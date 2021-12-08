oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-expand

JSS plugin that gives you a better syntax than CSS

Can you remember what each of those values mean box-shadow: 2px 2px 2px 1px gold; and in which order they have to be used? Me neither. CSS values are sometimes cryptic. This plugin makes them easy to read and to remember.

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general and read full documentation.

Example

const styles = { container : { padding : [ 20 , 10 ], background : { color : 'green' , image : 'url(image.jpg)' , position : [ 0 , 0 ], repeat : 'no-repeat' }, boxShadow : { x : 10 , y : 10 , blur : 5 , spread : 5 , color : 'black' }, transition : [ { property : 'opacity' , duration : '200ms' }, { property : 'width' , duration : '300ms' } ] } }

Compiles to:

.container-3kjh2 { padding : 20px 10px ; background : green url (image.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; box-shadow : 10px 10px 5px 5px black; transition : opacity 200ms , width 300ms ; }

Features

Expanded object notation for all properties.

const styles = { container : { border : { width : '1px' , style : 'solid' , color : 'red' } } }

will be converted to

.container-3kjh2 { border : 1px solid red; }

Array notation for properties like margin , padding and others.

const styles = { container : { padding : [ 20 , 10 ], borderRadius : [ '50%' , '10%' ] } }

Expanded arrays for multi value properties.

const styles = { container : { transition : [ { property : 'opacity' , duration : '200ms' }, { property : 'width' , duration : '300ms' } ] } }

will be converted to

.container-3kjh2 { transition : opacity 200ms , width 300ms ; }

Default unit support.

Now, using expanded arrays and objects syntax, you don't need to use quotes for the most numeric values! This is achieved in combination with jss-default-unit plugin.

