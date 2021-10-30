MUI-Datatables - Datatables for Material-UI

MUI-Datatables is a responsive datatables component built on Material-UI. It comes with features like filtering, resizable columns, view/hide columns, draggable columns, search, export to CSV download, printing, selectable rows, expandable rows, pagination, and sorting. On top of the ability to customize styling on most views, there are three responsive modes "vertical", "standard", and "simple" for mobile/tablet devices.

Version 3 has been released! You can read about the updates here!

Table of contents

Install

npm install mui-datatables --save

If your project doesn't already use them, you need to install @mui/material , @mui/icons-material and tss-react as well.

Compatibility

mui-datatables material-ui Required Dependencies ^2.0.0 ^3.0.0 @material-ui/core , @material-ui/icons ^3.0.0 ^4.10.0 @material-ui/core , @material-ui/icons ^3.8.0 ^4.12.0 @material-ui/core , @material-ui/icons ^4.0.0 ^5.0.0 @mui/material , @mui/icons-material

Demo

Browse live demos of all examples in this repo in here!

Usage

For a simple table:

import MUIDataTable from "mui-datatables" ; const columns = [ "Name" , "Company" , "City" , "State" ]; const data = [ [ "Joe James" , "Test Corp" , "Yonkers" , "NY" ], [ "John Walsh" , "Test Corp" , "Hartford" , "CT" ], [ "Bob Herm" , "Test Corp" , "Tampa" , "FL" ], [ "James Houston" , "Test Corp" , "Dallas" , "TX" ], ]; const options = { filterType : 'checkbox' , }; < MUIDataTable title = { " Employee List "} data = {data} columns = {columns} options = {options} />

Or customize columns:

import MUIDataTable from "mui-datatables" ; const columns = [ { name : "name" , label : "Name" , options : { filter : true , sort : true , } }, { name : "company" , label : "Company" , options : { filter : true , sort : false , } }, { name : "city" , label : "City" , options : { filter : true , sort : false , } }, { name : "state" , label : "State" , options : { filter : true , sort : false , } }, ]; const data = [ { name : "Joe James" , company : "Test Corp" , city : "Yonkers" , state : "NY" }, { name : "John Walsh" , company : "Test Corp" , city : "Hartford" , state : "CT" }, { name : "Bob Herm" , company : "Test Corp" , city : "Tampa" , state : "FL" }, { name : "James Houston" , company : "Test Corp" , city : "Dallas" , state : "TX" }, ]; const options = { filterType : 'checkbox' , }; < MUIDataTable title = { " Employee List "} data = {data} columns = {columns} options = {options} />

API

The component accepts the following props:

Name Type Description title array Title used to caption table columns array Columns used to describe table. Must be either an array of simple strings or objects describing a column data array Data used to describe table. Must be either an array containing objects of key/value pairs with values that are strings or numbers, or arrays of strings or numbers (Ex: data: [{"Name": "Joe", "Job Title": "Plumber", "Age": 30}, {"Name": "Jane", "Job Title": "Electrician", "Age": 45}] or data: [["Joe", "Plumber", 30], ["Jane", "Electrician", 45]]). The customBodyRender and customBodyRenderLite options can be used to control the data display. options object Options used to describe table components object Custom components used to render the table

