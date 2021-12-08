oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-rule-value-function

If you want dynamic behavior for your Style Sheet, you can use functions as a value which return the actual value or a rule. If function returns
null|undefined|false - property will be removed. Use sheet.update(data) in order to pass the data object.
Sheet option
link: true is required for this to function.
Plugins are applied by default to function rules or values.
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
const styles = {
button: {
color: data => data.color
}
}
const sheet = jss.createStyleSheet(styles, {link: true}).attach()
sheet.update({color: 'red'})
.button-1-2-3 {
color: red;
}
Similar to function values, you can use a function to return a dynamic style object. Use sheet.update(data) in order to pass the data object. Sheet option
link: true is required for this to function.
const styles = {
button: data => ({
display: 'flex',
color: data.color
})
}
To use the
!important modifier with function values, you must use array syntax:
const styles = {
button: {
color: data => [[data.color], '!important']
}
}
