Oldie tranforms CSS to be compatible with old Internet Explorer.
<!--[if gt IE 8]><!--><link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet"><!--<![endif]-->
<!--[if lte IE 8]><link href="style.oldie.css" rel="stylesheet"><![endif]-->
If you’re like me, you stopped supporting IE8 years ago. Yet, here you are, satisfying another client that somehow managed to get this requirement past you.
Resolve media queries for a desktop experience.
/* before */
body {
font-size: 12px;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 767px) {
body {
font-size: 16px;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
body {
color: #444;
}
}
/* after */
body {
font-size: 12px;
}
body {
color: #444;
}
Swap
:root selectors with
html selectors.
/* before */
:root {
background-color: black;
color: white;
}
/* after */
html {
background-color: black;
color: white;
}
Reduce
calc() references whenever possible.
/* before */
.banner {
font-size: calc(16px * 3);
}
/* after */
.banner {
font-size: 48px;
}
Resolve
rem values as standard pixels.
/* before */
.container {
margin-top: 2.5rem;
}
/* after */
.container {
margin-top: 40px;
}
Swap
opacity properties with IE8 compatible
filter properties.
/* before */
.figure {
opacity: .5;
}
/* after */
.figure {
filter: alpha(opacity=50);
}
Swap
:: selectors with IE8 compatible
: selectors.
/* before */
a::after {
content: " (" attr(href) ")";
}
/* after */
a:after {
content: " (" attr(href) ")";
}
Swap
rgba values with IE8 compatible hex values and filter properties.
/* before */
.hero {
background-color: rgba(153, 221, 153, .8);
border: solid 1px rgba(100, 102, 103, .3);
}
/* after */
.hero {
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient(GradientType=0,startColorstr='#8099dd99',endColorstr='#8099dd99');
border: solid 1px #646667;
}
Remove
:not() selectors while preserving the other selectors in a rule.
/* before */
.a, .b:not(.c), d {
color: red;
}
/* after */
.a, .d {
color: red;
}
Swap
:nth-child selectors with
:first-child.
/* before */
.container > p:nth-child(4).specific > span {
font-weight: bold;
}
/* after */
.container > :first-child + * + * + p.specific > span {
font-weight: bold;
}
Oldie is powered by the following plugins:
Some of these plugins have more features than are described here. Visit their project pages to learn more about them individually.
Follow these steps to use Oldie.
Add Oldie to your build tool:
npm install oldie --save-dev
require('oldie')({ /* options */ }).process(YOUR_CSS);
Add PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install postcss --save-dev
Load Oldie as a PostCSS plugin:
postcss([
require('oldie')({ /* options */ })
]);
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Enable Oldie within your Gulpfile:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./css/src/*.css').pipe(
postcss([
require('oldie')({ /* options */ })
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('./css')
);
});
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Enable Oldie within your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
processors: [
require('oldie')({ /* options */ })
]
},
dist: {
src: 'css/*.css'
}
}
});
Each plugin’s options may be configured by targeting the plugin’s namespace. Any plugins may be disabled by giving them a
disable property.
Example:
require('oldie')({
rgba: {
filter: true
},
rem: {
replace: false
},
unmq: {
disable: true
}
})