Name Type Default Description caseSensitive boolean false Enable/disable case sensitivity for search. confirmFilters boolean false Works in conjunction with the customFilterDialogFooter option and makes it so filters have to be confirmed before being applied to the table. When this option is true, the customFilterDialogFooter callback will receive an applyFilters function which, when called, will apply the filters to the table. Example columnOrder array An array of numbers (column indices) indicating the order the columns should be displayed in. Defaults to the order provided by the Columns prop. This option is useful if you'd like certain columns to swap positions (see draggableColumns option). count number User provided override for total number of rows. customFilterDialogFooter function Add a custom footer to the filter dialog. customFilterDialogFooter(curentFilterList: array, applyFilters: function) => React Component customFooter function Render a custom table footer. function(count, page, rowsPerPage, changeRowsPerPage, changePage, textLabels: object ) => string | React Component Example customRowRender function Override default row rendering with custom function. customRowRender(data, dataIndex, rowIndex) => React Component customSearch function Override default search with custom function. customSearch(searchQuery: string, currentRow: array, columns: array) => boolean customSearchRender function Render a custom table search. customSearchRender(searchText: string, handleSearch, hideSearch, options) => React Component customSort function Override default sorting with custom function. If you just need to override the sorting for a particular column, see the sortCompare method in the column options. function(data: array, colIndex: number, order: string) => array Example customTableBodyFooterRender function Render a footer under the table body but above the table's standard footer. This is useful for creating footers for individual columns. Example customToolbar function Render a custom toolbar function({displayData}) => React Component customToolbarSelect function Render a custom selected rows toolbar. function(selectedRows, displayData, setSelectedRows) => void download boolean or string true Show/hide download icon from toolbar. Possible values: true: Button is visiable and clickable.

false: Button is not visible.

disabled: Button is visible, but not clickable. downloadOptions object see -> An object of options to change the output of the CSV file: filename : string

: string separator : string

: string filterOptions : object useDisplayedColumnsOnly : boolean useDisplayedRowsOnly : boolean

: object Default Value: {filename: 'tableDownload.csv', separator: ','} draggableColumns object {} An object of options describing how dragging columns should work. The options are: enabled:boolean : Indicates if draggable columns are enabled. Defaults to false.

: Indicates if draggable columns are enabled. Defaults to false. transitionTime:number : The time in milliseconds it takes for columns to swap positions. Defaults to 300. To disable the dragging of a particular column, see the "draggable" option in the columns options. Dragging a column to a new position updates the columnOrder array and triggers the onColumnOrderChange callback. elevation number 4 Shadow depth applied to Paper component. enableNestedDataAccess string "" If provided a non-empty string (ex: "."), it will use that value in the column's names to access nested data. For example, given a enableNestedDataAccess value of "." and a column name of "phone.cell", the column would use the value found in phone:{cell:"555-5555"} . Any amount of nesting will work. Example demonstrates the functionality. expandableRows boolean false Enable/disable expandable rows. Example expandableRowsHeader boolean true Show/hide the expand all/collapse all row header for expandable rows. expandableRowsOnClick boolean false Enable/disable expand trigger when row is clicked. When False, only expand icon will trigger this action. filter boolean or string true Show/hide filter icon from toolbar. Possible values: true: Button is visiable and clickable.

false: Button is not visible.

