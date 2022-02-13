OpenLayers is a high-performance, feature-packed library for creating interactive maps on the web. It can display map tiles, vector data and markers loaded from any source on any web page. OpenLayers has been developed to further the use of geographic information of all kinds. It is completely free, Open Source JavaScript, released under the BSD 2-Clause License.
Install the
ol package:
npm install ol
Import just what you need for your application:
import Map from 'ol/Map';
import View from 'ol/View';
import TileLayer from 'ol/layer/Tile';
import XYZ from 'ol/source/XYZ';
new Map({
target: 'map',
layers: [
new TileLayer({
source: new XYZ({
url: 'https://{a-c}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
})
})
],
view: new View({
center: [0, 0],
zoom: 2
})
});
See the following examples for more detail on bundling OpenLayers with your application:
OpenLayers appreciates contributions of all kinds. We especially want to thank our fiscal sponsors who contribute to ongoing project maintenance.
See our GitHub sponsors page or Open Collective if you too are interested in becoming a regular sponsor.
The
ol package contains a
src/ folder with the sources, authored as ES Modules. To use these untranspiled sources, either import modules from
ol/src instead of
ol, or configure your bundler with an alias pointing to
ol/src for the
ol package.
The ol package includes auto-generated TypeScript declarations as
*.d.ts files.
OpenLayers runs on all modern browsers that support HTML5 and ECMAScript 5. This includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge.
For older browsers and platforms (Internet Explorer, Android 4.x, iOS v12 and older, Safari v12 and older), polyfills may be needed for the following browser features:
fetch: Available from polyfill.io.
requestAnimationFrame: Available from polyfill.io.
element.prototype.classList (
add/
remove): Available from polyfill.io.
URL API: Available from polyfill.io or core-js.
TextDecoder: Available from polyfill.io.
Number.isInteger: Available from polyfill.io or core-js.
Reflect: Available from core-js.
ol/source/GeoTIFF requires a browser that supports ECMAScript 6. Additionally a polyfill for
Promise.allSettled may be needed.
Check out the hosted examples, the workshop or the API documentation.
Please use the GitHub issue tracker for all bugs and feature requests. Before creating a new issue, do a quick search to see if the problem has been reported already.
Please see our guide on contributing if you're interested in getting involved.