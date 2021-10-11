Ola

Smooth animation library for inbetweening / interpolating numbers in realtime:

const pos = Ola({ y : 0 }); pos.set({ y : 100 }); setInterval( () => graph(pos.y), 5 );

It works with multiple values/dimensions:

const pos = Ola({ x : 0 , y : 0 }); window .addEventListener( 'click' , e => { pos.set({ x : e.pageX, y : e.pageY }); }); setInterval( () => { ball.style.left = ` ${pos.x} px` ; ball.style.top = ` ${pos.y} px` ; }, 10 );

Also works great with many instances since they are independent:

const dots = Ola( Array ( 1000 ).fill( 0 )); setInterval( () => dots.forEach( ( dot, i ) => { dots[i] = Math .random(); }), 600 );

Tip: click on the GIFs for a live demo with the code :)

Getting started

Install it with npm:

npm install ola

Then import it and use it:

import Ola from "ola" ; const pos = Ola({ x : 0 }); console .log(pos.x);

If you prefer to use a CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ola" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const pos = Ola({ x : 0 }); console .log(pos.x); </ script >

Documentation

There are three distinct operations that can be run: creating an instance, setting it to update and reading it.

Create an instance

Ola(initial, time = 300 );

The first parameter is the initial value. It can be either a single number, or an object of key:numbers or an array of numbers:

const heater = Ola( 20 ); const motor = Ola({ angle : 180 }); const position = Ola({ x : 0 , y : 0 }); const heights = Ola([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]);

The second parameter is how long the transition will last. It should be a number that represents the time in milliseconds:

const heater = Ola( 20 ); const motor = Ola({ angle : 180 }, 1000 ); const position = Ola({ x : 0 , y : 0 }, 100 ); const heights = Ola([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ], 300 );

Passing a single number as a parameter is the same as passing { value: num } , we are just helping by setting a shortname. It is offered for convenience, but recommend not mixing both styles in the same project.

It works with Javascript numbers, but please keep things reasonable (under Number.MAX_VALUE / 10 ):

console .log(Ola( 100 )); console .log(Ola( -100 )); console .log(Ola( 0.001 )); console .log(Ola( 1 / 100 ));

The time it takes to update can also be updated while setting the value, which will update it for any subsequent transition:

const pos = Ola({ x : 0 }, 1000 ); pos.set({ x : 100 }, 3000 );

heater.value = 25 ; motor.angle = 90 ; position.set({ x : 100 , y : 100 }); heights[ 1 ] = 120 ;

When we update a property it is not updated instantaneously (that's the whole point of this library), but instead it's set to update asynchronously:

const pos = Ola({ x : 0 }); pos.set({ x : 100 }); console .log(pos.x); setTimeout( () => console .log(pos.x), 1000 );

Remember that if you set the value as Ola(10) , this is really an alias for Ola({ value: 10 }) , so use the property .value to update it:

heater.value = 25 ; heater.set({ value : 25 });

You can see in this graph, the blue line is the value that is set though .set() , while the red line is the value that reading it returns:

Read the value

log(heater.value); log(motor.angle); log(position.get( "x" )); log(heights[ 1 ]);

You can read the value at any time, and the value will be calculated at that moment in time:

const pos = Ola({ x : 0 }); pos.set({ x : 100 }); setInterval( () => { console .log(pos.x); }, 10 );

In contrast to other libraries, there's no need to tick/update the function every N ms or before reading the value, since Ola() uses math functions you should just read it when needed.

Advanced usage

If you need to access more advanced features, you can read these two properties:

log(heater._value); log(motor._angle); log(heater.$value); log(motor.$angle);

Features

While there are some other great libraries like Tween, this one has some improvements:

Smooth in realtime

Other libraries don't move smoothly when there's an update while the previous transition is still ongoing. Ola makes sure there are no harsh corners:

Smooth interpolation with Ola() Harsh interpolation with Tweenmax

Status of libraries updating animation mid-way:

Ola.js - working smoothly, see screenshot above.

- working smoothly, see screenshot above. TweenMax - harsh transition. See screenshot above.

- harsh transition. See screenshot above. Tween.js - no transitions at all, feature request made in 2016: https://github.com/tweenjs/tween.js/issues/257

- no transitions at all, feature request made in 2016: https://github.com/tweenjs/tween.js/issues/257 Open an Issue with other libraries that you know.

Lazy loading

Since this is driven by mathematical equations, the library doesn't calculate any value until it needs to be read/updated. It will also only change the one we need instead of all of the values:

const position = Ola({ x : 0 , y : 0 }); position.x = 10 ; console .log(position.x);

Not only this is great for performance, but it also makes for a clean self-contained API where each instance is independent and portable.

