oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-default-unit

JSS plugin that adds units to numeric values

Provide plain numeric values in your JSS style definitions, and the plugin will insert the apposite units. Defaults to px for sizes, ms for durations, and % for transform origins, and these can be customized easily (see Usage Example).

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Setup

import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss' import defaultUnit from 'jss-default-unit' const options = { 'line-height' : 'rem' , 'font-size' : 'rem' } jss.use(defaultUnit(options))

Example

const styles = { container : { 'line-height' : 3 , 'font-size' : 1.7 , height : 200 , 'z-index' : 1 } }

Compiles to:

.container-sdf345 { line-height : 3rem ; font-size : 1.7rem ; height : 200px ; z-index : 1 ; }

Demo

Simple

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-default-unit].

Run tests

yarn yarn test

License

MIT