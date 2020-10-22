Rotate feature interaction for OpenLayers

Plugin adds interaction that allows rotating vector features around some anchor.

Installation

Install it with NPM (recommended):

ES6 version for bundling with Webpack, Rollup or etc. npm install ol ol-rotate-feature

Or add from CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/openlayers/openlayers.github.io@master/en/v6.0.0/build/ol.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ol-rotate-feature@latest/dist/ol-rotate-feature.umd.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Options

Option Type Description features ol.Collection<ol.Feature> The features the interaction works on. Required. style ol.style.Style | Array<ol.style.Style> | ol.style.StyleFunction | undefined Style of the overlay with interaction helper features. angle number | undefined Initial angle in radians (positive is counter-clockwise), applied for features already added to collection. Default is 0 . anchor number[] | ol.Coordinate | undefined Initial anchor coordinate. Default is center of features extent. condition module:ol/events/condition~Condition A function that takes an module:ol/MapBrowserEvent~MapBrowserEvent and returns a boolean to indicate whether that event should be handled. Default is module:ol/events/condition~always

Methods

RotateFeatureInteraction.prototype.setAngle(angle : number)

RotateFeatureInteraction.prototype.getAngle() : number

RotateFeatureInteraction.prototype.setAnchor(anchor? : number[] | ol.Coordinate)

RotateFeatureInteraction.prototype.getAnchor() : number[] | ol.Coordinate | undefined

Events

All events triggered by the interaction are instances of RotateFeatureEvent .

Members

features ol.Collection The features being rotated.

ol.Collection The features being rotated. angle number Current angle in radians.

number Current angle in radians. anchor ol.Coordinate Current anchor position.

Event Arguments Description rotatestart RotateFeatureEvent Triggered upon feature rotate start. rotating RotateFeatureEvent Triggered upon feature rotating. rotateend RotateFeatureEvent Triggered upon feature rotation end.

Example usage:

import { Map , View, Feature } from 'ol' import { Tile as TileLayer, Vector as VectorLayer } from 'ol/layer' import { OSM as OSMSource, Vector as VectorSource } from 'ol/source' import { Point, LineString, Polygon } from 'ol/geom' import { Select as SelectInteraction } from 'ol/interaction' import RotateFeatureInteraction from 'ol-rotate-feature' const point = new Feature({ name : 'point' , geometry : new Point([ 2384267.0573564973 , 7557371.884852641 ]) }) const line = new Feature({ name : 'line' , geometry : new LineString([ [ -603697.2100018249 , -239432.60826165066 ], [ 4190433.20404443 , 2930563.8287811787 ] ]) }) const polygon = new Feature({ name : 'polygon' , geometry : new Polygon([ [ [ -14482348.171434438 , 6661491.741627443 ], [ -9541458.663080638 , 6221214.458704827 ], [ -11473786.738129886 , 3300708.4819848104 ], [ -14482348.171434438 , 6661491.741627443 ] ] ]) }) const map = new Map ({ view : new View({ center : [ 0 , 0 ], zoom : 2 }), layers : [ new TileLayer({ source : new OSMSource() }), new VectorLayer({ source : new VectorSource({ projection : 'EPSG:33857' , features : [ point, line, polygon ] }) }) ], target : 'map' , projection : 'EPSG:3857' }) const select = new SelectInteraction() select.getFeatures().extend([ point, line, polygon ]) const rotate = new RotateFeatureInteraction({ features : select.getFeatures(), anchor : [ 0 , 0 ], angle : -90 * Math .PI / 180 }) rotate.on( 'rotatestart' , evt => console .log( 'rotate start' , evt)) rotate.on( 'rotating' , evt => console .log( 'rotating' , evt)) rotate.on( 'rotateend' , evt => console .log( 'rotate end' , evt)) map.addInteraction(select) map.addInteraction(rotate)

Example of usage in Browser environment in test/umd.html.

Getting total angle or last anchor coordinates after rotation:

rotate.on( 'rotateend' , evt => { console .log(evt.angle + ' is ' + ( -1 * evt.angle * 180 / Math .PI ) + '°' ) console .log(evt.anchor) })

License

MIT (c) 2016-2020, Vladimir Vershinin