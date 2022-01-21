Omelette is a simple template based autocompletion tool for Node and Deno projects with super easy API.

yarn add omelette npm install omelette

You also can use Omelette with Deno:

import omelette from "https://deno.land/x/omelette/omelette.ts" ;

You just have to decide your program name and CLI fragments.

omelette `github ${[ 'pull' , 'push' ]} ${[ 'origin' , 'upstream' ]} ${[ 'master' , 'develop' ]} ` .init()

...and you are almost done! The output will look like this:

Quick Start

Implementing omelette is very easy:

import * as omelette from 'omelette' ; const firstArgument = ( { reply } ) => { reply([ 'beautiful' , 'cruel' , 'far' ]) } const planet = ( { reply } ) => { reply([ 'world' , 'mars' , 'pluto' ]) } omelette `hello|hi ${firstArgument} ${planet} ` .init()

Simple Event Based API ☕️

It's based on a simple CLI template.

Let's think we have a executable file with the name githubber, in a global path.

In our program, the code will be:

import * as omelette from 'omelette' ; const completion = omelette( `githubber|gh <action> <user> <repo>` ); completion.on( 'action' , ({ reply }) => { reply([ 'clone' , 'update' , 'push' ]) }) completion.on( 'user' , ({ reply }) => { reply(fs.readdirSync( '/Users/' )) }) completion.on( 'repo' , ({ before, reply }) => { reply([ `http://github.com/ ${before} /helloworld` , `http://github.com/ ${before} /blabla` ]) }) completion.init() if (~process.argv.indexOf( '--setup' )) { completion.setupShellInitFile() } if (~process.argv.indexOf( '--cleanup' )) { completion.cleanupShellInitFile() } console .log( "Your program's default workflow." ) console .log(process.argv)

complete.reply is the completion replier. You must pass the options into that method.

ES6 Template Literal API 🚀

You can use Template Literals to define your completion with a simpler (super easy) API.

import * as omelette from 'omelette' ; omelette `hello ${[ 'cruel' , 'nice' ]} ${[ 'world' , 'mars' ]} ` .init()

Let's make the example above with ES6 TL:

import * as omelette from 'omelette' omelette ` githubber|gh ${[ 'clone' , 'update' , 'push' ]} ${() => fs.readdirSync( '/Users/' )} ${({ before } ) => [ ` http: `http://github.com/ ${before} /blabla` , ]} `.init()

Also you can still use lambda functions to make more complex template literals:

Advanced Template Literals

import * as omelette from 'omelette' ; omelette ` githubber|gh ${[ 'pull' , 'push' , 'star' ] /* Direct command list */ } ${ require ( 'some/other/commands' ) /* Import from another file */ } ${getFromRemote( 'http://api.example.com/commands' ) /* Remote call at the beginning */ } ${({ reply } ) => fetch('http://api.example.com/lazy-commands').then(reply) /* Fetch when argument <tab>bed */} ${() => fs.readdirSync( "/Users/" ) /* Access filesystem via Node */ } ${({ before } ) => [ /* Use parameters like ` before `, ` line `, ` fragment ` or ` reply ` */ ` ${before}/helloworld `, ` ${before}/blabla ` ]} ` .init() console .log( "Your program's default workflow." ) console .log(process.argv)

Async API ⏩

Omelette allows you to use async functions. You have to use onAsync and to pass Promise object to the reply function.

complete.onAsync( 'user' , async ({ reply }) => { reply( new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { fs.readdir( '/Users/' , (err, users) => { resolve(users) }) })) })

⚠️ A note about async handlers

If you are using async handlers, you have to use complete.next method to continue running your main workflow.

complete.onAsync( 'user' , async ({ reply }) => { reply( new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { fs.readdir( '/Users/' , (err, users) => { resolve(users) }) })) }) complete.next( () => { console .log( "Your program's default workflow." ) console .log(process.argv) }) complete.init()

Using util.promisify will make your async handlers easier.

import promisify from 'util' ; complete.onAsync( 'user' , async ({ reply }) => { reply( await promisify(fs.readdir)( '/Users' )) })

Tree API 🌲

You can use simple objects as autocompletion definitions:

omelette( 'hello' ).tree({ cruel : [ 'world' , 'moon' ], beautiful : [ 'mars' , 'pluto' ] }).init();

Install

Automated Install

⚠️ Not available for Deno runtime. You can make your users to put yourprogram --completion | source or yourprogram --completion-fish | source args explicitly to their shell config file.

Installing and making your users install the autocompletion feature is very simple.

