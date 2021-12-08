oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-extend

This plugin implements a custom property
extend which allows you to mix in styles in various ways.
Style object own properties always take precedence over extended objects, so you can always override the extended definition. Exception is function values.
const buttonColor = {
color: 'green'
}
const buttonTheme = {
extend: buttonColor,
background: 'red'
}
const styles = {
button: {
extend: buttonTheme,
fontSize: '20px'
}
}
const styles = {
buttonColor: {
background: 'red'
},
button: {
extend: 'buttonColor',
fontSize: '20px'
}
}
const styles = {
button: {
extend: [{background: 'red'}, {color: 'green'}],
fontSize: '20px'
}
}
const background = {background: 'red'}
const color = {color: 'green'}
const styles = {
button: {
extend: [background, color],
fontSize: '20px'
}
}
Nested
extend inside of the function is not supported. Will override other properties defined in the same rule.
const styles = {
button: {
extend: data => ({
color: data.theme.color
}),
fontSize: '20px'
}
}
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-extend].
yarn
yarn test
