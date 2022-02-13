openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ol

by openlayers

OpenLayers

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

430

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.1/57
Read All Reviews
knownasilya
Aldres98

Top Feedback

2Poor Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

OpenLayers

OpenLayers is a high-performance, feature-packed library for creating interactive maps on the web. It can display map tiles, vector data and markers loaded from any source on any web page. OpenLayers has been developed to further the use of geographic information of all kinds. It is completely free, Open Source JavaScript, released under the BSD 2-Clause License.

Getting Started

Install the ol package:

npm install ol

Import just what you need for your application:

import Map from 'ol/Map';
import View from 'ol/View';
import TileLayer from 'ol/layer/Tile';
import XYZ from 'ol/source/XYZ';

new Map({
  target: 'map',
  layers: [
    new TileLayer({
      source: new XYZ({
        url: 'https://{a-c}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
      })
    })
  ],
  view: new View({
    center: [0, 0],
    zoom: 2
  })
});

See the following examples for more detail on bundling OpenLayers with your application:

Sponsors

OpenLayers appreciates contributions of all kinds. We especially want to thank our fiscal sponsors who contribute to ongoing project maintenance.


Pozi logo

Pozi helps connect communities through spatial thinking. We love Openlayers and it forms a core part of our platform. https://pozi.com/ https://app.pozi.com/


yey'maps logo

yey'maps is a scalable cloud GIS suite that is developed with the powerful Openlayers API and the GDAL library. https://www.yeymaps.io/


GeoSolutions logo

Your one-stop-shop for geospatial open source software. https://www.geosolutionsgroup.com/


ela-compil logo

We develop leading Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software. OpenLayers is the core of our map engine and we love it! https://elacompil.recruitee.com/


See our GitHub sponsors page or Open Collective if you too are interested in becoming a regular sponsor.

ES Modules

The ol package contains a src/ folder with the sources, authored as ES Modules. To use these untranspiled sources, either import modules from ol/src instead of ol, or configure your bundler with an alias pointing to ol/src for the ol package.

TypeScript support

The ol package includes auto-generated TypeScript declarations as *.d.ts files.

Supported Browsers

OpenLayers runs on all modern browsers that support HTML5 and ECMAScript 5. This includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge.

For older browsers and platforms (Internet Explorer, Android 4.x, iOS v12 and older, Safari v12 and older), polyfills may be needed for the following browser features:

ol/source/GeoTIFF requires a browser that supports ECMAScript 6. Additionally a polyfill for Promise.allSettled may be needed.

Documentation

Check out the hosted examples, the workshop or the API documentation.

Bugs

Please use the GitHub issue tracker for all bugs and feature requests. Before creating a new issue, do a quick search to see if the problem has been reported already.

Contributing

Please see our guide on contributing if you're interested in getting involved.

Community

Test Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Ilya RadchenkoTraverse City, MI33 Ratings37 Reviews
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 29, 2021
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Poor Documentation

Have been impressed with what OL can do. Have used it for a few small PoCs with vector tiles. I think it needs a guides section and the api reference needs a better layout. Mostly issues with marketing and docs, but the tool works great otherwise.

0
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 16, 2020
Unwelcoming Community
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

From all of the geospatial data visualizing libraries, this one, is quite mediocre I would say. And even though it's fully customizable, it's quite tough to learn and use, especially when you need something complex.

0
Navid8 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
BigBigWolfChina16 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago
TonyThe Milky Way Galaxy13 Ratings0 Reviews
Working on spatially enabled web applications, and React Native.
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial