These apps accomplish the following:
-- ESP8266-EVB-blinkLED : Blink by green LED on ESP8266-EVB
-- arduino_style :
-- esphttpd : Advanced web-server for ESP8266-EVB (Config, Rele, Button).
https://github.com/pfalcon/esp-open-sdk is easy to use, it basically does all on its own.
/opt/Espressif (or somewhere else, this path seems to be preferred by some people)
sudo apt-get install make unrar autoconf automake libtool gcc g++ gperf flex bison texinfo gawk ncurses-dev libexpat-dev python sed
make, wait a few minutes, done.
export PATH="${PATH}:/opt/Espressif/xtensa-lx106-elf/bin to your .bashrc, .profile, .zshrc, whatever. Or just run it every time you want to use the toolchain.
In some versions of the SDK there seems to be a problem with some type definitions. If you have problems compiling with errors that some types are not defined try opening
xtensa-lx106-elf/xtensa-lx106-elf/sysroot/usr/include/c_types.h and replace
#if 0 near the top with
#if 1.
Some projects use
esptool, which is something completely different as
esptool.py and which is not installed by
esp-open-sdk. You can get
esptool here:
or here: