Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to ol-geocoder. Install using ol-geocoder instead.

Readme

OpenLayers Control Geocoder

build status npm version license dependency status devDependency status

A geocoder extension for OpenLayers. Requires OpenLayers v3.11.0 or higher.

geocoder anim

Demo

You can see here a demo or on jsFiddle if you prefer. There is also a demo of creating a custom provider

Providers

The plugin supports (for now) the following providers:

Custom Providers

You can also write your own provider, passing an instance of it to the Geocoder constructor via the provider property of the options argument.

For an example of defining and using a custom provider see examples/custom-provider.js

Custom providers must implement the following methods:

getParameters(options)

  • options {Object}
    • query Search string entered by the user;
    • lang {string} Preferable language;
    • limit {number} Limit of results;

handleResponse(results)

  • results {Object} Parsed JSON response from API call

How to use it?

NPM

npm install ol-geocoder

CDN Hosted - jsDelivr

Load CSS and Javascript:

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-geocoder@latest/dist/ol-geocoder.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-geocoder"></script>
CDN Hosted - UNPKG

Load CSS and Javascript:

<link href="https://unpkg.com/ol-geocoder/dist/ol-geocoder.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-geocoder"></script>
Self hosted

Download latest release and (obviously) load CSS and Javascript.

Instantiate with some options and add the Control
var geocoder = new Geocoder('nominatim', {
  provider: 'mapquest',
  key: '__some_key__',
  lang: 'pt-BR', //en-US, fr-FR
  placeholder: 'Search for ...',
  targetType: 'text-input',
  limit: 5,
  keepOpen: true
});
map.addControl(geocoder);
Listen and do something when an address is chosen
geocoder.on('addresschosen', function(evt){
  var feature = evt.feature,
      coord = evt.coordinate,
      address = evt.address;
  // some popup solution
  content.innerHTML = '<p>'+ address.formatted +'</p>';
  overlay.setPosition(coord);
});

API

Constructor

new Geocoder(type, options)

  • type {String} - Maybe later we will have other types like 'reverse'. So for now just pass 'nominatim'.

  • options is an object with the following possible properties:

    • provider : 'osm' (default), 'mapquest', 'photon', 'pelias', 'bing', 'opencage', custom provider instance; Your preferable provider;
    • key : ''; API Key if required;
    • autoComplete : false; Search as you type;
    • autoCompleteMinLength: 2; The minimum number of characters to trigger search;
    • autoCompleteTimeout : 200; The mimimum number of ms to wait before triggering search if autoComplete is on and minimum number of characters is satisfied;
    • placeholder : 'Search for an address'; Placeholder for text input;
    • targetType : 'glass-button'; Can also be 'text-input';
    • featureStyle : ol.style.Style; Feature style;
    • lang : 'en-US'; Preferable language;
    • limit : 5; Limit of results;
    • countrycodes : ''; Only valid for osm and mapquest; Limit search results to a specific country (or a list of countries). This is an [ISO 3166-1alpha2 code] (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2), e.g. gb for the United Kingdom, br for Brazil, etc;
    • keepOpen : false; Whether the results keep openned;
    • preventDefault : false; Whether panning (and creating marker) when an address is chosen;
    • debug : false; If true logs provider's response;

Instance Methods

getLayer()

Returns the layer {ol.layer.Vector} created by Geocoder control.

getSource()

Returns the source {ol.source.Vector} created by Geocoder control.

setProvider(provider)

@param {String} provider

Sets a new provider.

setProviderKey(key)

@param {String} key

Sets provider key.

Events

Triggered when an address is chosen
geocoder.on('addresschosen', function(evt) {
  // it's up to you
  console.info(evt);
});

