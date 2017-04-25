openbase logo
omd

omdb

by zorian
0.8.0 (see all)

A module to access OMDb API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

omdb

A simple Node.JS module to access and normalize data from the OMDb API by Bryan Fritz.

Installation

$ npm install omdb

Examples

var omdb = require('omdb');

omdb.search('saw', function(err, movies) {
    if(err) {
        return console.error(err);
    }

    if(movies.length < 1) {
        return console.log('No movies were found!');
    }

    movies.forEach(function(movie) {
        console.log('%s (%d)', movie.title, movie.year);
    });

    // Saw (2004)
    // Saw II (2005)
    // Saw III (2006)
    // Saw IV (2007)
    // ...
});

omdb.get({ title: 'Saw', year: 2004 }, true, function(err, movie) {
    if(err) {
        return console.error(err);
    }

    if(!movie) {
        return console.log('Movie not found!');
    }

    console.log('%s (%d) %d/10', movie.title, movie.year, movie.imdb.rating);
    console.log(movie.plot);

    // Saw (2004) 7.6/10
    // Two men wake up at opposite sides of a dirty, disused bathroom, chained
    // by their ankles to pipes. Between them lies...
});

API

omdb.search(terms, callback)

Run a search request on the API.

terms can either be a string of search terms, or the following object:

{
    terms: String,
    year: Number, // optional
    type: 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode' // optional
}

callback returns an array of movies. If no movies are found, the array is empty. The array will contain objects of the following:

{
    title: String, // the title of the movie
    type: 'series' || 'movie' || 'episode',

    // If `type` is "series":
    year: {
        from: Number,
        to: Number || undefined // (if the series is still airing)
    },

    // Otherwise,
    year: Number,

    imdb: String,
    poster: String
}

omdb.get(show, [options], callback)

Run a single movie request on the API.

show is assumed to be one of the following, respectively:

  1. An object with an imdb property.

    { imdb: 'tt0387564' }

  2. An object with a title property, and or year and type properties.

    { title: 'Saw', year: 2004, type: 'movie' }

  3. An IMDb ID string.

    'tt0387564'

  4. A title string.

    'Saw'

Additionally, options object can be passed with the following parameters:

  • fullPlot is an optional argument that if set to true, will attempt to request the extended version of the movie's plot.
  • tomatoes is an optional argument that if set to true, will attempt to request the Rotten Tomatoes rating info.

callback returns an object of the movie's information. If no movies are found, it will return null.

See the following for a list of possible properties: https://github.com/misterhat/omdb/blob/master/index.js#L237

omdb.poster(show)

Return a readable stream of the poster JPEG.

show is the same as the show argument used in .get().

License

MIT

