OpenLayers Editor (OLE) is based on OpenLayers and provides a set of controls for extended editing of spatial data.
Contributions are welcome! Feel free to add more controls and to extend the current functionality. Additionally, the build process is currently very basic and could be optimized. Translations would be nice, too.
For a demo, visit https://openlayers-editor.geops.de.
npm install
npm run build
npm start
var editor = new ole.Editor(map);
var cad = new ole.control.CAD({
source: editLayer.getSource()
});
var draw = new ole.control.Draw({
source: editLayer.getSource()
});
editor.addControls([draw, cad]);
npm run-script doc
This repo uses standard-version for release versioning and changelog management. Therefore updates should be committed using conventional commit messages:
<type>[optional scope]: <description>
[optional body]
[optional footer(s)]
The commit contains the following structural elements, to communicate intent to the consumers of your library:
Additional types are not mandated by the Conventional Commits specification, and have no implicit effect in semantic versioning (unless they include a BREAKING CHANGE). A scope may be provided to a commit’s type, to provide additional contextual information and is contained within parenthesis, e.g., feat(parser): add ability to parse arrays.