oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-template

JSS plugin enables string templates

This plugin allows you to use string templates to declare CSS rules. It implements a very naive but very fast (~42000 ops/sec) runtime CSS parser, with certain limitations:

Supports only rule body (no selectors)

Requires semicolon and new line after the value (except of last line)

No nested rules support

const styles = { button : ` border-radius: 3px; background-color: green; color: red; margin: 20px 40px; padding: 10px; ` , '@media print' : { button : `color: black` }, '@keyframes id' : { from : `opacity: 0` , to : `opacity: 1` } }

