Cool extensions for OpenLayers (ol).
ol-ext is a set of extensions, controls, interactions, popup to use with Openlayers.
View live examples online or the API documentation.
Keywords: Storymap, Timeline control, CSS popup, Font Awesome symbols, charts for statistical map (pie/bar), layer switcher, control bar, wikipedia layer, legend control, search, animations, undo/redo mechanisms
ol-ext exist as ES6 modules (ol-ext) and as pure js (deprecated! openlayers-ext).
npm install ol-ext
See the following examples for more detail on bundling OpenLayers with your application:
npm install openlayers-ext
The library will be available in the
node_modules/openlayers-ext/dist directory. You can find individual files in the
node_modules/openlayers-ext/lib directory.
<script> tag to test things out, you can link directly to the builds from the github rawgit (not recommended in production).
requestAnimationFrame,
Element.prototype.classList,
Object.assignand
URL.
<!-- Openlayers -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://openlayers.org/en/latest/css/ol.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://openlayers.org/en/latest/build/ol.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=requestAnimationFrame,Element.prototype.classList,URL,Object.assign"></script>
<!-- ol-ext -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Viglino/ol-ext/master/dist/ol-ext.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/Viglino/ol-ext/master/dist/ol-ext.min.js"></script>
Using ol-ext prior to v3.1 some controls still depend on jQuery.
ol-ext runs on all modern browsers that support HTML5 and ECMAScript 5. This includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. For older browsers and platforms like Internet Explorer (down to version 9) and Android 4.x, polyfills for for
requestAnimationFrame,
Element.prototype.classList,
Object.assignand
URL.
Check out the hosted examples or the API documentation.
Please see our contributing guidelines if you're interested in getting involved.
Please use the GitHub issue tracker for all bugs and feature requests. Before creating a new issue, do a quick search to see if the problem has been reported already.
ol-ext is licensed under the French Opensource BSD compatible CeCILL-B FREE SOFTWARE LICENSE.
(c) 2016-20 - Jean-Marc Viglino
Some resources (mapping services and API) used in this sofware may have a specific license.
You must check before use.
For convenience you can use the BSD licence instead when publish content to webpack.
Great GIS and geospatial library to render maps on your web pages. ol-ext extents Openlayers with a bunch of features. Just look at the examples page.