oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-rule-value-observable

In order to create highly dynamic animations, you may want to use streams. Take a look at the tc39 observable proposal.
Sheet option
link: true is required for this to function.
Plugins are not applied by default to observable rules or values.
Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.
import {Observable} from 'rxjs'
const styles = {
button: {
color: new Observable(observer => {
observer.next('red')
})
}
}
.button-1-2-3 {
color: red;
}
import {Observable} from 'rxjs'
const styles = {
button: new Observable(observer => {
observer.next({
color: 'red',
opacity: 1
})
})
}
.button-1-2-3 {
color: red;
opacity: 1;
}
By default for performance reasons, no plugin is applied to the values or rules returned from Observables. If you want to turn on the processing, you need to pass option
process: true.
// Setup with particular plugins
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import pluginObservable from 'jss-plugin-syntax-rule-value-observable'
import pluginCamelCase from 'jss-plugin-syntax-camel-case'
import pluginDefaultUnit from 'jss-plugin-syntax-default-unit'
jss.use(pluginObservable({process: true}), pluginCamelCase(), pluginDefaultUnit())
// Setup with default preset
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import preset from 'jss-preset-default'
jss.setup(
preset({
observable: {process: true}
})
)
import {Observable} from 'rxjs'
const styles = {
button: new Observable(observer => {
observer.next({
marginLeft: 20
})
})
}
Note, that in this case property will have dashes and value default unit.
.button-1-2-3 {
margin-left: 20px;
}
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-plugin-syntax-rule-value-observable].
yarn
yarn test
MIT