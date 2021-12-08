oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-global

Global Styles for JSS

If you want to write regular globally scoped CSS with JSS, this plugin is for you. Don't use it if you can avoid it.

Top level global declarations block

const styles = { '@global' : { body : { color : 'green' }, a : { textDecoration : 'underline' }, '@keyframes a' : { to : { width : '100%' } } } }

Top level global prefix

const styles = { '@global body' : { color : 'green' }, '@global @keyframes a' : { to : { width : '100%' } } }

Nested global declarations block

const styles = { button : { float : 'left' , '@global' : { span : { color : 'red' } } } }

Nested global prefix

const styles = { button : { float : 'left' , '@global span' : { color : 'red' } } }

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-global].

Run tests

yarn yarn test

License

MIT