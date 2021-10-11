openbase logo
ola

ola

by Francisco Presencia
1.2.1 (see all)

🌊 Smooth animation library for interpolating numbers

Overview

Categories

Readme

Ola

Smooth animation library for inbetweening / interpolating numbers in realtime:

// Start tracking the value
const pos = Ola({ y: 0 });

// Set the value to update async
pos.set({ y: 100 });

// Read the evolution over time
setInterval(() => graph(pos.y), 5);

It works with multiple values/dimensions:

const pos = Ola({ x: 0, y: 0 });

window.addEventListener('click', e => {
  pos.set({ x: e.pageX, y: e.pageY });
});

setInterval(() => {
  ball.style.left = `${pos.x}px`;
  ball.style.top = `${pos.y}px`;
}, 10);

Also works great with many instances since they are independent:

// Generates 1000 instances seamlessly
const dots = Ola(Array(1000).fill(0));

// Everything updates every 600ms
setInterval(() => dots.forEach((dot, i) => {
  dots[i] = Math.random();
}), 600);

// ... read + paint screen here

Tip: click on the GIFs for a live demo with the code :)

Getting started

Install it with npm:

npm install ola

Then import it and use it:

import Ola from "ola";
const pos = Ola({ x: 0 });
console.log(pos.x); // 0

If you prefer to use a CDN:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ola"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  const pos = Ola({ x: 0 });
  console.log(pos.x); // 0
</script>

Documentation

There are three distinct operations that can be run: creating an instance, setting it to update and reading it.

Create an instance

Ola(initial, time = 300);

The first parameter is the initial value. It can be either a single number, or an object of key:numbers or an array of numbers:

const heater = Ola(20); // Alias of `{ value: 20 }`
const motor = Ola({ angle: 180 }); // A named parameter for clarity
const position = Ola({ x: 0, y: 0 }); // Any number of properties
const heights = Ola([0, 0, 0, 0]); // A group of heights

The second parameter is how long the transition will last. It should be a number that represents the time in milliseconds:

const heater = Ola(20); // Default = 300 ms
const motor = Ola({ angle: 180 }, 1000); // Turn the motor slowly
const position = Ola({ x: 0, y: 0 }, 100); // Quick movements for the position
const heights = Ola([0, 0, 0, 0], 300); // 300, same as the default

Passing a single number as a parameter is the same as passing { value: num }, we are just helping by setting a shortname. It is offered for convenience, but recommend not mixing both styles in the same project.

It works with Javascript numbers, but please keep things reasonable (under Number.MAX_VALUE / 10):

console.log(Ola(100));
console.log(Ola(-100));
console.log(Ola(0.001));
console.log(Ola(1 / 100));

The time it takes to update can also be updated while setting the value, which will update it for any subsequent transition:

// All `pos.set()` will take 1 full second
const pos = Ola({ x: 0 }, 1000);
pos.set({ x: 100 }, 3000);

Update the value

heater.value = 25; // Since the constructor used a number, use `.value`
motor.angle = 90; // Turn -90 degrees from before
position.set({ x: 100, y: 100 }); // Move 0,0 => 100,100
heights[1] = 120; // Move the second (0-index) item to 120

When we update a property it is not updated instantaneously (that's the whole point of this library), but instead it's set to update asynchronously:

const pos = Ola({ x: 0 });
pos.set({ x: 100 });

// 0 - still hasn't updated
console.log(pos.x);

// 100 - after 300ms it's fully updated
setTimeout(() => console.log(pos.x), 1000);

Remember that if you set the value as Ola(10), this is really an alias for Ola({ value: 10 }), so use the property .value to update it:

heater.value = 25;
heater.set({ value: 25 });

You can see in this graph, the blue line is the value that is set though .set(), while the red line is the value that reading it returns:

Read the value

log(heater.value); // Since the constructor used a number, use `.value`
log(motor.angle); // Read as an object property
log(position.get("x")); // Find the X value
log(heights[1]); // Move the first item to 120

You can read the value at any time, and the value will be calculated at that moment in time:

const pos = Ola({ x: 0 });
pos.set({ x: 100 });

setInterval(() => {
  // It will update every time it's read
  console.log(pos.x);
}, 10);

In contrast to other libraries, there's no need to tick/update the function every N ms or before reading the value, since Ola() uses math functions you should just read it when needed.

Advanced usage

If you need to access more advanced features, you can read these two properties:

// All the details about the current transition, please see the source for more info
log(heater._value);  // { to: 25, from: 20, ... }
log(motor._angle);  // { to: 90, from: 180, ... }

// The value that will be set when the transition is finished
log(heater.$value);  // 25
log(motor.$angle);  // 90

Features

While there are some other great libraries like Tween, this one has some improvements:

Smooth in realtime

Other libraries don't move smoothly when there's an update while the previous transition is still ongoing. Ola makes sure there are no harsh corners:

Smooth interpolation with Ola() Harsh interpolation with Tweenmax

Status of libraries updating animation mid-way:

Lazy loading

Since this is driven by mathematical equations, the library doesn't calculate any value until it needs to be read/updated. It will also only change the one we need instead of all of the values:

const position = Ola({ x: 0, y: 0 });
position.x = 10; // Only updates X
console.log(position.x); // Calculates only X position, not y

Not only this is great for performance, but it also makes for a clean self-contained API where each instance is independent and portable.

Others from Author

Like this project? Francisco has many more! Check them out:

  • server.js - a batteries-included Node.js server
  • translate.js - to easily translate text on the browser and Node.js

