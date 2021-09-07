Openlayers Editor

OpenLayers Editor (OLE) is based on OpenLayers and provides a set of controls for extended editing of spatial data.

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to add more controls and to extend the current functionality. Additionally, the build process is currently very basic and could be optimized. Translations would be nice, too.

Features

CAD tool for geometry alignment

Drawing line, point and polygon features

Moving and rotating geometries

Modifying geometries

Deleting geometries

Topology operations using JSTS: buffer, union, intersection, difference

Toolbar for activating and deactivating controls

Demo

For a demo, visit https://openlayers-editor.geops.de.

Dependencies

node & npm

Getting started

Clone this repository

Install: npm install

Build: npm run build

Run: npm start

Open your browser and visit http://localhost:8080

Usage

var editor = new ole.Editor(map); var cad = new ole.control.CAD({ source : editLayer.getSource() }); var draw = new ole.control.Draw({ source : editLayer.getSource() }); editor.addControls([draw, cad]);

Development

Build: npm run build

Create doc: npm run-script doc

Versions and Changelog

This repo uses standard-version for release versioning and changelog management. Therefore updates should be committed using conventional commit messages:

<type>[optional scope]: <description> [optional body] [optional footer(s)]

The commit contains the following structural elements, to communicate intent to the consumers of your library:

fix: a commit of the type fix patches a bug in your codebase (this correlates with PATCH in semantic versioning). feat: a commit of the type feat introduces a new feature to the codebase (this correlates with MINOR in semantic versioning). BREAKING CHANGE: a commit that has a footer BREAKING CHANGE:, or appends a ! after the type/scope, introduces a breaking API change (correlating with MAJOR in semantic versioning). A BREAKING CHANGE can be part of commits of any type. types other than fix: and feat: are allowed, for example @commitlint/config-conventional (based on the the Angular convention) recommends build:, chore:, ci:, docs:, style:, refactor:, perf:, test:, and others. footers other than BREAKING CHANGE: may be provided and follow a convention similar to git trailer format.

Additional types are not mandated by the Conventional Commits specification, and have no implicit effect in semantic versioning (unless they include a BREAKING CHANGE). A scope may be provided to a commit’s type, to provide additional contextual information and is contained within parenthesis, e.g., feat(parser): add ability to parse arrays.