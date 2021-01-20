A geocoder extension for OpenLayers. Requires OpenLayers v3.11.0 or higher.
You can see here a demo or on jsFiddle if you prefer. There is also a demo of creating a custom provider
The plugin supports (for now) the following providers:
'osm'.
'mapquest'.
'photon'.
'bing'.
'opencage'.
You can also write your own provider, passing an instance of it to the
Geocoder constructor via the
provider property of the options argument.
For an example of defining and using a custom provider see
examples/custom-provider.js
Custom providers must implement the following methods:
getParameters(options)
options
{Object}
query Search string entered by the user;
lang
{string} Preferable language;
limit
{number} Limit of results;
handleResponse(results)
results
{Object} Parsed JSON response from API call
npm install ol-geocoder
Load CSS and Javascript:
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-geocoder@latest/dist/ol-geocoder.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-geocoder"></script>
Load CSS and Javascript:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/ol-geocoder/dist/ol-geocoder.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-geocoder"></script>
Download latest release and (obviously) load CSS and Javascript.
var geocoder = new Geocoder('nominatim', {
provider: 'mapquest',
key: '__some_key__',
lang: 'pt-BR', //en-US, fr-FR
placeholder: 'Search for ...',
targetType: 'text-input',
limit: 5,
keepOpen: true
});
map.addControl(geocoder);
geocoder.on('addresschosen', function(evt){
var feature = evt.feature,
coord = evt.coordinate,
address = evt.address;
// some popup solution
content.innerHTML = '<p>'+ address.formatted +'</p>';
overlay.setPosition(coord);
});
new Geocoder(type, options)
type
{String} - Maybe later we will have other types like
'reverse'. So for now just pass
'nominatim'.
options is an object with the following possible properties:
provider :
'osm' (default),
'mapquest',
'photon',
'pelias',
'bing',
'opencage', custom provider instance; Your preferable provider;
key :
''; API Key if required;
autoComplete :
false; Search as you type;
autoCompleteMinLength:
2; The minimum number of characters to trigger search;
autoCompleteTimeout :
200; The mimimum number of ms to wait before triggering search if autoComplete is on and minimum number of characters is satisfied;
placeholder :
'Search for an address'; Placeholder for text input;
targetType :
'glass-button'; Can also be
'text-input';
featureStyle :
ol.style.Style; Feature style;
lang :
'en-US'; Preferable language;
limit :
5; Limit of results;
countrycodes :
''; Only valid for
osm and
mapquest; Limit search results to a specific country (or a list of countries). This is an [ISO 3166-1alpha2 code] (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2), e.g.
gb for the United Kingdom,
br for Brazil, etc;
keepOpen :
false; Whether the results keep openned;
preventDefault :
false; Whether panning (and creating marker) when an address is chosen;
debug :
false; If true logs provider's response;
getLayer()
Returns the layer
{ol.layer.Vector} created by Geocoder control.
getSource()
Returns the source
{ol.source.Vector} created by Geocoder control.
setProvider(provider)
@param {String} provider
Sets a new provider.
setProviderKey(key)
@param {String} key
Sets provider key.
geocoder.on('addresschosen', function(evt) {
// it's up to you
console.info(evt);
});