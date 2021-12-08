oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-expand

Can you remember what each of those values mean
box-shadow: 2px 2px 2px 1px gold; and in which order they have to be used? Me neither. CSS values are sometimes cryptic. This plugin makes them easy to read and to remember.
const styles = {
container: {
padding: [20, 10],
background: {
color: 'green',
image: 'url(image.jpg)',
position: [0, 0],
repeat: 'no-repeat'
},
boxShadow: {x: 10, y: 10, blur: 5, spread: 5, color: 'black'},
transition: [
{
property: 'opacity',
duration: '200ms'
},
{
property: 'width',
duration: '300ms'
}
]
}
}
Compiles to:
.container-3kjh2 {
padding: 20px 10px;
background: green url(image.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
box-shadow: 10px 10px 5px 5px black;
transition: opacity 200ms, width 300ms;
}
const styles = {
container: {
border: {
width: '1px',
style: 'solid',
color: 'red'
}
}
}
will be converted to
.container-3kjh2 {
border: 1px solid red;
}
margin,
padding and others.
const styles = {
container: {
padding: [20, 10],
borderRadius: ['50%', '10%']
}
}
const styles = {
container: {
transition: [
{
property: 'opacity',
duration: '200ms'
},
{
property: 'width',
duration: '300ms'
}
]
}
}
will be converted to
.container-3kjh2 {
transition: opacity 200ms, width 300ms;
}
Now, using expanded arrays and objects syntax, you don't need to use quotes for the most numeric values! This is achieved in combination with jss-default-unit plugin.
MIT