disabled: Button is visible, but not clickable. filterArrayFullMatch boolean true For array values, default checks if all the filter values are included in the array. If false, checks if at least one of the filter values is in the array. filterType string Choice of filtering view. enum('checkbox', 'dropdown', 'multiselect', 'textField', 'custom') fixedHeader boolean true Enable/disable a fixed header for the table Example fixedSelectColumn boolean true Enable/disable fixed select column. Example isRowExpandable function Enable/disable expansion or collapse on certain expandable rows with custom function. Will be considered true if not provided. function(dataIndex: number, expandedRows: object(lookup: {dataIndex: number}, data: arrayOfObjects: {index: number, dataIndex: number})) => boolean . isRowSelectable function Enable/disable selection on certain rows with custom function. Returns true if not provided. function(dataIndex: number, selectedRows: object(lookup: {dataindex: boolean}, data: arrayOfObjects: {index, dataIndex})) => boolean . jumpToPage boolean false When true, this option adds a dropdown to the table's footer that allows a user to navigate to a specific page. Example onCellClick function Callback function that triggers when a cell is clicked. function(colData: any, cellMeta: { colIndex: number, rowIndex: number, dataIndex: number }) => void onChangePage function Callback function that triggers when a page has changed. function(currentPage: number) => void onChangeRowsPerPage function Callback function that triggers when the number of rows per page has changed. function(numberOfRows: number) => void onColumnOrderChange function Callback function that triggers when a column has been dragged to a new location. function(newColumnOrder:array, columnIndex:number, newPosition:number) => void onColumnSortChange function Callback function that triggers when a column has been sorted. function(changedColumn: string, direction: string) => void onDownload function A callback function that triggers when the user downloads the CSV file. In the callback, you can control what is written to the CSV file. This method can be used to add the Excel specific BOM character (see this example). function(buildHead: (columns) => string, buildBody: (data) => string, columns, data) => string . Return false to cancel download of file. onFilterChange function Callback function that triggers when filters have changed. function(changedColumn: string, filterList: array, type: enum('checkbox', 'dropdown', 'multiselect', 'textField', 'custom', 'chip', 'reset'), changedColumnIndex, displayData) => void onFilterChipClose function Callback function that is triggered when a user clicks the "X" on a filter chip. function(index : number, removedFilter : string, filterList : array) => void Example onFilterConfirm function Callback function that is triggered when a user presses the "confirm" button on the filter popover. This occurs only if you've set confirmFilters option to true. function(filterList: array) => void Example onFilterDialogClose function Callback function that triggers when the filter dialog closes. function() => void onFilterDialogOpen function Callback function that triggers when the filter dialog opens. function() => void onRowClick function Callback function that triggers when a row is clicked. function(rowData: string[], rowMeta: { dataIndex: number, rowIndex: number }) => void onRowExpansionChange function Callback function that triggers when row(s) are expanded/collapsed. function(currentRowsExpanded: array, allRowsExpanded: array, rowsExpanded: array) => void onRowsDelete function Callback function that triggers when row(s) are deleted. function(rowsDeleted: object(lookup: {[dataIndex]: boolean}, data: arrayOfObjects: {index: number, dataIndex: number}), newTableData) => void OR false (Returning false prevents row deletion.) onRowSelectionChange function Callback function that triggers when row(s) are selected/deselected. function(currentRowsSelected: array, allRowsSelected: array, rowsSelected: array) => void onSearchChange function Callback function that triggers when the search text value has changed. function(searchText: string) => void onSearchClose function Callback function that triggers when the searchbox closes. function() => void onSearchOpen function Callback function that triggers when the searchbox opens. function() => void onTableChange function Callback function that triggers when table state has changed. function(action: string, tableState: object) => void onTableInit function Callback function that triggers when table state has been initialized. function(action: string, tableState: object) => void onViewColumnsChange function Callback function that triggers when a column view has been changed. Previously known as onColumnViewChange. function(changedColumn: string, action: string) => void page number User provided page for pagination. pagination boolean true Enable/disable pagination. print boolean or string true Show/hide print icon from toolbar. Possible values: true: Button is visiable and clickable.

false: Button is not visible.

disabled: Button is visible, but not clickable. renderExpandableRow function Render expandable row. function(rowData, rowMeta) => React Component Example resizableColumns boolean false Enable/disable resizable columns. responsive string 'stacked' Enable/disable responsive table views. Options: "vertical" (default value): In smaller views the table cells will collapse such that the heading is to the left of the cell value.

"standard": Table will stay in the standard mode but make small changes to better fit the allocated space.

"simple": On very small devices the table rows will collapse into simple display. Example rowHover boolean true Enable/disable hover style over rows. rowsExpanded array User provided expanded rows. rowsPerPage number 10 Number of rows allowed per page. rowsPerPageOptions array [10,15,100] Options to provide in pagination for number of rows a user can select. rowsSelected array User provided array of numbers (dataIndexes) which indicates the selected rows. search boolean or string true Show/hide search icon from toolbar. Possible values: true: Button is visiable and clickable.

false: Button is not visible.

