirSync('/Users/')}
${({ before }) => [
`http://github.com/${before}/helloworld`,
`http://github.com/${before}/blabla`,
]}
`.init()
Also you can still use lambda functions to make more complex template literals:
import * as omelette from 'omelette';
omelette`
githubber|gh
${['pull', 'push', 'star'] /* Direct command list */}
${require('some/other/commands') /* Import from another file */}
${getFromRemote('http://api.example.com/commands') /* Remote call at the beginning */}
${({ reply }) => fetch('http://api.example.com/lazy-commands').then(reply) /* Fetch when argument <tab>bed */}
${() => fs.readdirSync("/Users/") /* Access filesystem via Node */}
${({ before }) => [ /* Use parameters like `before`, `line`, `fragment` or `reply` */
`${before}/helloworld`,
`${before}/blabla`
]}
`.init()
// No extra configuration required.
console.log("Your program's default workflow.")
console.log(process.argv)
Omelette allows you to use
async functions. You have to use
onAsync and to pass
Promise object to the
reply function.
complete.onAsync('user', async ({ reply }) => {
reply(new Promise((resolve) => {
fs.readdir('/Users/', (err, users) => {
resolve(users)
})
}))
})
async handlers
If you are using async handlers, you have to use
complete.next method to continue running your main workflow.
// ...
complete.onAsync('user', async ({ reply }) => {
reply(new Promise((resolve) => {
fs.readdir('/Users/', (err, users) => {
resolve(users)
})
}))
})
// Instead of running directly, you need to set an handler to run your main workflow.
complete.next(()=> {
console.log("Your program's default workflow.")
console.log(process.argv)
})
// .init must be called after defining .next
complete.init()
// ...
Using
util.promisify will make your
async handlers easier.
import promisify from 'util';
complete.onAsync('user', async ({ reply }) => {
reply(await promisify(fs.readdir)('/Users'))
})
You can use
simple objects as autocompletion definitions:
omelette('hello').tree({
cruel: ['world', 'moon'],
beautiful: ['mars', 'pluto']
}).init();
⚠️ Not available for Deno runtime. You can make your users to put
yourprogram --completion | sourceor
yourprogram --completion-fish | sourceargs explicitly to their shell config file.
Installing and making your users install the autocompletion feature is very simple.
You can use simply use
setupShellInitFile function.
try {
// Pick shell init file automatically
complete.setupShellInitFile()
// Or use a manually defined init file
complete.setupShellInitFile('~/.my_bash_profile')
} catch (err) {
// setupShellInitFile() throws if the used shell is not supported
}
If you use Bash, it will create a file at
~/.<program-name>/completion.sh and
append a loader code to
~/.bash_profile file.
If you use Zsh, it appends a loader code to
~/.zshrc file.
If you use Fish, it appends a loader code to
~/.config/fish/config.fish file.
TL;DR: It does the Manual Install part, basically.
⚠️ Not available for Deno runtime. Your users need to remove the autocompletion setup script from their shell config files.
Similarly to installation, you can use
cleanupShellInitFile to undo changes done by
setupShellInitFile.
complete.cleanupShellInitFile()
As with
setupShellInitFile(), wrap this in a
try/catch block to handle unsupported shells.
(You should add these instructions to your project's README, don't forget to replace
myprogram string with your own executable name)
In zsh, you should write these:
echo '. <(myprogram --completion)' >> ~/.zshrc
In bash:
On macOS, you may need to install
bash-completion using
brew install bash-completion.
myprogram --completion >> ~/.config/hello.completion.sh
echo 'source ~/.config/hello.completion.sh' >> ~/.bash_profile
In fish:
echo 'myprogram --completion-fish | source' >> ~/.config/fish/config.fish
That's all!
Now you have an autocompletion system for your CLI tool.
There are some useful additions to omelette.
Callbacks have two parameters:
command of
<command> template) (only in global event)
fragment: The number of fragment.
before: The previous word.
line: The whole command line buffer allow you to parse and reply as you wish.
reply: This is the reply function to use this-less API.
You can also listen to all fragments by "complete" event.
complete.on('complete', (fragment, { reply }) => reply(["hello", "world"]));
You can also listen to events in order.
complete.on('$1', ({ reply }) => reply(["hello", "world"]))
You can create a completion tree to more complex autocompletions.
omelette('hello').tree({
how: {
much: {
is: {
this: ['car'],
that: ['house'],
}
},
are: ['you'],
many: ['cars', 'houses'],
},
where: {
are: {
you: ['from'],
the: ['houses', 'cars'],
},
is: {
// You can also add some logic with defining functions:
your() {
return ['house', 'car'];
},
}
},
}).init()
Now, you will be able to use your completion as tree.
Thanks @jblandry for the idea.
You can seperate your autocompletion by importing objects from another file:
omelette('hello').tree(require('./autocompletion-tree.js')).init();
You can set a short name for an executable:
In this example,
githubber is long and
gh is short.
omelette('githubber|gh <module> <command> <suboption>');
Now you can try it in your shell.
git clone https://github.com/f/omelette
cd omelette/example
alias githubber="./githubber" # The app should be global, completion will search it on global level.
./githubber --setup --debug # --setup is not provided by omelette, you should proxy it.
# (reload bash, or source ~/.bash_profile or ~/.config/fish/config.fish)
omelette-debug-githubber # See Debugging section
githubber<tab>
ghb<tab> # short alias
gh<tab> # short alias
--debug option generates a function called
omelette-debug-<programname>.
(
omelette-debug-githubber in this example).
When you run
omelette-debug-<programname>, it will create aliases for your
application. (
githubber and
gh in this example).
A long name:
$ githubber<tab>
clone update push
Or short name:
$ gh<tab>
clone update push
Then you can start easily.
$ ./githubber<tab>
clone update push
$ ./githubber cl<tab>
$ ./githubber clone<tab>
Guest fka
$ ./githubber clone fka<tab>
$ ./githubber clone fka http://github.com/fka/<tab>
http://github.com/fka/helloworld
http://github.com/fka/blabla
Omelette now supports and is useful with Deno. You can make your Deno based CLI tools autocomplete powered using Omelette. It's fully featured but
setupShellInitFile and
cleanupShellInitFile methods does not exist for now (to prevent requirement of
allow-env,
allow-read and
allow-write permissions).
Assume we have a
hello.js:
import omelette from "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/f/omelette/master/deno/omelette.ts";
const complete = omelette("hello <action>");
complete.on("action", function ({ reply }) {
reply(["world", "mars", "jupiter"]);
});
complete.init();
// your CLI program
Install your program using
deno install:
deno install hello.js
hello --completion | source # bash and zsh installation
hello --completion-fish | source # fish shell installation
That's all! Now you have autocompletion feature!
hello <tab><tab>
I need your contributions to make that work better!
This project licensed under MIT.