omdb

A simple Node.JS module to access and normalize data from the OMDb API by Bryan Fritz.

Installation

npm install omdb

Examples

var omdb = require ( 'omdb' ); omdb.search( 'saw' , function ( err, movies ) { if (err) { return console .error(err); } if (movies.length < 1 ) { return console .log( 'No movies were found!' ); } movies.forEach( function ( movie ) { console .log( '%s (%d)' , movie.title, movie.year); }); }); omdb.get({ title : 'Saw' , year : 2004 }, true , function ( err, movie ) { if (err) { return console .error(err); } if (!movie) { return console .log( 'Movie not found!' ); } console .log( '%s (%d) %d/10' , movie.title, movie.year, movie.imdb.rating); console .log(movie.plot); });

API

Run a search request on the API.

terms can either be a string of search terms, or the following object:

{ terms : String , year : Number , type : 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode' }

callback returns an array of movies. If no movies are found, the array is empty. The array will contain objects of the following:

{ title : String , type : 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode' , year : { from : Number , to : Number || undefined }, year : Number , imdb : String , poster : String }

Run a single movie request on the API.

show is assumed to be one of the following, respectively:

An object with an imdb property. { imdb: 'tt0387564' } An object with a title property, and or year and type properties. { title: 'Saw', year: 2004, type: 'movie' } An IMDb ID string. 'tt0387564' A title string. 'Saw'

Additionally, options object can be passed with the following parameters:

fullPlot is an optional argument that if set to true , will attempt to request the extended version of the movie's plot.

is an optional argument that if set to , will attempt to request the extended version of the movie's plot. tomatoes is an optional argument that if set to true , will attempt to request the Rotten Tomatoes rating info.

callback returns an object of the movie's information. If no movies are found, it will return null .

See the following for a list of possible properties: https://github.com/misterhat/omdb/blob/master/index.js#L237

Return a readable stream of the poster JPEG.

show is the same as the show argument used in .get() .

License

MIT