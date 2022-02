JSS plugin that handles vendor prefixes in the browser

This vendor prefixer knows which properties and values are supported in the current runtime and changes only whats required. The best thing is - you don't need to download all of them. Also it is very fast, all checks are cached.

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Example

const styles = { container : { transform : 'translateX(100px)' } }

Compiles to:

.jss-0-0 { transform : -webkit-translateX (100px); }

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-vendor-prefixer].

Run tests

yarn yarn test

License

MIT