You can use simply use setupShellInitFile function.

try { complete.setupShellInitFile() complete.setupShellInitFile( '~/.my_bash_profile' ) } catch (err) { }

If you use Bash, it will create a file at ~/.<program-name>/completion.sh and append a loader code to ~/.bash_profile file.

If you use Zsh, it appends a loader code to ~/.zshrc file.

If you use Fish, it appends a loader code to ~/.config/fish/config.fish file.

TL;DR: It does the Manual Install part, basically.

Automated Uninstallation

⚠️ Not available for Deno runtime. Your users need to remove the autocompletion setup script from their shell config files.

Similarly to installation, you can use cleanupShellInitFile to undo changes done by setupShellInitFile .

complete.cleanupShellInitFile()

As with setupShellInitFile() , wrap this in a try/catch block to handle unsupported shells.

Manual Installation

Instructions for your README files:

(You should add these instructions to your project's README, don't forget to replace myprogram string with your own executable name)

In zsh, you should write these:

echo '. <(myprogram --completion)' >> ~/.zshrc

In bash:

On macOS, you may need to install bash-completion using brew install bash-completion .

myprogram --completion >> ~/.config/hello.completion.sh echo 'source ~/.config/hello.completion.sh' >> ~/.bash_profile

In fish:

echo 'myprogram --completion-fish | source' >> ~/.config/fish/config.fish

That's all!

Now you have an autocompletion system for your CLI tool.

Additions

There are some useful additions to omelette.

Parameters

Callbacks have two parameters:

The fragment name (e.g. command of <command> template) (only in global event)

of template) (only in global event) The meta data fragment : The number of fragment. before : The previous word. line : The whole command line buffer allow you to parse and reply as you wish. reply : This is the reply function to use this-less API.



Global Event

You can also listen to all fragments by "complete" event.

complete.on( 'complete' , (fragment, { reply }) => reply([ "hello" , "world" ]));

Numbered Arguments

You can also listen to events in order.

complete.on( '$1' , ({ reply }) => reply([ "hello" , "world" ]))

Autocompletion Tree

You can create a completion tree to more complex autocompletions.

omelette( 'hello' ).tree({ how : { much : { is : { this : [ 'car' ], that : [ 'house' ], } }, are : [ 'you' ], many : [ 'cars' , 'houses' ], }, where : { are : { you : [ 'from' ], the : [ 'houses' , 'cars' ], }, is : { your() { return [ 'house' , 'car' ]; }, } }, }).init()

Now, you will be able to use your completion as tree.

Thanks @jblandry for the idea.

Advanced Tree Implementations

You can seperate your autocompletion by importing objects from another file:

omelette( 'hello' ).tree( require ( './autocompletion-tree.js' )).init();

Short Names

You can set a short name for an executable:

In this example, githubber is long and gh is short.

omelette( 'githubber|gh <module> <command> <suboption>' );

Test

Now you can try it in your shell.

git clone https://github.com/f/omelette cd omelette/example alias githubber= "./githubber" ./githubber --setup --debug omelette-debug-githubber githubber<tab> ghb<tab> gh<tab>

Debugging

--debug option generates a function called omelette-debug-<programname> . ( omelette-debug-githubber in this example).

When you run omelette-debug-<programname> , it will create aliases for your application. ( githubber and gh in this example).

A long name:

$ githubber<tab> clone update push

Or short name:

$ gh<tab> clone update push

Then you can start easily.

$ ./githubber<tab> clone update push

$ ./githubber cl<tab> $ ./githubber clone <tab> Guest fka

$ ./githubber clone fka<tab> $ ./githubber clone fka http://github.com/fka/<tab> http://github.com/fka/helloworld http://github.com/fka/blabla

Using with Deno

Omelette now supports and is useful with Deno. You can make your Deno based CLI tools autocomplete powered using Omelette. It's fully featured but setupShellInitFile and cleanupShellInitFile methods does not exist for now (to prevent requirement of allow-env , allow-read and allow-write permissions).

Instructions to use Omelette in your Deno projects:

Assume we have a hello.js :

import omelette from "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/f/omelette/master/deno/omelette.ts" ; const complete = omelette( "hello <action>" ); complete.on( "action" , function ( { reply } ) { reply([ "world" , "mars" , "jupiter" ]); }); complete.init();

Install your program using deno install :

deno install hello.js hello --completion | source hello --completion-fish | source

That's all! Now you have autocompletion feature!

hello <tab><tab>

Contribute

I need your contributions to make that work better!

License

This project licensed under MIT.