Make the 'new' keyword optional for ES6 classes
npm install old
var old = require('old')
class Class {
// ...
}
var Class2 = old(Class)
Class() // throws error
Class2() // creates an instance of Class
With ES5 "constructor" functions, a common pattern is to make the
new keyword optional by doing something like the following:
function Foo () {
if (!(this instanceof Foo)) return new Foo()
// do constructor stuff
}
Recently, ES6 introduced classes to replace constructor functions. However, if these classes are instantiated without
new, an error is thrown:
TypeError: Class constructor Foo cannot be invoked without 'new'. This module makes
new optional, even for these ES6 classes.