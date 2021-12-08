openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-template

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0 (see all)

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSS plugin enables string templates

Gitter

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

This plugin allows you to use string templates to declare CSS rules. It implements a very naive but very fast (~42000 ops/sec) runtime CSS parser, with certain limitations:

  • Supports only rule body (no selectors)
  • Requires semicolon and new line after the value (except of last line)
  • No nested rules support
const styles = {
  button: `
    border-radius: 3px;
    background-color: green;
    color: red;
    margin: 20px 40px;
    padding: 10px;
  `,
  '@media print': {
    button: `color: black`
  },
  '@keyframes id': {
    from: `opacity: 0`,
    to: `opacity: 1`
  }
}

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-template].

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial