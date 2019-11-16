Basic popup overlay for an 'ol' map. By default the map is centred so that the popup is entirely visible.
Compatible with OpenLayers version 3, 4, 5 and 6 (see note in Install - Parcel,
Webpack etc. regarding installing the appropriate version
of
ol-popup for OpenLayers).
The examples demonstrate usage and can be viewed online thanks to raw.githack.com:
ol package (Parcel, Webpack...)
ol package and a module bundler such as Parcel, Webpack etc. see ol-popup-examples.
The source for all examples can be found in examples.
Load
ol-popup.js after OpenLayers. The popup overlay is available as
Popup or
ol.Overlay.Popup.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-popup@4.0.0"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/ol-popup@4.0.0/src/ol-popup.css" />
NPM package: ol-popup.
Install the package via
npm
npm install ol-popup --save
⚠️ If you're using the
ol package prior to v5 you'll need to install
ol-popup@v3.0.0.
The CSS file
ol-popup.css can be found in
./node_modules/ol-popup/src
To use the popup with the
ol package and a module bundler such as Parcel, Webpack etc. see ol-popup-examples.
Extends ol.Overlay
OpenLayers Popup Overlay. See the examples for usage. Styling can be done via CSS.
Parameters
opt_options olx.OverlayOptions options as defined by ol.Overlay. Defaults to
{autoPan: true, autoPanAnimation: {duration: 250}}
Show the popup.
Parameters
coord ol.Coordinate Where to anchor the popup.
html (String | HTMLElement) String or element of HTML to display within the popup.
Returns Popup The Popup instance
Hide the popup.
Returns Popup The Popup instance
Indicates if the popup is in open state
Returns Boolean Whether the popup instance is open
Contributions are welcome, please create an issue first to discuss any potential contributions.
The API section of the
README.md is generated from the JSDoc comments in the source code. To update the API docs edit the comments in the code then run:
npm run doc
In order to use the
doc npm script you will need to install the
devDependencies:
npm install --only=dev
MIT (c) Matt Walker.
Based on an example by Tim Schaub posted on the OL3-Dev list.
If you find the popup useful you might also like the ol-layerswitcher.