disabled: Button is visible, but not clickable. searchPlaceholder string Search text placeholder. Example searchProps object {} Props applied to the search text box. You can set method callbacks like onBlur, onKeyUp, etc, this way. Example searchOpen boolean false Initially displays search bar. searchAlwaysOpen boolean false Always displays search bar, and hides search icon in toolbar. searchText string Search text for the table. selectableRows string 'multiple' Indicates if rows can be selected. Options are "multiple", "single", "none". selectableRowsHeader boolean true Show/hide the select all/deselect all checkbox header for selectable rows. selectableRowsHideCheckboxes boolean false Hides the checkboxes that appear when selectableRows is set to "multiple" or "single". Can provide a more custom UX, especially when paired with selectableRowsOnClick. selectableRowsOnClick boolean false Enable/disable select toggle when row is clicked. When False, only checkbox will trigger this action. selectToolbarPlacement string 'replace' Controls the visibility of the Select Toolbar, options are 'replace' (select toolbar replaces default toolbar when a row is selected), 'above' (select toolbar will appear above default toolbar when a row is selected) and 'none' (select toolbar will never appear) serverSide boolean false Enable remote data source. setFilterChipProps function Is called for each filter chip and allows you to place custom props on a filter chip. function(colIndex: number, colName: string, filterValue: string) => object Example setRowProps function Is called for each row and allows you to return custom props for this row based on its data. function(row: array, dataIndex: number, rowIndex: number) => object Example setTableProps function Is called for the table and allows you to return custom props for the table based on its data. function() => object Example sort boolean true Enable/disable sort on all columns. sortFilterList boolean true Enable/disable alphanumeric sorting of filter lists. sortOrder object {} Sets the column to sort by and its sort direction. To remove/reset sorting, input in an empty object. The object options are the column name and the direction: name: string, direction: enum('asc', 'desc') Example tableId string auto generated A string that is used internally for identifying the table. It's auto-generated, however, if you need it set to a custom value (ex: server-side rendering), you can set it via this property. tableBodyHeight string 'auto' CSS string for the height of the table (ex: '500px', '100%', 'auto'). tableBodyMaxHeight string CSS string for the height of the table (ex: '500px', '100%', 'auto'). textLabels object User provided labels to localize text. viewColumns boolean or string true Show/hide viewColumns icon from toolbar. Possible values: true: Button is visiable and clickable.

false: Button is not visible.

disabled: Button is visible, but not clickable. storageKey string save current state to local storage(Only browser).

Customize Columns

On each column object, you have the ability to customize columns to your liking with the 'options' property. Example:

const columns = [ { name : "Name" , options : { filter : true , sort : false } }, ... ];

Name Type Description name string Name of column (This field is required) label string Column Header Name override options object Options for customizing column

Column Options:

Name Type Default Description customBodyRender function Function that returns a string or React component. Used to display data within all table cells of a given column. The value returned from this function will be used for filtering in the filter dialog. If this isn't need, you may want to consider customBodyRenderLite instead. function(value, tableMeta, updateValue) => string | React Component Example customBodyRenderLite function Function that returns a string or React component. Used to display data within all table cells of a given column. This method performs better than customBodyRender but has the following caveats: The value returned from this function is not used for filtering, so the filter dialog will use the raw data from the data array.

used for filtering, so the filter dialog will use the raw data from the data array. This method only gives you the dataIndex and rowIndex, leaving you to lookup the column value. function(dataIndex, rowIndex) => string | React Component Example customHeadLabelRender function Function that returns a string or React component. Used for creating a custom header to a column. This method only affects the display in the table's header, other areas of the table (such as the View Columns popover), will use the column's label. function(columnMeta : object) => string | React Component customFilterListOptions object (These options only affect the filter chips that display after filters are selected. To modify the filters themselves, see filterOptions ) render : function that returns a string or array of strings used as the chip label(s). function(value) => string OR arrayOfStrings Example

: function that returns a string or array of strings used as the chip label(s). Example update : function that returns a filterList (see above) allowing for custom filter updates when removing the filter chip. filterType must be set to "custom". function(filterList, filterPos, index) => filterList Example customHeadRender function Function that returns a string or React component. Used as display for column header. function(columnMeta, handleToggleColumn, sortOrder) => string | React Component display boolean or string true Display column in table. Possible values: true: Column is visible and toggleable via the View Columns popover in the Toolbar.

