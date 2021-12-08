Preset allows to setup JSS quickly with default settings and a number of plugins so that you don't need to learn how to setup plugins.
preset()
Preset exports a default function which accepts options. Options is a map of plugin name in camel case and plugin options as value.
It returns a JSS options object, which can be passed to JSS constructor or the
setup.
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'
preset({somePlugin: {}})
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'
jss.setup(preset())
import {create} from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'
const jss = create(preset())
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-preset-default].
MIT