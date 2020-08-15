openbase logo
ol3-contextmenu

by Jonatas Walker
2.5.0 (see all)

Custom Context Menu for OpenLayers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to ol-contextmenu. Install using ol-contextmenu instead.

Readme

OpenLayers Custom Context Menu

build status npm version license dependency status devDependency status

A contextmenu extension for OpenLayers. Requires OpenLayers v3.11.0 or higher.

contextmenu anim

Demo

You can see here a demo or JSFiddle.

How to use it?

NPM

npm install ol-contextmenu

CDN Hosted - jsDelivr

Load CSS and Javascript:

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu@latest/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-contextmenu"></script>
CDN Hosted - UNPKG

Load CSS and Javascript:

<link href="https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu/dist/ol-contextmenu.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-contextmenu"></script>
Self hosted

Download latest release and (obviously) load CSS and Javascript.

Instantiate with some options and add the Control
var contextmenu = new ContextMenu({
  width: 170,
  defaultItems: true, // defaultItems are (for now) Zoom In/Zoom Out
  items: [
    {
      text: 'Center map here',
      classname: 'some-style-class', // add some CSS rules
      callback: center // `center` is your callback function
    },
    {
      text: 'Add a Marker',
      classname: 'some-style-class', // you can add this icon with a CSS class
                                     // instead of `icon` property (see next line)
      icon: 'img/marker.png',  // this can be relative or absolute
      callback: marker
    },
    '-' // this is a separator
  ]
});
map.addControl(contextmenu);
You can add a (nested) submenu like this:

If you provide items {Array} a submenu will be created as a child of the current item.

var all_items = [
  {
    text: 'Some Actions',
    items: [ // <== this is a submenu
      {
        text: 'Action 1',
        callback: action
      },
      {
        text: 'Other action',
        callback: action2
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    text: 'Add a Marker',
    icon: 'img/marker.png',
    callback: marker
  },
  '-' // this is a separator
];
Would you like to propagate custom data to the callback handler?
var removeMarker = function (obj) {
  vectorLayer.getSource().removeFeature(obj.data.marker);
};
var removeMarkerItem = {
  text: 'Remove this Marker',
  icon: 'img/marker.png',
  callback: removeMarker
};

var restore = false;
contextmenu.on('open', function (evt) {
  var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
    return ft;
  });
  if (feature) {
    contextmenu.clear();
    removeMarkerItem.data = { marker: feature };
    contextmenu.push(removeMarkerItem);
    restore = true;
  } else if (restore) {
    contextmenu.clear();
    contextmenu.extend(contextmenu_items);
    contextmenu.extend(contextmenu.getDefaultItems());
    restore = false;
  }
});

API

Constructor

new ContextMenu(options)

options is an object with the following possible properties:
  • eventType: contextmenu; The listening event type (You could use 'click', 'dblclick')
  • defaultItems: true; Whether the default items (which are: Zoom In/Out) are enabled
  • width: 150; The menu's width
  • items: []; An array of object|string

Methods

contextmenu.clear()

Remove all elements from the menu.

contextmenu.close()

Close the menu programmatically.

contextmenu.extend(arr)

@param {Array} arr

Add items to the menu. This pushes each item in the provided array to the end of the menu.

Example:

var contextmenu = new ContextMenu();
map.addControl(contextmenu);

var add_later = [
  '-', // this is a separator
  {
    text: 'Add a Marker',
    icon: 'img/marker.png',
    callback: marker
  }
];
contextmenu.extend(add_later);

contextmenu.push(item)

@param {Object|String} item

Insert the provided item at the end of the menu.

contextmenu.shift()

Remove the first item of the menu.

contextmenu.pop()

Remove the last item of the menu.

contextmenu.getDefaultItems()

Get an array of default items.

contextmenu.isOpen()

Whether the menu is open.

contextmenu.updatePosition(pixel)

@param {Array} pixel

Update menu's position.

Events

If you want to disable this plugin under certain circumstances, listen to beforeopen

contextmenu.on('beforeopen', function (evt) {
  var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
    return ft;
  });

  if (feature) { // open only on features
    contextmenu.enable();
  } else {
    contextmenu.disable();
  }
});

Listen and make some changes when context menu opens

contextmenu.on('open', function(evt){
  var feature = map.forEachFeatureAtPixel(evt.pixel, function (ft, l) {
    return ft;
  });

  if (feature) {
    // add some other items to the menu
  }
});

Any action when context menu gets closed?

contextmenu.on('close', function (evt) {
  // it's upon you
});

