openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

oliviertassinari-jss-plugin-cache

by cssinjs
10.0.2-0 (see all)

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSS plugin that caches the rules.

This plugin will cache virtual rules by checking if a past style object has been already passed.

It should be used as a first plugin, to bail out before any unnecessary work is done!!!

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Gitter

Polyfills

  1. This plugin is using a WeakMap. If you support browsers which do not support WeakMap, you will have to include a polyfill.

Caveats

  1. Don't use it if you mutate your styles.

  2. Don't use it if you generate an huge amount of different rules. For e.g. if you generate for every request or for every user different styles. The cache memory footprint will grow proportionally to the amount of unique styles.

  3. If your styles objects are not static, they won't be cached. It adds a flag to the object in order to identify it and reuses the virtual rule for it then.

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [jss-cache].

Run tests

yarn
yarn test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial