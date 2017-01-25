old

Make the 'new' keyword optional for ES6 classes

Usage

npm install old

var old = require ( 'old' ) class Class { } var Class2 = old(Class) Class() Class2()

Rationale

With ES5 "constructor" functions, a common pattern is to make the new keyword optional by doing something like the following:

function Foo ( ) { if (!( this instanceof Foo)) return new Foo() }

Recently, ES6 introduced classes to replace constructor functions. However, if these classes are instantiated without new , an error is thrown: TypeError: Class constructor Foo cannot be invoked without 'new' . This module makes new optional, even for these ES6 classes.

Credit