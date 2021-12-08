openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-syntax-compose

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0 (see all)

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSS plugin for classes composition

This plugin allows you to use CSS frameworks and legacy code together with JSS as well as reuse Rules more granularly.

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Gitter

Compose with global classes.

To combine JSS with CSS framework like Material Design Lite or Bootstrap and others.

const styles = {
  button: {
    // Using space separated class names.
    composes: 'btn btn-primary',
    color: 'red'
  },
  buttonActive: {
    // Using an array of class names.
    composes: ['btn', 'btn-primary'],
    color: 'blue'
  }
}

Compiles to:

.button-123456 {
  color: red;
}
.buttonActive-123456 {
  color: blue;
}

When you use it:

import React from 'react'

const classes = {
  button: 'button-123456 btn',
  buttonActive: 'buttonActive-123456 btn btn-primary'
}

const button1 = <button className={classes.button}>Button</button>
const button2 = <button className={classes.buttonActive}>Active Button</button>

It renders to:

<button class="button-123456 btn">Button</button>
<button class="buttonActive-123456 btn btn-primary">Active Button</button>

Compose with local classes.

Manage element states without rules duplication. To reference a local rule, prefix the rule name with $ symbol.

const styles = {
  button: {
    color: 'black'
  },

  // You can chain compositions
  buttonActive: {
    composes: '$button',
    color: 'red'
  },
  buttonActiveDisabled: {
    composes: '$buttonActive',
    opacity: 0.5
  },

  // Or use arrays
  disabled: {
    opacity: 0.5
  },
  active: {
    color: 'red'
  },
  buttonDisabled: {
    composes: ['$button', '$active', '$disabled']
  }
}

Compiles to:

.button-123456 {
  color: black;
}
.buttonActive-123456 {
  color: red;
}
.buttonActiveDisabled-123456 {
  opacity: 0.5;
}
.disabled-123456 {
  opacity: 0.5;
}
.active-123456 {
  color: red;
}
/* Rule `buttonDisabled` is not compiled to CSS, because it has no own properties. */

When you use it:

import React from 'react'

const classes = {
  buttonActiveDisabled: 'buttonActiveDisabled-123456 buttonActive-123456 button-123456',
  buttonDisabled: 'buttonDisabled-123456 button-123456 active-123456 disabled-123456'
}

const button1 = <button className={classes.buttonActiveDisabled}>Active Disabled Button</button>
const button2 = (
  <button className={classes.buttonDisabled}>Disabled Button with active state</button>
)

It renders to:

<button class="buttonActiveDisabled-123456 buttonActive-123456 button-123456">Active Disabled Button</button>
<button class="buttonDisabled-123456 button-123456 active-123456 disabled-123456">Disabled Button with active state</button>

Mix global and local classes.

You can compose both local and global classes at the same time.

const styles = {
  active: {
    color: 'red'
  },
  button: {
    composes: ['$active', 'btn', 'btn-primary'],
    color: 'blue'
  }
}

Compiles to:

.active-123456 {
  color: red;
}
.button-123456 {
  color: blue;
}

When you use it:

import React from 'react'

const classes = {button: 'button-123456 active-123456 btn btn-primary'}

const button = <button className={classes.button}>Button</button>

It renders to:

<button class="button-123456 active-123456 btn btn-primary">Button</button>

Caveats

  • Doesn't work within global Style Sheets.
  • Does not work inside of nested rules.
  • When composing local rules, they need to be defined first. Otherwise you get wrong css selector order and specificity.

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-compose].

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial