oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-global

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0 (see all)

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

Documentation
1

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Global Styles for JSS

If you want to write regular globally scoped CSS with JSS, this plugin is for you. Don't use it if you can avoid it.

Gitter

Top level global declarations block

const styles = {
  '@global': {
    body: {
      color: 'green'
    },
    a: {
      textDecoration: 'underline'
    },
    '@keyframes a': {
      to: {
        width: '100%'
      }
    }
  }
}

Top level global prefix

const styles = {
  '@global body': {
    color: 'green'
  },
  '@global @keyframes a': {
    to: {
      width: '100%'
    }
  }
}

Nested global declarations block

const styles = {
  button: {
    float: 'left',
    '@global': {
      span: {color: 'red'}
    }
  }
}

Nested global prefix

const styles = {
  button: {
    float: 'left',
    '@global span': {color: 'red'}
  }
}

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-global].

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

