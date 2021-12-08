oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-nested

JSS plugin enables support for nested rules

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Use & to reference selector of the parent rule.

const styles = { container : { padding : 20 , '&:hover' : { background : 'blue' }, '&.clear' : { clear : 'both' }, '& .button' : { background : 'red' }, '&.selected, &.active' : { border : '1px solid red' } } }

Compiles to:

.container-3775999496 { padding : 20px ; } .container-3775999496 :hover { background : blue; } .container-3775999496 .clear { clear : both; } .container-3775999496 .button { background : red; } .container-3775999496 .selected , .container-3775999496 .active { border : 1px solid red; }

Use $ruleName to reference a local rule within the same style sheet.

const styles = { container : { '& $button' : { padding : '10px' }, '&:hover $button, &:active $button' : { color : 'red' }, '&:focus $button' : { color : 'blue' } }, button : { color : 'grey' } }

Compiles to:

.button-3940538223 { color : grey; } .container-2645419599 .button-3940538223 { padding : 10px ; } .container-2645419599 :hover .button-3940538223 , .container-2645419599 :active .button-3940538223 { color : red; } .container-2645419599 :focus .button-3940538223 { color : blue; }

Use at-rules inside of regular rules.

const styles = { button : { color : 'red' , '@media (min-width: 1024px)' : { width : 200 } } }

Compiles to:

.button-2683044438 { color : red; } @ media (min-width: 1024px ) { .button-2683044438 { width : 200px ; } }

Deep nesting

const styles = { button : { '&$warn' : { color : 'red' , '&:hover, &:focus' : { color : 'white' , background : 'red' } } }, warn : {} }

Compiles to:

.button-274964227 .warn-2315792072 { color : red; } .button-274964227 .warn-2315792072 :hover , .button-274964227 .warn-2315792072 :focus { color : white; background : red; }

Demo

Simple

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-nested].

Run tests

yarn yarn test

License

MIT