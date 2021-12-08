Some of the CSS properties are inheritable. It means that these properties apply to the child nodes from parent nodes. See this article for more details.
Due to this reason styles in reusable UI components can be broken if all inheritable properties were not defined explicitly for each element. It can cost You extra efforts to build strong isolation in a component.
This plugin protects styles from inheritance. It automatically creates a reset rule and applies to every user's rule.
Optionally you can also reset non-inherited properties, which would lead to even stronger isolation, as a protection against "greedy" selectors.
Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.
const styles = {
// All atRules will be ignored in reset.
'@font-face': {
fontFamily: 'MyHelvetica',
src: 'local("Helvetica")'
},
title: {
fontSize: 20,
background: '#f00'
},
link: {
fontSize: 12
},
article: {
isolate: false, // This rule will be ignored in reset.
margin: '20px 10px 30px'
}
}
isolate
Option
isolate can be a
boolean or a
string.
The default value is
true, but you can override it in 3 different layers.
For string value see Isolation by convention.
Globally for all StyleSheets:
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
isolate: false
})
)
const styles = {
// Isolated.
button: {
isolate: true,
color: 'red'
},
// Not isolated.
a: {
color: 'green'
}
}
For a specific StyleSheet:
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
isolate: false
})
)
const styles = {
// Isolated.
root: {
isolate: true,
color: 'red'
},
// Not isolated.
a: {
color: 'green'
}
}
jss.createStyleSheet(styles, {isolate: false})
For a specific Rule:
const styles = {
button: {
isolate: false,
color: 'red'
}
}
You can assign any string to the
isolate option. It will be used to match a rule name to isolate. All other rules will remain unisolated.
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
// Will match rule names `root` in all StyleSheets.
isolate: 'root'
})
)
const styles = {
// Isolated.
root: {
color: 'red'
},
// Not isolated.
a: {
color: 'green'
}
}
reset
Default value for
reset option is
inherited.
If you want to reset some properties additionally to
inherited once, you can pass a map of props-values. For e.g. you can set
box-sizing to be
border-box by default for every isolated rule without messing around with greedy selectors like this:
* {box-sizing: border-box}.
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
reset: {
boxSizing: 'border-box'
}
})
)
If you want to reset all properties, not just inherited, use
{reset: 'all'}.
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
reset: 'all'
})
)
If you want to reset all properties and extend the reset with your props:
import jss from 'oliviertassinari-jss'
import isolate from 'jss-plugin-isolate'
jss.use(
isolate({
reset: [
'all',
{
boxSizing: 'border-box'
}
]
})
)
Here are all inherited and all non-inherited properties we reset.
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-isolate].
yarn
yarn test
MIT