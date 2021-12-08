openbase logo
oliviertassinari-jss-preset-default

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

0

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Default preset for JSS with selected plugins

Preset allows to setup JSS quickly with default settings and a number of plugins so that you don't need to learn how to setup plugins.

API

preset()

Preset exports a default function which accepts options. Options is a map of plugin name in camel case and plugin options as value.

It returns a JSS options object, which can be passed to JSS constructor or the setup.

import preset from 'jss-preset-default'

preset({somePlugin: {}})

Setup global JSS instance

import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'

jss.setup(preset())

Setup own JSS instance

import {create} from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'

const jss = create(preset())

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-preset-default].

License

MIT

