Grouped layer list control for an OpenLayer map.
To be shown in the LayerSwitcher layers should have a
title property; base
layers should have a
type property set to
base. Group layers
(
LayerGroup) can be used to visually group layers together; a group with
a
fold property set to either
open or
close will be displayed with a
toggle.
See API documentation and Examples for usage.
Compatible with OpenLayers version 3, 4, 5 and 6 (see note in Install - Parcel,
Webpack etc. regarding installing the appropriate version
of
ol-layerswitcher for OpenLayers).
The examples demonstrate usage and can be viewed online thanks to raw.githack.com:
title property as does each Group; each base map layer has a
type: 'base' property. See the comments in examples/layerswitcher.js for other layer/ group options including
combine and
fold.
max-height style (see examples/scroll.css) and it's position relative to the bottom of the map (see the
.layer-switcher.shown selector in dist/ol-layerswitcher.css).
LayerSwitcher.renderPanel which can be used to render the layer tree to any arbitrary HTML element.
fold property of a Group to allow the group to be collapsed.
groupSelectStyle option which determines if groups have a checkbox and how toggling a groups visibility affects it's children. The demo includes the ability to change the
groupSelectStyle to easily see the effect of the different values.
ol package (Browserify, Parcel, Webpack...)
activationMode: 'click' (default is
'mouseover'). When using this mode the control's button persists in the panel - use
collapseLabel to set its text (default is
collapseLabel: '»', see the comments in examples/layerswitcher.js for other examples). The close button is positioned to the left of the panel, to move it to the right add the following to your CSS:
.layer-switcher.shown.layer-switcher-activation-mode-click {
padding-right: 34px;
}
.layer-switcher.shown.layer-switcher-activation-mode-click > button {
right: 0;
border-left: 0;
}
startActive: true. Here shown in combination with `activationMode: 'click' which, while not required, is probably the most common scenario.
To use the layer switcher with the
ol package and a module bundler such as Browserify, Parcel, Webpack, TypeScript etc. see ol-layerswitcher-examples.
The source for all examples can be found in examples.
See CHANGELOG for details of changes in each release.
Load
ol-layerswitcher.js after OpenLayers. The layerswitcher control is available as
LayerSwitcher or
ol.control.LayerSwitcher.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ol-layerswitcher@3.8.3"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/ol-layerswitcher@3.8.3/dist/ol-layerswitcher.css" />
NPM package: ol-layerswitcher.
Install the package via
npm
npm install ol-layerswitcher --save
⚠️ If you're using the
ol package prior to v5 you'll need to install
ol-layerswitcher@v2.0.0.
The CSS file
ol-layerswitcher.css can be found in
./node_modules/ol-layerswitcher/dist
To use the layerswitcher with the
ol package and a module bundler such as Parcel, Webpack etc. see ol-layerswitcher-examples.
TypeScript types are shipped with the project in the
dist directory and should be automatically used in a TypeScript project. Interfaces are provided for LayerSwitcher Options as well as extend interfaces for BaseLayer and LayerGroup Options that include the LayerSwitcher specific properties such as
title,
combine etc.
These interfaces can be imported into your project and used to cast object literals passed to layer or group constructors:
import 'ol/ol.css';
import 'ol-layerswitcher/dist/ol-layerswitcher.css';
import Map from 'ol/Map';
import View from 'ol/View';
import LayerGroup from 'ol/layer/Group';
import LayerTile from 'ol/layer/Tile';
import SourceOSM from 'ol/source/OSM';
import SourceStamen from 'ol/source/Stamen';
import LayerSwitcher from 'ol-layerswitcher';
import { BaseLayerOptions, GroupLayerOptions } from 'ol-layerswitcher';
const osm = new LayerTile({
title: 'OSM',
type: 'base',
visible: true,
source: new SourceOSM()
} as BaseLayerOptions);
const watercolor = new LayerTile({
title: 'Water color',
type: 'base',
visible: false,
source: new SourceStamen({
layer: 'watercolor'
})
} as BaseLayerOptions);
const baseMaps = new LayerGroup({
title: 'Base maps',
layers: [osm, watercolor]
} as GroupLayerOptions);
const map = new Map({
target: 'map',
layers: [baseMaps]
});
const layerSwitcher = new LayerSwitcher({
reverse: true,
groupSelectStyle: 'group'
});
map.addControl(layerSwitcher);
See BaseLayerOptions and GroupLayerOptions.
Extends ol/control/Control~Control
OpenLayers LayerSwitcher Control, displays a list of layers and groups
associated with a map which have a
title property.
To be shown in the LayerSwitcher panel layers must have a
title property;
base map layers should have a
type property set to
base. Group layers
(
LayerGroup) can be used to visually group layers together; a group
with a
fold property set to either
'open' or
'close' will be displayed
with a toggle.
See BaseLayerOptions for a full list of LayerSwitcher
properties for layers (
TileLayer,
ImageLayer,
VectorTile etc.) and
GroupLayerOptions for group layer (
LayerGroup)
LayerSwitcher properties.
Layer and group properties can either be set by adding extra properties to their options when they are created or via their set method.
