A simple Node.JS module to access and normalize data from the OMDb API by Bryan Fritz.
$ npm install omdb
var omdb = require('omdb');
omdb.search('saw', function(err, movies) {
if(err) {
return console.error(err);
}
if(movies.length < 1) {
return console.log('No movies were found!');
}
movies.forEach(function(movie) {
console.log('%s (%d)', movie.title, movie.year);
});
// Saw (2004)
// Saw II (2005)
// Saw III (2006)
// Saw IV (2007)
// ...
});
omdb.get({ title: 'Saw', year: 2004 }, true, function(err, movie) {
if(err) {
return console.error(err);
}
if(!movie) {
return console.log('Movie not found!');
}
console.log('%s (%d) %d/10', movie.title, movie.year, movie.imdb.rating);
console.log(movie.plot);
// Saw (2004) 7.6/10
// Two men wake up at opposite sides of a dirty, disused bathroom, chained
// by their ankles to pipes. Between them lies...
});
Run a search request on the API.
terms can either be a string of search terms, or the following object:
{
terms: String,
year: Number, // optional
type: 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode' // optional
}
callback returns an array of movies. If no movies are found, the array
is empty. The array will contain objects of the following:
{
title: String, // the title of the movie
type: 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode',
// If `type` is "series":
year: {
from: Number,
to: Number || undefined // (if the series is still airing)
},
// Otherwise,
year: Number,
imdb: String,
poster: String
}
Run a single movie request on the API.
show is assumed to be one of the following, respectively:
An object with an
imdb property.
{ imdb: 'tt0387564' }
An object with a
title property, and or
year and
type properties.
{ title: 'Saw', year: 2004, type: 'movie' }
An IMDb ID string.
'tt0387564'
A title string.
'Saw'
Additionally,
options object can be passed with the following parameters:
fullPlot is an optional argument that if set to
true, will attempt to request the extended version of the movie's plot.
tomatoes is an optional argument that if set to
true, will attempt to request the Rotten Tomatoes rating info.
callback returns an object of the movie's information. If no movies are
found, it will return
null.
See the following for a list of possible properties: https://github.com/misterhat/omdb/blob/master/index.js#L237
Return a readable stream of the poster JPEG.
show is the same as the
show argument used in
.get().
MIT