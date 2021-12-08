openbase logo
oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-nested

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0 (see all)

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

Overview

Readme

JSS plugin enables support for nested rules

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Use & to reference selector of the parent rule.

const styles = {
  container: {
    padding: 20,
    '&:hover': {
      background: 'blue'
    },
    // Add a global .clear class to the container.
    '&.clear': {
      clear: 'both'
    },
    // Reference a global .button scoped to the container.
    '& .button': {
      background: 'red'
    },
    // Use multiple container refs in one selector
    '&.selected, &.active': {
      border: '1px solid red'
    }
  }
}

Compiles to:

.container-3775999496 {
  padding: 20px;
}
.container-3775999496:hover {
  background: blue;
}
.container-3775999496.clear {
  clear: both;
}
.container-3775999496 .button {
  background: red;
}
.container-3775999496.selected,
.container-3775999496.active {
  border: 1px solid red;
}

Use $ruleName to reference a local rule within the same style sheet.

const styles = {
  container: {
    // Reference the local rule "button".
    '& $button': {
      padding: '10px'
    },
    // Multiple local refs in one rule.
    '&:hover $button, &:active $button': {
      color: 'red'
    },
    '&:focus $button': {
      color: 'blue'
    }
  },
  button: {
    color: 'grey'
  }
}

Compiles to:

.button-3940538223 {
  color: grey;
}
.container-2645419599 .button-3940538223 {
  padding: 10px;
}
.container-2645419599:hover .button-3940538223,
.container-2645419599:active .button-3940538223 {
  color: red;
}
.container-2645419599:focus .button-3940538223 {
  color: blue;
}

Use at-rules inside of regular rules.

const styles = {
  button: {
    color: 'red',
    '@media (min-width: 1024px)': {
      width: 200
    }
  }
}

Compiles to:

.button-2683044438 {
  color: red;
}
@media (min-width: 1024px) {
  .button-2683044438 {
    width: 200px;
  }
}

Deep nesting

const styles = {
  button: {
    '&$warn': {
      color: 'red',
      '&:hover, &:focus': {
        color: 'white',
        background: 'red'
      }
    }
  },
  warn: {}
}

Compiles to:

.button-274964227.warn-2315792072 {
  color: red;
}
.button-274964227.warn-2315792072:hover,
.button-274964227.warn-2315792072:focus {
  color: white;
  background: red;
}

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-nested].

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

