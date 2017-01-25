openbase logo
by Matt Bell
0.2.0 (see all)

Make the 'new' keyword optional for ES6 classes

Documentation
Readme

old

npm version

Make the 'new' keyword optional for ES6 classes

Usage

npm install old

var old = require('old')

class Class {
  // ...
}

var Class2 = old(Class)

Class() // throws error
Class2() // creates an instance of Class

Rationale

With ES5 "constructor" functions, a common pattern is to make the new keyword optional by doing something like the following:

function Foo () {
  if (!(this instanceof Foo)) return new Foo()
  // do constructor stuff
}

Recently, ES6 introduced classes to replace constructor functions. However, if these classes are instantiated without new, an error is thrown: TypeError: Class constructor Foo cannot be invoked without 'new'. This module makes new optional, even for these ES6 classes.

Credit

  • Thank you to Sorella in ##javascript (Freenode) for the clean solution
  • Thanks to slikts in ##javascript for the name idea