Specify a
title for a Layer by adding a
title property to it's options object:
var lyr = new ol.layer.Tile({
// Specify a title property which will be displayed by the layer switcher
title: 'OpenStreetMap',
visible: true,
source: new ol.source.OSM()
});
Alternatively the properties can be set via the
set method after a layer has been created:
var lyr = new ol.layer.Tile({
visible: true,
source: new ol.source.OSM()
});
// Specify a title property which will be displayed by the layer switcher
lyr.set('title', 'OpenStreetMap');
To create a LayerSwitcher and add it to a map, create a new instance then pass it to the map's
addControl method.
var layerSwitcher = new LayerSwitcher({
reverse: true,
groupSelectStyle: 'group'
});
map.addControl(layerSwitcher);
opt_options Options? LayerSwitcher options, see LayerSwitcher Options and RenderOptions which LayerSwitcher
Options extends for more details.
Set the map instance the control is associated with.
map PluggableMap The map instance.
Returns void
Show the layer panel. Fires
'show' event.
Returns void
Hide the layer panel. Fires
'hide' event.
Returns void
Re-draw the layer panel to represent the current state of the layers.
Returns void
[static] - Re-draw the layer panel to represent the current state of the layers.
map PluggableMap The OpenLayers Map instance to render layers for
panel HTMLElement The DOM Element into which the layer tree will be rendered
options RenderOptions Options for panel, group, and layers
Returns void
[static] - Determine if a given layer group contains base layers
grp LayerGroup Group to test
Returns boolean
[static] - Get an Array of all layers and groups displayed by the LayerSwitcher (has a
'title' property)
contained by the specified map or layer group; optionally filtering via
filterFn
grp (PluggableMap | LayerGroup) The map or layer group for which layers are found.
filterFn function (lyr: BaseLayer, idx: number, arr: Array<BaseLayer>): boolean Optional function used to filter the returned layers
[static] - Call the supplied function for each layer in the passed layer group recursing nested groups.
lyr (PluggableMap | LayerGroup) The layer group to start iterating from.
fn function (lyr: BaseLayer, idx: number, arr: Array<BaseLayer>): void Callback which will be called for each layer
found under
lyr.
Returns void
[static] - Generate a UUID Adapted from http://stackoverflow.com/a/2117523/526860
Returns String UUID
Event triggered after the panel has been shown.
Listen to the event via the
on or
once methods; for example:
var layerSwitcher = new LayerSwitcher();
map.addControl(layerSwitcher);
layerSwitcher.on('show', (evt) => {
console.log('show', evt);
});
Event triggered after the panel has been hidden.
Extends ControlOptions, RenderOptions
[interface] - LayerSwitcher Options specified when creating a LayerSwitcher instance, extends RenderOptions and Control Options.
Default values:
{
activationMode: 'mouseover',
startActive: false,
label: ''
collapseLabel: '\u00BB',
tipLabel: 'Legend',
collapseTipLabel: 'Collapse legend',
groupSelectStyle: 'children',
reverse: false
}
Event to use on the button to collapse or expand the panel. Defaults to
"mouseover".
Type: (
"mouseover" |
"click")
Whether panel is open when created. Defaults to
false.
Type: boolean
Text label to use for the button that opens the panel. E.g.:
'' (default),
'«' or
'\u00AB',
'+'.
Type: string
Text label to use for the button that closes the panel. E.g.:
'»' (default) or
'\u00BB',
'-' or
'\u2212'. Only used when
activationMode: 'mouseover'.
Type: string
The button tooltip when the panel is closed.
Type: string
The button tooltip when the panel is open.
Type: string
[interface] - LayerSwitcher Render Options as passed to LayerSwitcher constructor as part of Options and static LayerSwitcher.renderPanel
How layers and groups behave when a given layer's visibility is set. See GroupSelectStyle type for possible values.
Type: GroupSelectStyle
Should the order of layers in the panel be reversed?
Type: boolean
[type] - How layers and groups behave when a given layer's visibility is set, either:
'none' - groups don't get a checkbox,
'children' (default) groups have a checkbox and affect child visibility or
'group' groups have a checkbox but do not alter child visibility (like QGIS).
Type: (
"none" |
"children" |
"group")
Extends ol/layer/Base~Options
[interface] - Extended BaseLayer Options interface adding properties used by the LayerSwitcher
Title of the layer displayed in the LayerSwitcher panel
Type: string
Type of the layer, a layer of
type: 'base' is treated as a base map
layer by the LayerSwitcher and is displayed with a radio button
Type:
"base"
Extends ol/layer/Group~Options, BaseLayerOptions
[interface] - Extended LayerGroup Options interface adding properties used by the LayerSwitcher.
When
true child layers are not shown in the Layer Switcher panel
Type: boolean
Fold state of the group, if set then the group will be displayed with a button to allow the user to show/ hide the child layers.
Type: (
"open" |
"close")
To run the tests you'll need to install the dependencies via
npm. In the root of the repository run:
npm install
Then run the tests by opening test/index.html in a browser.
MIT (c) Matt Walker.
If you find the layer switcher useful you might also like the ol-popup.
npm run build
# Open ./tests/ in browser
# Open examples and manually test
# Determine new version number (check current with `git tag --list`, check npm and GitHub)
# Update version number in `package.json`, `bower.json` and `README.md`
# Add entry to CHANGELOG.md
git commit bower.json package.json CHANGELOG.md README.md
git tag vX.Y.Z
git push origin master --tags
npm publish
npm run build
# Tests/ examples
# Beta version should be X.Y.Z-beta.N
# Update version number in `package.json`, `bower.json` and `README.md`
# Add entry to CHANGELOG.md
git commit bower.json package.json CHANGELOG.md README.md
git tag vX.Y.Z-beta.N
git push --tags
npm publish --tag beta
# To list all version on npm
npm show ol-layerswitcher versions --json