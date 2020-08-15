OpenLayers Custom Context Menu

A contextmenu extension for OpenLayers. Requires OpenLayers v3.11.0 or higher.

Demo

You can see here a demo or JSFiddle.

How to use it?

NPM

npm install ol-contextmenu

CDN Hosted - jsDelivr

Load CSS and Javascript:

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu@latest/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu" > </ script >

CDN Hosted - UNPKG

Load CSS and Javascript:

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu" > </ script >

Self hosted

Download latest release and (obviously) load CSS and Javascript.

Instantiate with some options and add the Control

var contextmenu = new ContextMenu({ width : 170 , defaultItems : true , items : [ { text : 'Center map here' , classname : 'some-style-class' , callback : center }, { text : 'Add a Marker' , classname : 'some-style-class' , icon : 'img/marker.png' , callback : marker }, '-' ] }); map.addControl(contextmenu);

You can add a (nested) submenu like this:

If you provide items {Array} a submenu will be created as a child of the current item.

var all_items = [ { text : 'Some Actions' , items : [ { text : 'Action 1' , callback : action }, { text : 'Other action' , callback : action2 } ] }, { text : 'Add a Marker' , icon : 'img/marker.png' , callback : marker }, '-' ];

Would you like to propagate custom data to the callback handler?

var removeMarker = function ( obj ) { vectorLayer.getSource().removeFeature(obj.data.marker); }; var removeMarkerItem = { text : 'Remove this Marker' , icon : 'img/marker.png' , callback : removeMarker }; var restore = false ; contextmenu.on( 'open' , function ( evt ) { var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function ( ft, l ) { return ft; }); if (feature) { contextmenu.clear(); removeMarkerItem.data = { marker : feature }; contextmenu.push(removeMarkerItem); restore = true ; } else if (restore) { contextmenu.clear(); contextmenu.extend(contextmenu_items); contextmenu.extend(contextmenu.getDefaultItems()); restore = false ; } });

API

Constructor

new ContextMenu(options)

options is an object with the following possible properties:

eventType : contextmenu ; The listening event type (You could use 'click' , 'dblclick' )

: ; The listening event type (You could use , ) defaultItems : true ; Whether the default items (which are: Zoom In/Out) are enabled

: ; Whether the default items (which are: Zoom In/Out) are enabled width : 150 ; The menu's width

: ; The menu's width items : [] ; An array of object|string

Methods

Remove all elements from the menu.

Close the menu programmatically.

@param {Array} arr

Add items to the menu. This pushes each item in the provided array to the end of the menu.

Example:

var contextmenu = new ContextMenu(); map.addControl(contextmenu); var add_later = [ '-' , { text : 'Add a Marker' , icon : 'img/marker.png' , callback : marker } ]; contextmenu.extend(add_later);

@param {Object|String} item

Insert the provided item at the end of the menu.

Remove the first item of the menu.

Remove the last item of the menu.

Get an array of default items.

Whether the menu is open.

@param {Array} pixel

Update menu's position.

Events

If you want to disable this plugin under certain circumstances, listen to beforeopen

contextmenu.on( 'beforeopen' , function ( evt ) { var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function ( ft, l ) { return ft; }); if (feature) { contextmenu.enable(); } else { contextmenu.disable(); } });

Listen and make some changes when context menu opens

contextmenu.on( 'open' , function ( evt ) { var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function ( ft, l ) { return ft; }); if (feature) { } });

Any action when context menu gets closed?