false: Column is not visible but can be made visible via the View Columns popover in the Toolbar.

excluded: Column is not visible and not toggleable via the View Columns popover in the Toolbar. See also: viewColumns and filter options. download boolean true Display column in CSV download file. draggable boolean true Determines if a column can be dragged. The draggableColumns.enabled option must also be true. empty boolean false This denotes whether the column has data or not (for use with intentionally empty columns). filter boolean true Display column in filter list. filterList array Filter value list Example filterOptions object These options affect the filter display and functionality from the filter dialog. To modify the filter chips that display after selecting filters, see customFilterListOptions This option is an object of several options for customizing the filter display and how filtering works. names: custom names for the filter fields Example

logic: custom filter logic Example

display(filterList, onChange(filterList, index, column), index, column, filterData): Custom rendering inside the filter dialog Example. filterList must be of the same type in the main column options, that is an array of arrays, where each array corresponds to the filter list for a given column.

must be of the same type in the main column options, that is an array of arrays, where each array corresponds to the filter list for a given column. renderValue: A function to customize filter choices Example. Example use case: changing empty strings to "(empty)" in a dropdown.

fullWidth (boolean): Will force a filter option to take up the grid's full width. filterType string 'dropdown' Choice of filtering view. Takes priority over global filterType option. enum('checkbox', 'dropdown', 'multiselect', 'textField', 'custom') Use 'custom' if you are supplying your own rendering via filterOptions . hint string Display hint icon with string as tooltip on hover. print boolean true Display column when printing. searchable boolean true Exclude/include column from search results. setCellHeaderProps function Is called for each header cell and allows you to return custom props for the header cell based on its data. function(columnMeta: object) => object Example setCellProps function Is called for each cell and allows to you return custom props for this cell based on its data. function(cellValue: string, rowIndex: number, columnIndex: number) => object Example sort boolean true Enable/disable sorting on column. sortCompare function Custom sort function for the column. Takes in an order string and returns a function that compares the two column values. If this method and options.customSort are both defined, this method will take precedence. (order) => ({data: val1}, {data: val2}) => number Example sortDescFirst boolean false Causes the first click on a column to sort by desc rather than asc. Example sortThirdClickReset boolean false Allows for a third click on a column header to undo any sorting on the column. Example viewColumns boolean true Allow user to toggle column visibility through 'View Column' list.

customHeadRender is called with these arguments:

function ( columnMeta: { customHeadRender: func, display: enum( 'true' , 'false' , 'excluded' ), filter : boolean , sort : boolean , download : boolean , empty : boolean , index : number , label : string , name : string , print : boolean , searchable : boolean , viewColumns : boolean }, handleToggleColumn : function ( columnIndex ))

customBodyRender is called with these arguments:

function ( value: any, tableMeta: { rowIndex: number, columnIndex: number, columnData: array, // Columns Options object rowData: array, // Full row data tableData: array, // Full table data - Please use currentTableData instead currentTableData: array, // The current table data tableState: { announceText: null|string, page: number, rowsPerPage: number, filterList: array, selectedRows: { data: array, lookup: object, }, showResponsive: boolean, searchText: null|string, }, }, updateValue: function )

The table lends itself to plug-ins in many areas, especially in the customRender functions. Many use cases for these render functions are common, so a set of plug-ins are available that you can use.

