oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-nested

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.
& to reference selector of the parent rule.
const styles = {
container: {
padding: 20,
'&:hover': {
background: 'blue'
},
// Add a global .clear class to the container.
'&.clear': {
clear: 'both'
},
// Reference a global .button scoped to the container.
'& .button': {
background: 'red'
},
// Use multiple container refs in one selector
'&.selected, &.active': {
border: '1px solid red'
}
}
}
Compiles to:
.container-3775999496 {
padding: 20px;
}
.container-3775999496:hover {
background: blue;
}
.container-3775999496.clear {
clear: both;
}
.container-3775999496 .button {
background: red;
}
.container-3775999496.selected,
.container-3775999496.active {
border: 1px solid red;
}
$ruleName to reference a local rule within the same style sheet.
const styles = {
container: {
// Reference the local rule "button".
'& $button': {
padding: '10px'
},
// Multiple local refs in one rule.
'&:hover $button, &:active $button': {
color: 'red'
},
'&:focus $button': {
color: 'blue'
}
},
button: {
color: 'grey'
}
}
Compiles to:
.button-3940538223 {
color: grey;
}
.container-2645419599 .button-3940538223 {
padding: 10px;
}
.container-2645419599:hover .button-3940538223,
.container-2645419599:active .button-3940538223 {
color: red;
}
.container-2645419599:focus .button-3940538223 {
color: blue;
}
const styles = {
button: {
color: 'red',
'@media (min-width: 1024px)': {
width: 200
}
}
}
Compiles to:
.button-2683044438 {
color: red;
}
@media (min-width: 1024px) {
.button-2683044438 {
width: 200px;
}
}
const styles = {
button: {
'&$warn': {
color: 'red',
'&:hover, &:focus': {
color: 'white',
background: 'red'
}
}
},
warn: {}
}
Compiles to:
.button-274964227.warn-2315792072 {
color: red;
}
.button-274964227.warn-2315792072:hover,
.button-274964227.warn-2315792072:focus {
color: white;
background: red;
}
