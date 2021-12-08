oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-global

If you want to write regular globally scoped CSS with JSS, this plugin is for you. Don't use it if you can avoid it.
const styles = {
'@global': {
body: {
color: 'green'
},
a: {
textDecoration: 'underline'
},
'@keyframes a': {
to: {
width: '100%'
}
}
}
}
const styles = {
'@global body': {
color: 'green'
},
'@global @keyframes a': {
to: {
width: '100%'
}
}
}
const styles = {
button: {
float: 'left',
'@global': {
span: {color: 'red'}
}
}
}
const styles = {
button: {
float: 'left',
'@global span': {color: 'red'}
}
}
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-global].
yarn
yarn test
MIT