Available Plug-ins:

Name Type Default Description debounceSearchRender function Function that returns a function for the customSearchRender method. This plug-in allows you to create a debounced search which can be useful for server-side tables and tables with large data sets. function(debounceWait) => function Example

Customize Styling

Using Material-UI theme overrides will allow you to customize styling to your liking. First, determine which component you would want to target and then lookup the override classname. Let's start with a simple example where we will change the background color of a body cell to be red:

import React from "react" ; import MUIDataTable from "mui-datatables" ; import { createTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import { CacheProvider } from "@emotion/react" ; import createCache from "@emotion/cache" ; const muiCache = createCache({ "key" : "mui" , "prepend" : true }); class BodyCellExample extends React . Component { getMuiTheme = () => createTheme({ components : { MUIDataTableBodyCell : { styleOverrides :{ root : { backgroundColor : "#FF0000" } } } } }) render() { return ( < CacheProvider value = {muiCache} > < ThemeProvider theme = {this.getMuiTheme()} > < MUIDataTable title = { " ACME Employee list "} data = {data} columns = {columns} options = {options} /> </ ThemeProvider > </ CacheProvider > ); } }

Custom Components

You can pass custom components to further customize the table:

import React from "react" ; import Chip from '@material-ui/core/Chip' ; import MUIDataTable, { TableFilterList } from "mui-datatables" ; const CustomChip = ( { label, onDelete } ) => { return ( <Chip variant="outlined" color="secondary" label={label} onDelete={onDelete} /> ); }; const CustomFilterList = (props) => { return <TableFilterList {...props} ItemComponent={CustomChip} />; }; class CustomDataTable extends React.Component { render() { return ( <MUIDataTable columns={columns} data={data} components={{ TableFilterList: CustomFilterList, }} /> ); } }

Supported customizable components:

Checkbox - A special 'data-description' prop lets you differentiate checkboxes Example. Valid values: ['row-select', 'row-select-header', 'table-filter', 'table-view-col'].The dataIndex is also passed via the "data-index" prop.

- A special 'data-description' prop lets you differentiate checkboxes Example. Valid values: ['row-select', 'row-select-header', 'table-filter', 'table-view-col'].The dataIndex is also passed via the "data-index" prop. ExpandButton Example

Example DragDropBackend

TableBody

TableViewCol - The component that displays the view/hide list of columns on the toolbar.

- The component that displays the view/hide list of columns on the toolbar. TableFilterList - You can pass ItemComponent prop to render custom filter list item.

- You can pass prop to render custom filter list item. TableFooter

TableHead

TableResize

TableToolbar

TableToolbarSelect

Tooltip

icons - An object containing optional replacement icon classes for the actions toolbar. Example SearchIcon DownloadIcon PrintIcon ViewColumnIcon FilterIcon

- An object containing optional replacement icon classes for the actions toolbar. Example

For more information, please see this example. Additionally, all examples can be viewed live at our CodeSandbox.

Remote Data

If you are looking to work with remote data sets or handle pagination, filtering, and sorting on a remote server you can do that with the following options:

const options = { serverSide : true , onTableChange : ( action, tableState ) => { this .xhrRequest( 'my.api.com/tableData' , result => { this .setState({ data : result }); }); } };

To see an example Click Here

Localization

This package decided that the cost of bringing in another library to perform localizations would be too expensive. Instead the ability to override all text labels (which aren't many) is offered through the options property textLabels . The available strings:

const options = { ... textLabels: { body : { noMatch : "Sorry, no matching records found" , toolTip : "Sort" , columnHeaderTooltip : column => `Sort for ${column.label} ` }, pagination : { next : "Next Page" , previous : "Previous Page" , rowsPerPage : "Rows per page:" , displayRows : "of" , }, toolbar : { search : "Search" , downloadCsv : "Download CSV" , print : "Print" , viewColumns : "View Columns" , filterTable : "Filter Table" , }, filter : { all : "All" , title : "FILTERS" , reset : "RESET" , }, viewColumns : { title : "Show Columns" , titleAria : "Show/Hide Table Columns" , }, selectedRows : { text : "row(s) selected" , delete : "Delete" , deleteAria : "Delete Selected Rows" , }, } ... }

Contributing

Thanks for taking an interest in the library and the github community!

The following commands should get you started:

npm i npm run dev

open http://localhost:5050/ in browser

After you make your changes locally, you can run the test suite with npm test .

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

Thanks

Thank you to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers.