A
contextmenu extension for OpenLayers. Requires OpenLayers v3.11.0 or higher.
You can see here a demo or JSFiddle.
npm install ol-contextmenu
Load CSS and Javascript:
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu@latest/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu"></script>
Load CSS and Javascript:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu"></script>
Download latest release and (obviously) load CSS and Javascript.
var contextmenu = new ContextMenu({
width: 170,
defaultItems: true, // defaultItems are (for now) Zoom In/Zoom Out
items: [
{
text: 'Center map here',
classname: 'some-style-class', // add some CSS rules
callback: center // `center` is your callback function
},
{
text: 'Add a Marker',
classname: 'some-style-class', // you can add this icon with a CSS class
// instead of `icon` property (see next line)
icon: 'img/marker.png', // this can be relative or absolute
callback: marker
},
'-' // this is a separator
]
});
map.addControl(contextmenu);
If you provide
items {Array} a submenu will be created as a child of the current item.
var all_items = [
{
text: 'Some Actions',
items: [ // <== this is a submenu
{
text: 'Action 1',
callback: action
},
{
text: 'Other action',
callback: action2
}
]
},
{
text: 'Add a Marker',
icon: 'img/marker.png',
callback: marker
},
'-' // this is a separator
];
var removeMarker = function (obj) {
vectorLayer.getSource().removeFeature(obj.data.marker);
};
var removeMarkerItem = {
text: 'Remove this Marker',
icon: 'img/marker.png',
callback: removeMarker
};
var restore = false;
contextmenu.on('open', function (evt) {
var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
return ft;
});
if (feature) {
contextmenu.clear();
removeMarkerItem.data = { marker: feature };
contextmenu.push(removeMarkerItem);
restore = true;
} else if (restore) {
contextmenu.clear();
contextmenu.extend(contextmenu_items);
contextmenu.extend(contextmenu.getDefaultItems());
restore = false;
}
});
new ContextMenu(options)
options is an object with the following possible properties:
eventType:
contextmenu; The listening event type (You could use
'click',
'dblclick')
defaultItems:
true; Whether the default items (which are: Zoom In/Out) are enabled
width:
150; The menu's width
items:
[]; An array of object|string
Remove all elements from the menu.
Close the menu programmatically.
@param {Array} arr
Add items to the menu. This pushes each item in the provided array to the end of the menu.
Example:
var contextmenu = new ContextMenu();
map.addControl(contextmenu);
var add_later = [
'-', // this is a separator
{
text: 'Add a Marker',
icon: 'img/marker.png',
callback: marker
}
];
contextmenu.extend(add_later);
@param {Object|String} item
Insert the provided item at the end of the menu.
Remove the first item of the menu.
Remove the last item of the menu.
Get an array of default items.
Whether the menu is open.
@param {Array} pixel
Update menu's position.
beforeopen
contextmenu.on('beforeopen', function (evt) {
var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
return ft;
});
if (feature) { // open only on features
contextmenu.enable();
} else {
contextmenu.disable();
}
});
contextmenu.on('open', function(evt){
var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
return ft;
});
if (feature) {
// add some other items to the menu
}
});
contextmenu.on('close', function (evt) {
// it's upon you
});